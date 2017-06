Monday, June 5, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 29-June 4:

SMITH, JR RICKEY KENNETH W/M 27 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

AUSTIN, JR JAMES THOMAS W/M 28 Officer MULLIS FTA – MISD

SHORT CYNTHIA SUZANNE W/F 25 Officer REYNOLDS POSSESSION OF METH, LOITERING & PROWLING

CRAIG JADEN CAMILLE W/F 25 Officer RAMEY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

ZIMMERMAN JENNIFER LYNN W/F 41 Officer RAMEY THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

COOTS JAMES BARRY W/M 59 Officer HEAD SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

COFFMAN BOWE TAYLOR W/M 25 Officer REYNOLDS VIOLATION OF LIMITED DRIVING PERMIT

DETTY TYLOR MARK W/M 17 DNR UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

BROWN MICHAEL DAVID W/M 19 DNR UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

HOGUE COURTNEY BREEANA W/F 22 Officer OWENS BATTERY – FVA

BANKSTON KENNETH EUGENE W/M 46 Officer HICKS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

HAMMILL ROBERT LEE W/M 36 Officer CHANDLER OBSTRUCTION – MISD

WEAVER CHRISTIAN GAIL W/F 41 Officer MATHIS STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE

DOLLMONT JOSHUA LEE W/M 31 Officer CARTER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCLENDON JAMES THOMAS B/M 37 Officer DAFFRON BATTERY – FVA

PATTERSON ANTHONY SHANE W/M 40 Officer FORREST DRIVING LICENSE SUSP./REVOKED, EXPIRED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

SKIDMORE DAVID MATTHEW W/M 40 DTF POSSESSION SCHEDULE I

GOSS DRAKE KENDRICK W/M 17 COURT BOND SURRENDER

MILLER ETHAN KYLE W/M 24 PROBATION POSSESSION SCHEDULE II

SPAIN EMILEY JILL W/F 32 Officer BALLARD DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, IMPROPER/ERRATIC LANE CHANGE

OSWALT BRANDON LEE W/M 27 Officer CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

KNOWLES BOBBY DEWAYNE W/M 45 Officer MCBEE CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

HOGUE RYAN CHASE W/M 20 Officer CAREATHERS BURGLARY – 2ND

WALLIN TIMOTHY GEORGE W/M 55 Officer REYNOLDS DUI – LESS SAFE

JOHNSON REBECCA LEE W/F 37 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

ROACH APRIL DAWN W/F 36 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

JOHNSON JENNIFER MARIE W/F 36 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

PULLEY CHRISTOPHER BRIAN W/M 45 Officer FORREST FTA – MISD

SULLIVAN MICHAEL DARREN W/M 39 Officer MILLER VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

SIGMON DANIEL LEE W/M 37 Officer KELLEY POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED/CANCELLED/REVOKED REGISTRATION

GENTRY LAUREN ALYSA W/F 24 Officer REYNOLDS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

BRACKNER JUSTIN DALE W/M 19 Officer PERKINS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

LEIGH BRANDON DWIGHT W/M 33 Officer CHANDLER IMPEDING THE FREE FLOW OF TRAFFIC, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED

STEVENS JEFFERY LYNN W/M 32 Officer ENGLAND CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT

DYKES BILLY JOE W/M 29 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

RICHARDSON CHARLES ALLEN W/M 21 PROBATION VIOLATION OF PROBATION- F

HAWKINS CAMERON ALEXANDER W/M 41 Officer CAREATHERS VIOLATION OF PROBATION- F

KENNEDY HENRY LEE W/M 47 *** HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

ALLEN RACHEL ANN W/F 26 Officer HOLLAND FAILURE TO APPEAR-M, FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

POLLARD DAVID JOSEPH W/M 36 Officer HOUSER SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

SMITH KAYLAN NICOLE W/F 19 Officer BREWER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

SMITH BROOKLYN DEANNE W/F 25 Officer TERRY DRVIING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED

TETA DEBORAH LYNN W/F 53 Officer MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

BUTLER WILLIAM BLAKE W/M 27 Officer MULLIS FAILURE TO APPEAR- M

WEBBER THOMAS CLAUDE W/M 48 Officer VANDYKE INTERFERING WITH PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY PHONE CALLS

MULLINS JOEL WAYNE W/M 45 Officer DYE HOLD FOR DADE COUNTY

VARNELL TRAVIS LOBRON B/M 21 Officer WOOTEN GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR DATE OF BIRTH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER TRANSFER OF LICENSE PLATE, EXPIRED TAG, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, TAG LIGHT

LAWSON KEELIE RENEE B/F 20 Officer WOOTEN GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR DATE OF BIRTH TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

SKILES BILLY JAN W/M 30 Officer ENGLAND SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

PALMER BRANDON EUGENE W/M 38 Officer WEBER BACK FROM DENTIST OFFICE

SIPSY AMANDA RENEA W/F 25 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

LONG LINSEY ALEXANDRA W/F 28 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION- F

BRAGG DUSTY SHANNON W/F 33 Officer STREET PROBATION VIOLATION- F

MARTIN MARY ELIZABETH W/F 36 Officer TERRY POSSESSION OF METH

LOPEZ ROALANDO SUSUE H/M 17 Officer TATE DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, SPEEDING

GARNER JEFFERY SCOTT W/M 46 *** BOND SURRENDER

LEES ANTHONY DEWAYNE W/M 30 Officer WORLEY PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CLAYTON BARRY ALAN W/M 60 Officer WILLIAMSON FAILURE TO APPEAR- M x4

JONES KRISTEN SHALEAH W/F 19 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION MARIJUANA – LESS OZ, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

ALEXANDER MATTHEW TODD W/M 37 Officer WOOTEN DUI – DRUGS, EXPIRED LICENSE, TAG LIGHT REQUIREMENT

FORESTER BRYAN PATRICK W/M 30 Officer FORREST BATTERY

BRUCE JEREMY RAY W/M 43 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

WOMBLE ADAM EDWARD W/M 36 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

RIDLEY ROBERT TYLER W/M 34 Officer CAREATHERS FTA – FELONY, FTA – MISD

BURNETTE MARTIN LEE W/M 33 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR COURT

HAWKINS TYRONE DESHON B/M 40 Officer BURGESS ***

LEWIS MARIAH FAITH B/F 22 Officer BURGESS ***

FRAIZER LESTER DEE W/M 52 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, FAIL TO REGISTER VEHICLE, CONCEAL ID OF VEHICLE, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, NO INSURANCE

STEVENS JOSHUA NEAL W/M 37 Officer MILLER CRUELY TO CHILDREN – 1ST (ADD CHARGE)

OWENS GARY DELL W/M 53 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

CLAIRE STUART DARREN W/M 43 DTF METH TRAFFICKING, POSSESSION OF METH W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, MANUFACTURING MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

DEMERRITT RICHARD THOMAS W/M 53 Officer DAFFRON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CONNALLY TODD EUGENE W/M 47 Officer EVANS DUI, FAIL TO OBEY TRAFFIC LIGHT

GALE CHARLES GREGORY W/M 39 Officer CAMPBELL FTA – MISD, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

BLASSINGAME JAMES TODD W/M 46 Officer CAMPBELL DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER DAVID W/M 45 REYNOLDS PAROLE VIOLATION

HILL LORI JILL W/F 32 Officer HEAD DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

NANNEY JACKIE EDWARDS W/M 31 Officer FRANKLIN DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED

WHITTAKER STEVEN LEWIS W/M 57 Officer BURGESS AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

RAMBO ERIC RYAN W/M 28 Officer OWENS DUI, FTML, OPEN CONTAINER

WELLS LORI ELIZABETH W/F 28 Officer MATHIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

JOHNSON, JR FOREST LEE W/M 38 Officer CARTER EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, `DEFECTIVE TIRES

BROWN KAYLA DANIELLE W/F 22 Officer CAMPBELL DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JARNAGIN JASON WAYNE W/M 45 Officer PERKINS CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

SKYLES MICKEY LEWIS W/M 54 Officer CHANDLER HABITUAL VIOLATOR, OPEN CONTAINER, DUI – LESS SAFE, FTML

BOOHER ASHLEY RAYE W/F 28 Officer HEAD FTA – M

TURNER BOBBY RAY W/M 31 Officer DENNY FTA – M

BAKER CHELSEY LYNN W/F 27 Officer CHANDLER FTA -M

HINKLE VAUGHN DOUGLAS W/M 68 Officer CARTER AGG. ASSAULT (X2)