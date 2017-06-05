Well-Known Chattanooga Musician, TV Personality Booker T. Scruggs Dies At 74

Monday, June 5, 2017

Well-known Chattanooga musician and television personality Booker T. Scruggs died Monday at the age of 74. He became ill while performing with his Booker T. Scruggs Ensemble at St. Luke United Methodist Church.

He had served as adjunct professor of sociology at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Known throughout the city for his long term commitment and dedication to the youth of the city, Mr. Scruggs recently retired as director of Upward Bound at UTC after 36 years with the program.

Clarinetist/saxophonist, he played clarinet on two albums of gospel and inspirational music-- "My Tribute" (in memory of his father) and "Let Not Your Heart Be Troubled" (in memory of his grandmother). All proceeds from CD sales go to support program activities for Upward Bound students at UTC.

Mr. Scruggs was also the creator and clarinetist of the Maxtiam Trio, which provided gospel, jazz, and classic standards for various local and out-of-town events.

In 2005, he produced The Maxtiam Trio's CD, "A Salute to The Duke," a collection of favorite songs written by Duke Ellington. "A Salute to The Duke" has generated over $10,000 for scholarships to deserving students throughout the Southeastern region of the United States. For this initiative, Mr. Scruggs was recognized as an "Unsung Hero" by SAEOPP*, a regional, educational organization.

In addition to playing in churches and on college campuses throughout the United States, in 2006 Mr. Scruggs played for a regional conference of the United Methodist Church in Vienna, Austria.

He was a member of Bethlehem-Wiley United Methodist Church, where he played for the church's offeratory each week. He was a clarinetist with the Chattanooga Clarinet Choir, and saxophonist with the Chattanooga Gospel Orchestra, and the Spectrum Jazz Band.Since 1970.

Mr. Scruggs served as host of "Point of View," the world's longest running, locally produced, television show, which is seen weekly on WDEF-TV and Comcast Cable 3. He also served as the producer of the show.

Mr. Scruggs was very active in community organizations, including life memberships in Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the NAACP.

He received the following awards and recognitions: The M.L. King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Community Service Award presented by The Unity Group; inducted into the African American Educators Hall of Fame by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority; and presented the Local Lifetime Achievement Award by the 89th Annual Convention of the National Association of Negro Musicians.*Southeastern Association of Educational Opportunity Program PersonnelAvocationsCommunity Service Organizations:-----RE:START (READ) of Chattanooga, Board Member-----Memorial Auditorium/Tivoli Theatre, Board Member-----NAACP, Life Member-----Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Life Member-----Bethlehem-Wiley United Methodist Church-----Chattanooga Tennis Association, Board Member (on 2003 State Championship Team).