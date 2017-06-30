Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
Life Saving Award to Sergeant Steve Wiertel and Sergeant Andrew Peker
Presented by Chief Combs with Hamilton County Emergency Services
V. Ordinances – Final Reading :
GENERAL GOVERNMENT
a. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts,
ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory hereof, pursuant to the
provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee
(Home Rule Amendment) so as to change the City Charter by amending the first
sentence related to Section 3.
1 to repeal the first sentence of Section 3.1 of the
Charter as written. (Sponsored by Councilman Smith) (Revised)
PLANNING
b. 2017-066 Coachworks at the Club, LLC (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4817 Adams Road,
more particularly described herein, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version #2)
c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating to
Short-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providing
terms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.
(Deferred from 6/13/2017)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading :
FIRE
a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section
10-3(j)(f), regarding International Building Code, 2012 Edition, Section 109.2, by
amending the Non-Refundable Fee Schedule at Section 109.2.4 entitled, “Other
Fees”; to amend subsection 105.11, Standard Operating Procedures (k), entitled,
“R311.2 Exit Doors Required”; and to amend Section 10-31, Technology and Credit
Card Fees.
PLANNING
b. 2017-070 Vernon L. Judge and Kenneth W. Kirklen (E-RM-3 Urban Edge
Residential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Residential
Commercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 604 Black Street and 630 West Bell Avenue, more particularly
described herein, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit 3 Stories
Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Residential Commercial Mixed Use 3
Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and denial by Staff)
2017-070 Vernon L. Judge and Kenneth W. Kirklen (E-RM-3 Urban Edge
Residential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Residential
Commercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 604 Black Street, more particularly described herein, from
E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3
Urban Edge Residential Commercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height. (Staff
Version)
c. 2017-074 Uno Terra, LLC and Gabe Thomas (E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial
Mixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3
Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 721 North Market
Street, more particularly described herein, from E-CX-3 Urban Edge Commercial
Mixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3
Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning
and Staff)
d. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from
6/13/2017)
2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2017-072 Churchview Properties, LLC and Murel P. and Lillian M. Barton (R-5
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 8615 Petty Road, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
f. 2017-080 Ayman Rifai and Jeff Young (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1364 Gunbarrel Road, more
particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone.
(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2017-071 Ben Peppers, Bobby Ford, and James Harris (C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 925, 927, and 929 East Main Street, more particularly described
herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2017-071 Ben Peppers, Bobby Ford, and James Harris (C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 925, 927, and 929 East Main Street, more particularly described
herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
h. 2017-075 City of Chattanooga c/o Craig Kronenberg (R-1 Residential Zone and M-1
Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2032 and 2060 Wilcox Boulevard,
2075 Wilson Street, and 1305 Dodson Avenue, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
i. 2017-077 Craig Kronenberg, Wheelhouse Holdings, and Nathan Smith (M-1
Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 1216 and 1220 East Main Street, more particularly described
herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
j. 2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone to
R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone. (Applicant Version)
k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, Sections 38-84(1)(f) and (g), 38-84(2)(f) and (g), 38-84(3)(d), and
38-86(1) relating to Zoning Regulations, Minimum Side Yard Setbacks, Building
Separation, Landscape, and PUD Residential Special Exceptions.
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution declaring surplus of properties located at 1701 and 1795 Reggie White
Boulevard, identified as Tax Map Nos. 145K-E-001.03 and 145K-E-001.04, with the
surplus being subject to the properties being released from the stadium and parking
complex lease with the Stadium Corporation. (District 7)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Donation Agreement with
Cornerstones, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantially the form attached, and to
execute any related documents between the City of Chattanooga and Cornerstones,
Inc. for the conveyance of properties at 1701 and 1795 Reggie White Boulevard,
identified as Tax Map Nos. 145K-E-001.03 and 145K-E-001.04, to Cornerstones, Inc.
for the purpose of the historic preservation of the structure on Parcel No.
145K-E-001.03, with the property transfer subject to the properties being released
from the stadium and parking complex lease with the Stadium Corporation. (District
7)
HUMAN RESOURCES
c. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Mary Ann Gehrke, as a special police
officer (unarmed) for the City’s Water Quality Department, to do special duty as
prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
MAYOR’S OFFICE
d. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Paula Palmer to the Construction
Board of Appeals.
e. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of Jon Kinsey to the Electric
Power Board.
f. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of Joe Ramsey to the Beer and
Wrecker Board for a term through July 31, 2019, District 9.
g. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Charles Spencer and
re-appointment of Justin Strickland to the Passenger Vehicle for Hire Board, with a
term through August 26, 2020.
h. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Jeffery Wilson to the General
Pension Board.
i. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Suzanne Dorris as the EPB
representative on the Electrical Examiners Board.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Volkert, Inc. for professional services relative to
Contract No. E-13-002-103, Walnut Street Bridge Rehabilitation - Phases 2, 3, and 4,
for an amount not to exceed $408,400.00, subject to availability of funds. (Districts
2 & 7)
k. A resolution to approve Change Order No. 1 for Barge, Waggoner Sumner and
Cannon, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No. W-09-006-102, South
Chickamauga Creek Pump Station Reliability Improvements - Phase 2, and Spring
Creek Pump Station Improvements Project, a Consent Decree Project, for an
increased amount of $103,238.50, for a revised contract amount not to exceed
$613,038.50. (Consent Decree) (Districts 4, 5, 6, 8 & 9)
l. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Burns and
McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract
No. W-12-016-102, CITICO CSTOF and CITICO Pump Station Improvements, for
an increased amount of $14,699.80, for a revised contract amount not to exceed
$446,999.80. (District 8)
m. A resolution to rescind Resolution Nos. 26387, 26389, 26390, 26391, and 26397 for
Waiver of Associated Landfill Fees for non-organizations such as Chattanooga Area
Food Bank, Samaritan Center, Salvation Army, Bethel Bible Village, Orange Grove
Center, Inc., and Chattanooga Goodwill Industries.
n. A resolution adopting a one hundred twenty (120) day moratorium on the non-city
resident fee for wood chips to address market concerns and to protect against fire
hazard; the Director is authorized to reduce the charge to non-city residents or
contractors; and at the expiration of the one hundred twenty (120) day moratorium,
the cost of mulch shall be paid for all purchases in the amounts established in City
Code Section 18-106.
o. A resolution authorizing payment to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
(EPA), in accordance with Section X(48)(a) of the Consent Decree, for sanitary sewer
overflows incurred during the period of July 1, 2014 through December 31, 2016, in
the amount of $93,850.00.
Transportation
p. A resolution authorizing Robert B. Vannoy, on behalf of property owner, Brad
Martin, to use temporarily the right-of-way located at 1658 Hillcrest Road for the
purpose of installing a fence, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a part
hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 2)
q. A resolution authorizing Jon-Michael Davis, property owner, to use temporarily the
right-of-way located at 111 Ruth Street for the purpose of installing a fence, as shown
on the maps attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain
conditions. (District 2)
r. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a proposal with the Tennessee
Department of Transportation (TDOT) for State Project Nos. 33040-3209-94,
33040-1209-94, 33040-0209-94, Federal Project No. R-HSIP-58(47), PIN
#121476.00, intersection at Champion Road, LM 7.03 in Chattanooga SR-58.
(Districts 3, 5 & 6)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
s. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to enter into an agreement with Chattanooga Basketball to manage and
operate the educational and leadership enrichment AAU Basketball Program, in the
amount of $100,000.00.
VIII. Departmental Reports : (Public Works)
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.