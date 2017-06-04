Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, June 4, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

913 WEST 38TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

BLOHM, MEREDITH NICOLE

115 HILLDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111806

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)

---

BROWN, DEVIN LAWON

1604 SOUTH HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 374062062

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BURDICK, TORIE AHBRAIL

2286 CORDELL RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN

1037 RED ROBBIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency:

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

COBURN, KYLE RAINEY

6118 WARDWELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

---

COWARD, MARK D

281 FOURTH STREET CROSSVILLE, 385554304

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DENT, BARRY RAY

8989 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY

823 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---DOZIER, MONIQUE DESHAY4620 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---ESPY, DONALD JAY5907 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPORT)---GEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE1103 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAVELLISE, JOHN540 SATCHENAL AVE NW APT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GRAVITT, TORAN DELAWRENCE3017 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)---GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HEATHERLY, DEBRA MICELLE860 AGGAPA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HICKS, BRIAN LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HILL, MICHAEL KEYES121 A MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFALSE IMPRISONMENT---HIXSON, ANTHONY DARRYL101 E 20TH ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTASSAULT---HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT2904 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)---HUMPHREY, RASHUN JAMAL604 BACON TRAIL APT 2 EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF---KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE300 WATERFALL RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---KIRKMAN, MARTY3690 SPRIGG STREET EAST RIDGE, 374122774Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LANE, TERRI JOE9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LLOYD, ROBERT2110 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063210Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE1925 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR9038 HOOPER HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAPLES, DEREK SHAUN2500 SHENANDOAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC---MARTIN, DEKEVIOUS TERREL2105 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCE---MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 373029597Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNDERAGE DRINKING---MONSIVAIS, ADAN HERNANDEZ538 OLD FEDERAL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NICELY, MICHAEL EDWARD4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PETERSON, CARRIE ANN6762HARBOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---PORTER, ALYSSA NICOLE433 PIERCY ROAD JASPER, 373475919Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PURCELL, MARCUS ANTONIO1324 STRATTON PLACE DRIVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVING---ROBERTS, JAGER J4468 WEST VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROLAX, LAARONE MIGLE2541 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SELBY, MARK6117 ATLANTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIZEMORE, ANDREW ALLEN1 S LYNN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, ANGELA DENISE2419 LONG ST Chattanooga, 374082921Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $1,000FAILURE TO APPEAR---SMITH, JIMMY CARLTON9115 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, RICHARD GARY3360 CHELSEA PARK LANE APT B NORCROSS, 30127Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY5911 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEN---USHER, MAURICE SCOTT5207 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102077Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---VERA, VERONICA MARIA11308 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR---WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL301 CROLL COURT APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) BLOHM, MEREDITH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE) BROWN, DEVIN LAWON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BURDICK, TORIE AHBRAIL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/14/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COBURN, KYLE RAINEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE DENT, BARRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DOZIER, MONIQUE DESHAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ESPY, DONALD JAY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPORT)

GRAVITT, TORAN DELAWRENCE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/13/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/24/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HEATHERLY, DEBRA MICELLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HICKS, BRIAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE) KIRKMAN, MARTY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/17/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LANE, TERRI JOE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/21/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LLOYD, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MARTIN, DEKEVIOUS TERREL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/20/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/27/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING MONSIVAIS, ADAN HERNANDEZ

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICELY, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PORTER, ALYSSA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT PURCELL, MARCUS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING ROBERTS, JAGER J

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROLAX, LAARONE MIGLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/14/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING