Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT 
6971 MORGAN COUNTY HWY LANSING, 37770 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BERTIL, KELLY D 
5329 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON 
5007 BUHLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT}
VIOLATION PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE 
189 E HIGHWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD 
207 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARROLL, SARA PATRICIA 
2801 NEW JERSEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)
---
CHANEY, CHARLOTTE ANN 
104 SUNNY LANE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CLUCK, BARRY LYNN 
17 ADAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COFFIN, THRISTRAM JAMES 
9029 SHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
COYNE, JOSEPH LEE 
507 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVIS, MARVIN JERMANE 
4320 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101547 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
DO, NOT USE 
2203 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044512 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
EVANS, JAMES DEWAYNE 
1610 S. WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5. MILES OF A SC
---
FAVORS, FREDRICK LEWIS 
3005 KINDELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLOYD, JOHN DAVID 
1300 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE 
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
FREEMAN, TERESA ANN 
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GASS, CATHEY LYNN 
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOODWIN, LAURA KELSEY 
815 BELVOIR CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122009 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON 
7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KING, ZAKARY KARR 
10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
---
LEWIS, ROBERT CLIFFORD 
2810 MORGAN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LINDSEY, JEFFERY D 
2421 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAYE, DAVID EUGENE 
128 KINGWOOD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
---
MCCULLOUGH, LARRY DWAYNE 
8806 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MCNABB, BRIANNA CATHERINE 
114 SHADY BROOK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
MELTON, AMBER JKAI 
3813 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FACILITATION OF A FELONY
---
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT 
1604 CHAMBERLIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MORGAN, KRISTIE FAWN 
1308 REEVES AVENUE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
2028 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434021 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN 
5211 HICKORY WOODS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
REDDEN, MEGAN SHEA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REISNER, CHRISTINA NICHOLE 
1020 W. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR 
5317 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON 
2405 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
SPRALLING, COURTNEY GAMESHA 
121 GOODSEN AVE APT I RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SUTTON, AMY NICOLE 
5220 HICKORY WOODS LN APT H HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
TAYLOR, ALVIN 
1501 E. 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TONEY, CHARLES OLAN 
2014 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY 
3534 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
VICK, SHAWN MICHAEL 
126 NARRAGANSETTE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
---
WIGFALL, MICHAEL STEVEN 
2203 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044512 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN 
2629 BOYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
CHILD NEGLECT
---
WOODS, TAWANA LEVETTE 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BERTIL, KELLY D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT}
  • VIOLATION PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/14/1957
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLUCK, BARRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/11/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COYNE, JOSEPH LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAVIS, MARVIN JERMANE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/27/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DO, NOT USE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVANS, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/05/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5. MILES OF A SC


FAVORS, FREDRICK LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/19/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLOYD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/06/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $10,000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/13/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOODWIN, LAURA KELSEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
GRAVELLISE, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OR CA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
HILL, MICHAEL KEYES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/04/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HUMPHREY, RASHUN JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/01/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/27/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF

JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/19/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/10/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
KING, ZAKARY KARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
LEWIS, ROBERT CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/12/1949
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LINDSEY, JEFFERY D
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MAPLES, DEREK SHAUN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
MAYE, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/25/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
MCNABB, BRIANNA CATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
MELTON, AMBER JKAI
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FACILITATION OF A FELONY
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/18/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MORGAN, KRISTIE FAWN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/30/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PETERSON, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
REDDEN, MEGAN SHEA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/12/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REISNER, CHRISTINA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/28/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, JIMMY CARLTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/18/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEN
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/05/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VICK, SHAWN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/31/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
WIGFALL, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/31/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
  • CHILD NEGLECT
WOODS, TAWANA LEVETTE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/25/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING




Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT  6971 MORGAN COUNTY HWY LANSING, 37770  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BERTIL, KELLY D  5329 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 26 years ... (click for more)

