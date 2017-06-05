Son Of Chattanooga Businessman Rick Davis Among Those Killed In Orlando Workplace Shooting

Monday, June 5, 2017

The son of Chattanooga businessman Rick Davis, of Rick Davis' Gold & Diamonds, was among those killed in a workplace shooting in Orlando on Monday morning.

Mr. Davis told tells NewsChannel 9 that he had closed his Brainerd business and was on the way to Florida.

Kevin Lawson, 45, was one of the five victims. Seven others were wounded by John Robert Neumann Jr., who had been fired from Fiamma Inc. in April.

The gunman went through a warehouse picking out his victims at the start of work on Monday.

He later took his own life.

Neumann was armed with a handgun and a large hunting knife. He reloaded the gun at least once, authorities said.