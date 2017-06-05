 Monday, June 5, 2017 71.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 19-25

Monday, June 5, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 19-25:

05-19-17

Autumn Louise Chambers, 38, of 824 Walker Avenue, Seynour, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.

 

Nicholas Brice Kirk, 19, of 35 Jackson Way, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without license on person, headlight requirements, possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol.

 

Freddie Sanchez, 56, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run. 

 

Christy Nicole Ford, 31, of 28 Rowdy Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.

 

Payton Tielk Nicholson, 18, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while unlicensed.

 

05-20-17

Richard Robert Barclift, 59, of 215 Cove Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

05-21-17

Kirsten Danielle Johnson, 21, of 118 Dogwood Circle, Rock Spring arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

 

Shelly C. Deanecelli, 33, of 1 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.

 

05-22-17

Bailey Kristen Roddy, 20, of 179 Melissa Drive, Ringgold arrested for armed robbery.

 

Payton Chase Cleveland, 22, of 341 County Road 675, Athens, TN arrested for armed robbery.

 

John Barton Taylor, 22, of 716 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested for driving while license suspended.

 

Meredith Dawn Wise, 43, of 20 Dogwood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for maintaining a disorderly house.

 

James Tyrone Knight, 18, of 108 Milford Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of misdemeanor obstruction.

 

05-23-17

Donielle Christina Moore, 21, of 3976 Arbor Place Lane, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.

 

Shaquisha Deasia Wiley, 20, of 69 Bell Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.

 

Broderick Schulyer McNabb, 24, of 4613 Kerkland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

 

Jayler Che Brooks, 21, of 6760 Moss Lake Drive, Hixson arrested for theft by shoplifting.

 

05-24-17

Charles E. Ritchey, 53, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested for theft by taking.

 

Christopher Lewayne Graham, 42, of 26 Thelma Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to yield.

 

05-25-17

Tyler Scott Kennedy, 21, of 1525 North Highway 341, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and headlight requirements.

 

Tiffany Ann Gorham, 44, of 201 Prestwood Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.

 

Darrell Jay Fincher, 61, of 397 Tinker Bell Circle, Flintstone arrested for theft by shoplifting.

 

05-30-17

Samuel Charles Shirley, 31, of 804 Glenn Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.

 

Citation Statistics:

 

Speeding……….16

Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights……….1

Entering or crossing roadway……….1

Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3

Performance ability……….1

Driving while license suspended or revoked………6

Proof of insurance required……….3

Suspended registration……….2

Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1

Following too closely……….10

Window tint violations………..1

Headlight requirements………….1

Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….3

License required……….1

Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………4

License to be carried & exhibited on demand……….4

When lighted headlights & other lights are required……….1

Underage consumption……….2

Possession of marijuana………..1

Vehicle turning left………..1

Permitting unlicensed person to drive……….1

Failure to exercise due care…………3

Failure to obey traffic control devices……….4

Seat belt violations………..16

Vehicles approaching or entering intersection……….2

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….7

Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle to report………..1

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..3


Kentucky Man Added To TBI'S "Top 10 Most Wanted" List After Firing At Deputies

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its "Top 10 Most Wanted" list: David DeWayne Evans, Jr. Evans, 31, is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Those ... (click for more)

Alexander Favors Trump Proposal For Reforming Air Traffic Control System

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday released the following statement on President Trump’s proposal to reform the United States’ air traffic control system: “I am encouraged by President Trump’s proposal – efforts to modernize our outdated air traffic control system are good news for the nearly 2 million people who fly every day. My experience in Tennessee has been that fairly ... (click for more)

Time To End Emissions Testing In Hamilton County

The emissions testing is easy to comply for those with new vehicles, especially those under warranty. The sad reality is that it is very taxing on the poor and those with classic cars. My worst gripe about the whole thing is the inability to sell (actually buy) a vehicle that won't pass, because it has to pass emissions before it can be registered. Worse yet, you can't even get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Price Of Weakness

You may remember that in November of 2015, a black activist at the University of Missouri ignited a widely-publicized “Black Lives Matter” riot in Columbia and that 32 football players refused to practice in the embarrassing spectacle. A white female faculty member screamed profanities at police officers and called for student “muscle,” if you’ll recall, to attack some student journalists. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally For 6-5 Walk-off Win Over Generals Sunday

Ryan Walker had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Jackson Generals 6-5 on Sunday at AT&T Field.  The weather was not the best and neither was the fielding with a total of five errors in the game. The Lookouts outhit the Generals 10-to-9. Top pitching prospect Fernando Romero pitched seven innings and saw five ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


