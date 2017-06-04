 Sunday, June 4, 2017 76.3°F   rain   Light Rain

2 People Found Dead At Ringgold Home

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Two people were found dead at a house in Ringgold on Sunday.

A number of officers were at the scene at 772 Post Oak Road.

Post Oak Road is off Boynton Drive. It goes south to Three Notch Road.


June 4, 2017

June 3, 2017

June 3, 2017

2 Of 4 Guilty Counts Dismissed Against Doggart In Planned Militia Attack Against Muslim Community


A federal judge has dismissed two of four counts that a federal jury had convicted Robert Doggart of in connection with a planned militia attack on a Muslim community in New York. Judge Curtis ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT  6971 MORGAN COUNTY HWY LANSING, 37770  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BERTIL, KELLY D  5329 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 26 years ... (click for more)

2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-Mile Race Held In Chattanooga

Swimmers competed in the 2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-mile race  Saturday  morning on the downtown portion of the Tennessee River.   Swimmers finished under the Market Street Bridge at Coolidge Park.   The race was on the second of three days of Chattanooga Swim Fest races.   The final race is 9.2 miles  on Sunday . (click for more)

Opinion

We Are On The Wrong Path - And Response

Trump and Pence, along with the right wing sycophants, are trying to suggest that we are economically doomed, if we adhere to the dream of clean renewable energy. According to them, our future lies in coal, and oil. So, that is the direction they have been determined to push our economy, since they took control. Let's look at some hard facts, so we will understand where our people ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump Is Right Again

I need to admit something at the very start – I know nothing whatsoever about global warming. I’ve never written about it until now because it doesn’t bother me. I’ve got a lot of other things I worry about and I am totally convinced and self-assured that people who are a lot smarter than me have the problem well-defined and ambitiously followed. What I am far better at is recognizing ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Six-Run Rally Falls Short In 7-6 Loss At Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  -- Mason Robbins hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Birmingham Barons topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 7-6 on Saturday. Chattanooga and Montgomery remain tied for second place in the North Division, 1/2 game behind the Tennessee Smokies. Randy LeBlanc made the start for Chattanooga. He was charged with six runs on 11 hits ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


