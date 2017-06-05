 Monday, June 5, 2017 71.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Son Of Chattanooga Businessman Rick Davis Among Those Killed In Orlando Workplace Shooting

Monday, June 5, 2017

The son of Chattanooga businessman Rick Davis, of Rick Davis' Gold & Diamonds, was among those killed in a workplace shooting in Orlando on Monday morning.

Mr. Davis told tells NewsChannel 9 that he had closed his Brainerd business and was on the way to Florida.

Kevin Lawson, 45, was one of the five victims. Seven others were wounded by John Robert Neumann Jr., who had been fired from Fiamma Inc. in April.

The gunman went through a warehouse picking out his victims at the start of work on Monday.

He later took his own life.

Neumann was armed with a handgun and a large hunting knife. He reloaded the gun at least once, authorities said.


Kentucky Man Added To TBI'S "Top 10 Most Wanted" List After Firing At Deputies

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its "Top 10 Most Wanted" list: David DeWayne Evans, Jr. Evans, 31, is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Those ... (click for more)

Alexander Favors Trump Proposal For Reforming Air Traffic Control System

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday released the following statement on President Trump’s proposal to reform the United States’ air traffic control system: “I am encouraged by President Trump’s proposal – efforts to modernize our outdated air traffic control system are good news for the nearly 2 million people who fly every day. My experience in Tennessee has been that fairly ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To End Emissions Testing In Hamilton County

The emissions testing is easy to comply for those with new vehicles, especially those under warranty. The sad reality is that it is very taxing on the poor and those with classic cars. My worst gripe about the whole thing is the inability to sell (actually buy) a vehicle that won't pass, because it has to pass emissions before it can be registered. Worse yet, you can't even get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Price Of Weakness

You may remember that in November of 2015, a black activist at the University of Missouri ignited a widely-publicized “Black Lives Matter” riot in Columbia and that 32 football players refused to practice in the embarrassing spectacle. A white female faculty member screamed profanities at police officers and called for student “muscle,” if you’ll recall, to attack some student journalists. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally For 6-5 Walk-off Win Over Generals Sunday

Ryan Walker had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Jackson Generals 6-5 on Sunday at AT&T Field.  The weather was not the best and neither was the fielding with a total of five errors in the game. The Lookouts outhit the Generals 10-to-9. Top pitching prospect Fernando Romero pitched seven innings and saw five ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


