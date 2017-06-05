Tyrone Murphy, 57, Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Ashley Cates, 30

Monday, June 5, 2017

Tyrone Murphy, 57, was arrested Sunday night for the stabbing death of Ashley Cates, 30.

On Sunday at approximately 8:53 p.m. Chattanooga Police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Bailey Avenue for a deceased person.

The victim was found in the residence with several apparent lacerations/stab wounds. While securing the crime scene, officers observed evidence which led them to a person of interest.

Through further investigation and evidence collected, Murphy was determined to be the suspect. He as transported to and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.