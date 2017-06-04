Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT

6971 MORGAN COUNTY HWY LANSING, 37770

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BERTIL, KELLY D

5329 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND---BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON5007 BUHLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT}VIOLATION PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE)---BURTON, SYDNEY SHAE189 E HIGHWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---CAHOON, KENNETH EDWARD207 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARROLL, SARA PATRICIA2801 NEW JERSEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)---CHANEY, CHARLOTTE ANN104 SUNNY LANE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CLUCK, BARRY LYNN17 ADAMS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COFFIN, THRISTRAM JAMES9029 SHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)---COYNE, JOSEPH LEE507 PARK CITY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---DAVIS, MARVIN JERMANE4320 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101547Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---DO, NOT USE2203 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044512Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---EVANS, JAMES DEWAYNE1610 S. WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5. MILES OF A SC---FAVORS, FREDRICK LEWIS3005 KINDELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---FLOYD, JOHN DAVID1300 PARK CITY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OVER $10,000FAILURE TO APPEAR---FORD, MICHAEL WAYNE6315 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162429Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARMRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---FREEMAN, TERESA ANN4616 SUNFLOWER LN APT 403 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GASS, CATHEY LYNN4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GOODWIN, LAURA KELSEY815 BELVOIR CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374122009Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JONES, BRETT AUSTINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KING, ZAKARY KARR10509 CORBETT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyILLEGAL TAKING, POSSESION OR DESTRUCTION OF WILDLI---LEWIS, ROBERT CLIFFORD2810 MORGAN AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LINDSEY, JEFFERY D2421 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAYE, DAVID EUGENE128 KINGWOOD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE---MCCULLOUGH, LARRY DWAYNE8806 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MCNABB, BRIANNA CATHERINE114 SHADY BROOK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---MELTON, AMBER JKAI3813 NANDENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFACILITATION OF A FELONY---MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT1604 CHAMBERLIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MORGAN, KRISTIE FAWN1308 REEVES AVENUE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL2028 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434021Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN5211 HICKORY WOODS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---REDDEN, MEGAN SHEAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---REISNER, CHRISTINA NICHOLE1020 W. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---RINGER, JORDAN BLAIR5317 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, TERRANCE LEBRON2405 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---SPRALLING, COURTNEY GAMESHA121 GOODSEN AVE APT I RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO APPEAR---SUTTON, AMY NICOLE5220 HICKORY WOODS LN APT H HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCAR JACKINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL CONSPIRACY---TAYLOR, ALVIN1501 E. 16TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---TONEY, CHARLES OLAN2014 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---USHER, WILLIAM HENRY3534 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---VICK, SHAWN MICHAEL126 NARRAGANSETTE AVENUE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER 1000)---WIGFALL, MICHAEL STEVEN2203 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044512Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---WILCOX, MISTY DAWN2629 BOYER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIHUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS. OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONYCHILD NEGLECT---WOODS, TAWANA LEVETTE510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 810 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

