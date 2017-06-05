Police Blotter: Shoplifter Wins Struggle Over Cheetos Sweetos; Guy With Gap In His Teeth Poses As Air Conditioner Repair Man

Monday, June 5, 2017

A Dollar General employee tried valiantly to stop the theft of a 7 ounce bag of Cheetos Sweetos, but the offender got away. In the incident at the store on East Brainerd Road, the assistant manager said a black female, later identified as Ann Ragsdale, took the $2.95 item off the shelf, walked past all points of sale, and attempted to walk out of the store. The assistant manager attempted to stop the suspect by holding onto her purse, when another black female helped the suspect get free and leave the scene in a white Hyundai Accent.

* * *

A female on Tricia Drive said she was alerted by a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous that a white female with blonde hair and a white male with brown hair wearing all black had gone through her vehicle in her driveway. The woman said she looked into vehicle and noticed her bag was taken that was filled with books and a white I-Pad worth an estimated $300. She said a couple had found her bag on the side of the road off Jersey Pike and brought it back to her and she had all her books, but not the I-Pad. She said the neighbor told her the suspects were driving a white truck and she had not seen them before.

* * *

A woman on Elmendorf Street stated that she just had her yard mowed and the people mowing her yard asked for her car keys so they could move her car to finish mowing. When they were done the woman said they didn't give her keys back to her. Police attempted to contact the company responsible for cutting her yard, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

A man on W. 38th Street said he last saw his vehicle in his driveway when he went to put the windows up. When he went outside later, the vehicle was gone.

* * *

A resident of the 800 block of Vine Street said someone cut the gas tank out of his car. The tank was left at the scene.

* * *

A woman on Wilcox Boulevard said someone used her Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union debit card information to make 31 illegal transactions at Walmart and Sam's Club in Stockbridge, Ga. She stated that the total of the transactions was $1,698.58, most from her checking and the rest ($362.60) from her savings. She said she was told that since her PIN was used the credit union will have to wait until they complete an investigation to return her money to her accounts.

* * *

A woman on Elaine Circle said around 1:42 p.m. she looked out her window and saw a man in her yard. He pulled up in a white work van. The man walked to her door and knocked on it. When she answered he said he was there to check the air conditioner. She said she has had some work done on the air conditioner and the company was supposed to do a follow up to check on it. The man walked around the side of her house where the air conditioning unit was. He came back around and told her it appeared the air conditioner was working ok. He said to call back if there were any further problems. He then left. She said she contacted the company and they said they did not send anyone out to look at the air conditioner. The man was described as a larger white male with a buzz cut wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans. She said he had a gap in his teeth in the front.

* * *

A woman said that she was kayaking in Lookout Creek under the Cummings Highway overpass. When she returned she said that her 2014 Bronze Subaru Forrester was gone. She said that she had her car keys when she left but lost them somewhere. She left her house keys in the car but is sure that she had her car keys in her pocket when she got on the water. The vehicle has Thule racks on the top.

* * *

An official of a vehicle service business on Rossville Boulevard said they have a customer who came by and threatened to come back to the business with 800 black panthers if they didn't give him $300 or fix his truck. The customer brought his truck to have a few parts replaced in the vehicle. The parts were replaced and his problem with the stuck still existed so he blamed the shop. The official said it was explained to the man he only told them to replace certain parts of his truck and nothing was said about finding out what the problem was with his truck.

* * *

Police said a man was harassing other guests at an establishment on Gunbarrel Road. An officer made contact with the man in the parking lot. The officer said he "was talking in circles about a suspicious male, and at times it sounded like he was describing himself. I was able to calm him down and listen to his concerns. He was checked for warrants and then returned to his room."

* * *

A man said he walked from Coolidge Park to the Mellow Mushroom downtown and back . He sai somewhere along the way he dropped his wallet. He said it was either a Dale Earnhardt Sr or Jr wallet. He was not sure which. He said it was black leather and had $360 to $370 cash in it. He further stated that there was no ID in the wallet at all.

* * *

An auto break-in at the La Quinta Inn on 21st Street was caught on camera. The video showed a tall skinny white male with blue jeans throw a rock through one of the vehicle windows. The man rummaged through the vehicle window for a short time, then set the alarm off when he tried to open the door. The suspect then ran off without taking anything. The victim double checked the vehicle and also said it did not look like he took anything.

* * *

The loss prevention manager at McKay's on Lee Highway stated that he observed a white male walk out of the store with a buggy full of movies and games without paying for them. When he approached the suspect he let go of the items and got into a gold four-door vehicle and left the area before police arrived. There is video of the incident.

* * *

A woman asked if police could assist her in looking at the Subway security video in Lookout Valley to see if she had lost her pink IPhone cell phone or did someone inside the store take it. After reviewing the video, the victim did leave her phone at the cashier counter, but seven minutes later two people came into the store and took the cell phone from the front counter. Police were able to Identify the two persons in the video and went to their residence to ask for the phone back. Police said, "They said that they had it and Mr. Chris Watson turned over the phone to the owner and apologized for the inconvenience, He said they thought the phone belonged to a neighbor of theirs and they took it for safe keeping. The victim was pleased to get her phone back and no criminal charges were pursued."

* * *

An employee of the Hampton Inn at 400 Chestnut St. said two coolers full of beer were taken out of a conference room by unknown suspect(s). The value was listed at $600.

* * *

At Northgate Mall, the manager of Ulta reported that two black females entered the store and selected eight fragrances ($692). They concealed the items in their purses. Both left the store without paying for the items. One of the women was wearing a blue jean dress , sandals, and white ball cap. The other was wearing a white tank, blue jeans and a pink ball cap. The incident was caught on video surveillance. Still photos of both suspects were distributed to police.