Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
913 WEST 38TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
BLOHM, MEREDITH NICOLE
115 HILLDALE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111806
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
---
BROWN, DEVIN LAWON
1604 SOUTH HAWTHORN CHATTANOOGA, 374062062
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BURDICK, TORIE AHBRAIL
2286 CORDELL RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN
1037 RED ROBBIN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
COBURN, KYLE RAINEY
6118 WARDWELL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
---
COWARD, MARK D
281 FOURTH STREET CROSSVILLE, 385554304
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DENT, BARRY RAY
8989 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
---
DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY
823 LOWER BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
DOZIER, MONIQUE DESHAY
4620 WOODMORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
ESPY, DONALD JAY
5907 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPORT)
---
GEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE
1103 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVELLISE, JOHN
540 SATCHENAL AVE NW APT 2 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRAVITT, TORAN DELAWRENCE
3017 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT
6915 SENTINEL LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
3400 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HEATHERLY, DEBRA MICELLE
860 AGGAPA LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HICKS, BRIAN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HILL, MICHAEL KEYES
121 A MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215135
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
---
HIXSON, ANTHONY DARRYL
101 E 20TH ST APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT
2904 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)
---
HUMPHREY, RASHUN JAMAL
604 BACON TRAIL APT 2 EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JACKSON, DEREK DEWAYNE
1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (POSSESSION OF
---
KILGORE, SAMANTHA JANE
300 WATERFALL RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
KIRKMAN, MARTY
3690 SPRIGG STREET EAST RIDGE, 374122774
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LANE, TERRI JOE
9107 FINNEY POINT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LLOYD, ROBERT
2110 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063210
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
1925 WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR
9038 HOOPER HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAPLES, DEREK SHAUN
2500 SHENANDOAH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC
---
MARTIN, DEKEVIOUS TERREL
2105 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 373029597
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNDERAGE DRINKING
---
MONSIVAIS, ADAN HERNANDEZ
538 OLD FEDERAL RD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NICELY, MICHAEL EDWARD
4400 COMET TRL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PETERSON, CARRIE ANN
6762HARBOR TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
PORTER, ALYSSA NICOLE
433 PIERCY ROAD JASPER, 373475919
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
PURCELL, MARCUS ANTONIO
1324 STRATTON PLACE DRIVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
ROBERTS, JAGER J
4468 WEST VALLEY RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROLAX, LAARONE MIGLE
2541 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SELBY, MARK
6117 ATLANTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIZEMORE, ANDREW ALLEN
1 S LYNN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, ANGELA DENISE
2419 LONG ST Chattanooga, 374082921
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER $1,000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SMITH, JIMMY CARLTON
9115 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, RICHARD GARY
3360 CHELSEA PARK LANE APT B NORCROSS, 30127
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
THOMAS, WILLIAM BRADY
5911 GETTYSBURG DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEN
---
USHER, MAURICE SCOTT
5207 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102077
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
VERA, VERONICA MARIA
11308 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
---
WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL
301 CROLL COURT APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE
4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|BLOHM, MEREDITH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST OFFENSE)
|
|BROWN, DEVIN LAWON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BURDICK, TORIE AHBRAIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BUTTRAM, TIFFANY LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/14/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|COBURN, KYLE RAINEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO)
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|DENT, BARRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|DIXON, DAVID ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DOZIER, MONIQUE DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ESPY, DONALD JAY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPORT)
|
|GRAVITT, TORAN DELAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|GUNTER, LARRY CALLENT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/13/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|HAMLIN, ALIXANDRA BALLANTYNE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/24/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HEATHERLY, DEBRA MICELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOUSTON, GEORGE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SELLING COCAINE)
|
|KIRKMAN, MARTY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/17/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LANE, TERRI JOE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/21/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LLOYD, ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|MALONE, JOHNNY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MARTIN, DEKEVIOUS TERREL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MONSIVAIS, ADAN HERNANDEZ
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NICELY, MICHAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PORTER, ALYSSA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PURCELL, MARCUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|ROBERTS, JAGER J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ROLAX, LAARONE MIGLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/14/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SELBY, MARK
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIZEMORE, ANDREW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER $1,000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SMITH, RICHARD GARY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|USHER, MAURICE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/08/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|
|VERA, VERONICA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|
|WATKINS, LAVON MARKEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/04/2017
Charge(s):
|