Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT
6971 MORGAN COUNTY HWY LANSING, 37770
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BERTIL, KELLY D
5329 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON
5007 BUHLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT}
VIOLATION PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)
---
BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE
189 E HIGHWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD
207 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARROLL, SARA PATRICIA
2801 NEW JERSEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)
---
CHANEY, CHARLOTTE ANN
104 SUNNY LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CLUCK, BARRY LYNN
17 ADAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COFFIN, THRISTRAM JAMES
9029 SHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
COYNE, JOSEPH LEE
507 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVIS, MARVIN JERMANE
4320 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101547
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
DO, NOT USE
2203 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044512
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
EVANS, JAMES DEWAYNE
1610 S. WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5. MILES OF A SC
---
FAVORS, FREDRICK LEWIS
3005 KINDELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
FLOYD, JOHN DAVID
1300 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $10,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE
6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
FREEMAN, TERESA ANN
4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GASS, CATHEY LYNN
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30742
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GOODWIN, LAURA KELSEY
815 BELVOIR CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122009
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON
7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
JONES, BRETT AUSTIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KING, ZAKARY KARR
10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI
---
LEWIS, ROBERT CLIFFORD
2810 MORGAN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LINDSEY, JEFFERY D
2421 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAYE, DAVID EUGENE
128 KINGWOOD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
---
MCCULLOUGH, LARRY DWAYNE
8806 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MCNABB, BRIANNA CATHERINE
114 SHADY BROOK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
---
MELTON, AMBER JKAI
3813 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FACILITATION OF A FELONY
---
MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT
1604 CHAMBERLIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
MORGAN, KRISTIE FAWN
1308 REEVES AVENUE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
2028 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434021
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
5211 HICKORY WOODS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
REDDEN, MEGAN SHEA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REISNER, CHRISTINA NICHOLE
1020 W. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR
5317 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON
2405 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
---
SPRALLING, COURTNEY GAMESHA
121 GOODSEN AVE APT I RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SUTTON, AMY NICOLE
5220 HICKORY WOODS LN APT H HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CAR JACKING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
TAYLOR, ALVIN
1501 E. 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
TONEY, CHARLES OLAN
2014 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
USHER, WILLIAM HENRY
3534 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
VICK, SHAWN MICHAEL
126 NARRAGANSETTE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)
---
WIGFALL, MICHAEL STEVEN
2203 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044512
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILCOX, MISTY DAWN
2629 BOYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
CHILD NEGLECT
---
WOODS, TAWANA LEVETTE
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
