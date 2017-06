Monday, June 5, 2017

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday released the following statement on President Trump’s proposal to reform the United States’ air traffic control system:

“I am encouraged by President Trump’s proposal – efforts to modernize our outdated air traffic control system are good news for the nearly 2 million people who fly every day. My experience in Tennessee has been that fairly apportioned user fees and avoiding new debt are the right way to pay for infrastructure.”