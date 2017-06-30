Friday, June 30, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.

Life Saving Award to Sergeant Steve Wiertel and Sergeant Andrew Peker

Presented by Chief Combs with Hamilton County Emergency Services



V. Ordinances – Final Reading :



GENERAL GOVERNMENT



a. An ordinance to amend the Charter of the City of Chattanooga, and all acts,

ordinances, and other Charter provisions amendatory hereof, pursuant to the

provisions of Article XI, Section 9, of the Constitution of the State of Tennessee

(Home Rule Amendment) so as to change the City Charter by amending the first

sentence related to Section 3.

1 to repeal the first sentence of Section 3.1 of theCharter as written. (Sponsored by Councilman Smith) (Revised)PLANNINGb. 2017-066 Coachworks at the Club, LLC (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4817 Adams Road,more particularly described herein, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version #2)c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, and Chapter 11, Businesses, Trades, and Occupations, relating toShort-Term Vacation Rentals within any zones allowing residential use and providingterms and conditions for the issuance of Short-Term Vacation Rental certificates.(Deferred from 6/13/2017)VI. Ordinances – First Reading :FIREa. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 10, Section10-3(j)(f), regarding International Building Code, 2012 Edition, Section 109.2, byamending the Non-Refundable Fee Schedule at Section 109.2.4 entitled, “OtherFees”; to amend subsection 105.11, Standard Operating Procedures (k), entitled,“R311.2 Exit Doors Required”; and to amend Section 10-31, Technology and CreditCard Fees.PLANNINGb. 2017-070 Vernon L. Judge and Kenneth W. Kirklen (E-RM-3 Urban EdgeResidential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge ResidentialCommercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 604 Black Street and 630 West Bell Avenue, more particularlydescribed herein, from E-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit 3 StoriesMaximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge Residential Commercial Mixed Use 3Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planningand denial by Staff)2017-070 Vernon L. Judge and Kenneth W. Kirklen (E-RM-3 Urban EdgeResidential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3 Urban Edge ResidentialCommercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 604 Black Street, more particularly described herein, fromE-RM-3 Urban Edge Residential Multi-Unit 3 Stories Maximum Height to E-CX-3Urban Edge Residential Commercial Mixed Use 3 Stories Maximum Height. (StaffVersion)c. 2017-074 Uno Terra, LLC and Gabe Thomas (E-CX-3 Urban Edge CommercialMixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3Stories Maximum Height). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 721 North MarketStreet, more particularly described herein, from E-CX-3 Urban Edge CommercialMixed Use 3 Stories Max Height to E-RA-3 Urban Edge Residential Attached 3Stories Maximum Height. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planningand Staff)d. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, moreparticularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from6/13/2017)2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, moreparticularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2017-072 Churchview Properties, LLC and Murel P. and Lillian M. Barton (R-5Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 8615 Petty Road, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)f. 2017-080 Ayman Rifai and Jeff Young (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1364 Gunbarrel Road, moreparticularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone.(District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2017-071 Ben Peppers, Bobby Ford, and James Harris (C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 925, 927, and 929 East Main Street, more particularly describedherein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-071 Ben Peppers, Bobby Ford, and James Harris (C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 925, 927, and 929 East Main Street, more particularly describedherein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)h. 2017-075 City of Chattanooga c/o Craig Kronenberg (R-1 Residential Zone and M-1Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone and UGC Urban General CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 2032 and 2060 Wilcox Boulevard,2075 Wilson Street, and 1305 Dodson Avenue, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone andUGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)i. 2017-077 Craig Kronenberg, Wheelhouse Holdings, and Nathan Smith (M-1Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 1216 and 1220 East Main Street, more particularly describedherein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)j. 2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-058 Dusty Rowland of Rowland Development Group (R-1 Residential Zone toR-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amendChattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 801 South Greenwood Avenue, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential-Townhouse Zero Lot LineZone. (Applicant Version)k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, Sections 38-84(1)(f) and (g), 38-84(2)(f) and (g), 38-84(3)(d), and38-86(1) relating to Zoning Regulations, Minimum Side Yard Setbacks, BuildingSeparation, Landscape, and PUD Residential Special Exceptions.VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution declaring surplus of properties located at 1701 and 1795 Reggie WhiteBoulevard, identified as Tax Map Nos. 145K-E-001.03 and 145K-E-001.04, with thesurplus being subject to the properties being released from the stadium and parkingcomplex lease with the Stadium Corporation. (District 7)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Donation Agreement withCornerstones, Inc., a registered non-profit, in substantially the form attached, and toexecute any related documents between the City of Chattanooga and Cornerstones,Inc. for the conveyance of properties at 1701 and 1795 Reggie White Boulevard,identified as Tax Map Nos. 145K-E-001.03 and 145K-E-001.04, to Cornerstones, Inc.for the purpose of the historic preservation of the structure on Parcel No.145K-E-001.03, with the property transfer subject to the properties being releasedfrom the stadium and parking complex lease with the Stadium Corporation. (District7)HUMAN RESOURCESc. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Mary Ann Gehrke, as a special policeofficer (unarmed) for the City’s Water Quality Department, to do special duty asprescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Paula Palmer to the ConstructionBoard of Appeals.e. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of Jon Kinsey to the ElectricPower Board.f. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointment of Joe Ramsey to the Beer andWrecker Board for a term through July 31, 2019, District 9.g. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Charles Spencer andre-appointment of Justin Strickland to the Passenger Vehicle for Hire Board, with aterm through August 26, 2020.h. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Jeffery Wilson to the GeneralPension Board.i. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of Suzanne Dorris as the EPBrepresentative on the Electrical Examiners Board.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toenter into an agreement with Volkert, Inc. for professional services relative toContract No. E-13-002-103, Walnut Street Bridge Rehabilitation - Phases 2, 3, and 4,for an amount not to exceed $408,400.00, subject to availability of funds. (Districts2 & 7)k. A resolution to approve Change Order No. 1 for Barge, Waggoner Sumner andCannon, Inc. for professional services relative to Contract No. W-09-006-102, SouthChickamauga Creek Pump Station Reliability Improvements - Phase 2, and SpringCreek Pump Station Improvements Project, a Consent Decree Project, for anincreased amount of $103,238.50, for a revised contract amount not to exceed$613,038.50. (Consent Decree) (Districts 4, 5, 6, 8 & 9)l. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Burns andMcDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. for professional services relative to ContractNo. W-12-016-102, CITICO CSTOF and CITICO Pump Station Improvements, foran increased amount of $14,699.80, for a revised contract amount not to exceed$446,999.80. (District 8)m. A resolution to rescind Resolution Nos. 26387, 26389, 26390, 26391, and 26397 forWaiver of Associated Landfill Fees for non-organizations such as Chattanooga AreaFood Bank, Samaritan Center, Salvation Army, Bethel Bible Village, Orange GroveCenter, Inc., and Chattanooga Goodwill Industries.n. A resolution adopting a one hundred twenty (120) day moratorium on the non-cityresident fee for wood chips to address market concerns and to protect against firehazard; the Director is authorized to reduce the charge to non-city residents orcontractors; and at the expiration of the one hundred twenty (120) day moratorium,the cost of mulch shall be paid for all purchases in the amounts established in CityCode Section 18-106.o. A resolution authorizing payment to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency(EPA), in accordance with Section X(48)(a) of the Consent Decree, for sanitary seweroverflows incurred during the period of July 1, 2014 through December 31, 2016, inthe amount of $93,850.00.Transportationp. A resolution authorizing Robert B. Vannoy, on behalf of property owner, BradMartin, to use temporarily the right-of-way located at 1658 Hillcrest Road for thepurpose of installing a fence, as shown on the maps attached hereto and made a parthereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 2)q. A resolution authorizing Jon-Michael Davis, property owner, to use temporarily theright-of-way located at 111 Ruth Street for the purpose of installing a fence, as shownon the maps attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certainconditions. (District 2)r. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a proposal with the TennesseeDepartment of Transportation (TDOT) for State Project Nos. 33040-3209-94,33040-1209-94, 33040-0209-94, Federal Project No. R-HSIP-58(47), PIN#121476.00, intersection at Champion Road, LM 7.03 in Chattanooga SR-58.(Districts 3, 5 & 6)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTs. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to enter into an agreement with Chattanooga Basketball to manage andoperate the educational and leadership enrichment AAU Basketball Program, in theamount of $100,000.00.VIII. Departmental Reports : (Public Works)IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, July 18, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.