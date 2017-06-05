 Monday, June 5, 2017 82.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tyrone Murphy, 57, Arrested In Stabbing Death Of Ashley Cates, 30

Monday, June 5, 2017

Tyrone Murphy, 57, was arrested Sunday night for the stabbing death of Ashley Cates, 30.

On Sunday at approximately 8:53 p.m. Chattanooga Police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Bailey Avenue for a deceased person.
 
The victim was found in the residence with several apparent lacerations/stab wounds. While securing the crime scene, officers observed evidence which led them to a person of interest.
 
Through further investigation and evidence collected, Murphy was determined to be the suspect. He as transported to and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. He is charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.
 
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all leads. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525

June 5, 2017

Police Blotter: Shoplifter Wins Struggle Over Cheetos Sweetos; Guy With Gap In His Teeth Poses As Air Conditioner Repair Man

June 5, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For May 29-June 4

June 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A Dollar General employee tried valiantly to stop the theft of a 7 ounce bag of Cheetos Sweetos, but the offender got away. In the incident at the store on East Brainerd Road, the assistant manager ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 29-June 4: SMITH, JR     RICKEY         KENNETH     W/M    ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE  913 WEST 38TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Shoplifter Wins Struggle Over Cheetos Sweetos; Guy With Gap In His Teeth Poses As Air Conditioner Repair Man

A Dollar General employee tried valiantly to stop the theft of a 7 ounce bag of Cheetos Sweetos, but the offender got away. In the incident at the store on East Brainerd Road, the assistant manager said a black female, later identified as Ann Ragsdale, took the $2.95 item off the shelf, walked past all points of sale, and attempted to walk out of the store. The assistant manager ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For May 29-June 4

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 29-June 4: SMITH, JR     RICKEY         KENNETH     W/M    27        Officer WOOTEN      DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED AUSTIN, JR   ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Random American Responds To London, In Detail

On March 22, four pedestrians and a police officer were killed at Westminster. On May 22, 22 peaceful citizens were murdered at Manchester at an Ariana Grande concert. On June 3rd, a Renault van carrying three attackers rammed citizens on London Bridge followed by the attackers’ emergence to inflict more harm with knives. Seven more died. In addition to the deaths of citizens, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Price Of Weakness

You may remember that in November of 2015, a black activist at the University of Missouri ignited a widely-publicized “Black Lives Matter” riot in Columbia and that 32 football players refused to practice in the embarrassing spectacle. A white female faculty member screamed profanities at police officers and called for student “muscle,” if you’ll recall, to attack some student journalists. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally For 6-5 Walk-off Win Over Generals Sunday

Ryan Walker had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Jackson Generals 6-5 on Sunday at AT&T Field.  The weather was not the best and neither was the fielding with a total of five errors in the game. The Lookouts outhit the Generals 10-to-9. Top pitching prospect Fernando Romero pitched seven innings and saw five ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors