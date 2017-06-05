Monday, June 5, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 19-25:

05-19-17

Autumn Louise Chambers, 38, of 824 Walker Avenue, Seynour, TN arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and failure to maintain lane.

Nicholas Brice Kirk, 19, of 35 Jackson Way, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving without license on person, headlight requirements, possession of marijuana and underage possession of alcohol.

Freddie Sanchez, 56, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run.

Christy Nicole Ford, 31, of 28 Rowdy Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey traffic control device.

Payton Tielk Nicholson, 18, of 1830 Fant Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while unlicensed.

05-20-17

Richard Robert Barclift, 59, of 215 Cove Road, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

05-21-17

Kirsten Danielle Johnson, 21, of 118 Dogwood Circle, Rock Spring arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Shelly C. Deanecelli, 33, of 1 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting and outstanding warrant.

05-22-17

Bailey Kristen Roddy, 20, of 179 Melissa Drive, Ringgold arrested for armed robbery.

Payton Chase Cleveland, 22, of 341 County Road 675, Athens, TN arrested for armed robbery.

John Barton Taylor, 22, of 716 Cloud Springs Road, Rossville arrested for driving while license suspended.

Meredith Dawn Wise, 43, of 20 Dogwood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for maintaining a disorderly house.

James Tyrone Knight, 18, of 108 Milford Drive, Rossville arrested on a charge of misdemeanor obstruction.

05-23-17

Donielle Christina Moore, 21, of 3976 Arbor Place Lane, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Shaquisha Deasia Wiley, 20, of 69 Bell Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Broderick Schulyer McNabb, 24, of 4613 Kerkland Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Jayler Che Brooks, 21, of 6760 Moss Lake Drive, Hixson arrested for theft by shoplifting.

05-24-17

Charles E. Ritchey, 53, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested for theft by taking.

Christopher Lewayne Graham, 42, of 26 Thelma Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended/revoked and failure to yield.

05-25-17

Tyler Scott Kennedy, 21, of 1525 North Highway 341, Chickamauga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and headlight requirements.

Tiffany Ann Gorham, 44, of 201 Prestwood Drive, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.

Darrell Jay Fincher, 61, of 397 Tinker Bell Circle, Flintstone arrested for theft by shoplifting.

05-30-17

Samuel Charles Shirley, 31, of 804 Glenn Avenue, Rossville arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….16

Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights……….1

Entering or crossing roadway……….1

Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….3

Performance ability……….1

Driving while license suspended or revoked………6

Proof of insurance required……….3

Suspended registration……….2

Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1

Following too closely……….10

Window tint violations………..1

Headlight requirements………….1

Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….3

License required……….1

Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………4

License to be carried & exhibited on demand……….4

When lighted headlights & other lights are required……….1

Underage consumption……….2

Possession of marijuana………..1

Vehicle turning left………..1

Permitting unlicensed person to drive……….1

Failure to exercise due care…………3

Failure to obey traffic control devices……….4

Seat belt violations………..16

Vehicles approaching or entering intersection……….2

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….7

Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle to report………..1

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..3