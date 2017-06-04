 Monday, June 5, 2017 71.2°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE 
913 WEST 38TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
BLOHM, MEREDITH NICOLE 
115 HILLDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111806 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
---
BROWN, DEVIN LAWON 
1604 SOUTH HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 374062062 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURDICK, TORIE AHBRAIL 
2286 CORDELL RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN 
1037 RED ROBBIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COBURN, KYLE RAINEY 
6118 WARDWELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
COWARD, MARK D 
281 FOURTH STREET CROSSVILLE, 385554304 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DENT, BARRY RAY 
8989 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY 
823 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DOZIER, MONIQUE DESHAY 
4620 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ESPY, DONALD JAY 
5907 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPORT)
---
GEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE 
1103 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVELLISE, JOHN 
540 SATCHENAL AVE NW APT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVITT, TORAN DELAWRENCE 
3017 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT 
6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE 
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HEATHERLY, DEBRA MICELLE 
860 AGGAPA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HILL, MICHAEL KEYES 
121 A MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
HIXSON, ANTHONY DARRYL 
101 E 20TH ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT 
2904 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)
---
HUMPHREY, RASHUN JAMAL 
604 BACON TRAIL APT 2 EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE 
1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
---
KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE 
300 WATERFALL RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
KIRKMAN, MARTY 
3690 SPRIGG STREET EAST RIDGE, 374122774 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LANE, TERRI JOE 
9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LLOYD, ROBERT 
2110 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063210 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
1925 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR 
9038 HOOPER HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAPLES, DEREK SHAUN 
2500 SHENANDOAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
---
MARTIN, DEKEVIOUS TERREL 
2105 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN 
5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 373029597 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
MONSIVAIS, ADAN HERNANDEZ 
538 OLD FEDERAL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NICELY, MICHAEL EDWARD 
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETERSON, CARRIE ANN 
6762HARBOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PORTER, ALYSSA NICOLE 
433 PIERCY ROAD JASPER, 373475919 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PURCELL, MARCUS ANTONIO 
1324 STRATTON PLACE DRIVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
ROBERTS, JAGER J 
4468 WEST VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROLAX, LAARONE MIGLE 
2541 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SELBY, MARK 
6117 ATLANTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIZEMORE, ANDREW ALLEN 
1 S LYNN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, ANGELA DENISE 
2419 LONG ST Chattanooga, 374082921 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN 
3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, JIMMY CARLTON 
9115 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, RICHARD GARY 
3360 CHELSEA PARK LANE APT B NORCROSS, 30127 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY 
5911 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEN
---
USHER, MAURICE SCOTT 
5207 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102077 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VERA, VERONICA MARIA 
11308 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL 
301 CROLL COURT APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE 
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
BLOHM, MEREDITH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
BROWN, DEVIN LAWON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BURDICK, TORIE AHBRAIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COBURN, KYLE RAINEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
DENT, BARRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DOZIER, MONIQUE DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ESPY, DONALD JAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPORT)

GRAVITT, TORAN DELAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HEATHERLY, DEBRA MICELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)
KIRKMAN, MARTY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/17/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LANE, TERRI JOE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LLOYD, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARTIN, DEKEVIOUS TERREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
MONSIVAIS, ADAN HERNANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICELY, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PORTER, ALYSSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PURCELL, MARCUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
ROBERTS, JAGER J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROLAX, LAARONE MIGLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SELBY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIZEMORE, ANDREW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, RICHARD GARY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
USHER, MAURICE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VERA, VERONICA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION


June 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 3, 2017

2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-Mile Race Held In Chattanooga


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE  913 WEST 38TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT  6971 MORGAN COUNTY HWY LANSING, 37770  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy ... (click for more)

Swimmers competed in the 2017 U.S. Masters Swimming 2.4-mile race  Saturday  morning on the downtown portion of the Tennessee River.   Swimmers finished under the Market ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE  913 WEST 38TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) --- BLOHM, MEREDITH NICOLE  115 HILLDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111806  Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BEAN, KATIE SCARLETT  6971 MORGAN COUNTY HWY LANSING, 37770  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE --- BERTIL, KELLY D  5329 VILLAGE GARDEN DR OOLTEWAH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 26 years ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Random American Responds To London, In detail

On March 22, four pedestrians and a police officer were killed at Westminster. On May 22, 22 peaceful citizens were murdered at Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert. On June 3rd, a Renault van carrying three attackers rammed citizens on London Bridge followed by the attackers’ emergence to inflict more harm with knives. Seven more died. In addition to the deaths of citizens, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Price Of Weakness

You may remember that in November of 2015, a black activist at the University of Missouri ignited a widely-publicized “Black Lives Matter” riot in Columbia and that 32 football players refused to practice in the embarrassing spectacle. A white female faculty member screamed profanities at police officers and called for student “muscle,” if you’ll recall, to attack some student journalists. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally For 6-5 Walk-off Win Over Generals Sunday

Ryan Walker had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Jackson Generals 6-5 on Sunday at AT&T Field.  The weather was not the best and neither was the fielding with a total of five errors in the game. The Lookouts outhit the Generals 10-to-9. Travis Harrison scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors