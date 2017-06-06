 Tuesday, June 6, 2017 68.9°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL 
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
BANKS, DARNELL ENGEUNE 
120 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAXTER, THOMAS WILLIAM 
9008 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BLACKWELL, CHASHLEY MARQUITA 
704 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BROWN, JAMIE SHAWN 
1959 NEW LIGHT ROAD WINFIELD, 37841 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
BROWN, MEGAN ELIZABETH 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE 
5422 MARLON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURTON, BRIAN DWAYNE 
310 SWANGER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CAMPBELL, TERRI LEEANN 
4077 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CARAWAY, KARRY MARIE 
199 GRAYSON CIR APT 1 GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE 
9339 HIXON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE 
10455 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795348 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN 
110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN 
299 VREELAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE 
630 CEDAR DR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
GRAVITT, DEAN J 
3705 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
6203 TALLAGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37241 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GREEN, DAMON LAMONT 
1804 WILCOX BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARPER, BRADLEY 
TURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKEY, HANNAH ELIZABETH 
7925 HIGGINS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HILLEY, ROGER DALE 
1600 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY 
6000 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE 
5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLINS, ARTISHA NICHELLE 
2709 CITICO AVE APT Q5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOOD, STEVEN KEITH 
7910 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON 
4278 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
INMAN, CLAYTON REESE 
6281 DAVIS HILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATIN OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
JACOBS, DANNY LLOYD 
1527 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN 
1512 WILSON STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JONES, COURTNEY RENEE 
8299 SUE DRIVE OOTAHWA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE
---
JONES, DEXTER TYRONE 
5008 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR 
3556 GARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
---
LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL 
6012 S HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
---
LEWIS, MARK STEVEN 
9831 REYNOLDS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS L 
536 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE 
2005 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD 
2401 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063532 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION COCAINE FO
---
MORRIS, LINDSEY FITZGERALD 
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211184 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO 
6222 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, TYRONE ELDERICH 
1512 BAILEY AVE 2B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
POLEN, DERRICK COLLINS 
703 MANSION CIRCLE APTC CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
REESE, RODNEY EDWARD 
621 BELLE VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ 
4312 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF XANAX
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE 
815 WEST 14TH ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
---
STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA 
5212 SUNBEAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374023718 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH 
139 STUART ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS 
925 SHALLOWFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)
---
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN 
7170 HARROD CV GERMANTOWN, 38138 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
WALKER, CHERRI LYNN 
9409 A HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ 
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
WATERS, CHRISTINE ANNETTE 
6568 ESQUIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL 
309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
BANKS, DARNELL ENGEUNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAXTER, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/16/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BLACKWELL, CHASHLEY MARQUITA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BROWN, JAMIE SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
BROWN, MEGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/19/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURTON, BRIAN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAMPBELL, TERRI LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CARAWAY, KARRY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
GRAVITT, DEAN J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARPER, BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/11/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKEY, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HILLEY, ROGER DALE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOLLINS, ARTISHA NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOOD, STEVEN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INMAN, CLAYTON REESE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATIN OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES, COURTNEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE
JONES, DEXTER TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • STALKING

LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
LEWIS, MARK STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 11/09/1939
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION COCAINE FO
MORRIS, LINDSEY FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MURPHY, TYRONE ELDERICH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
POLEN, DERRICK COLLINS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
WALKER, CHERRI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATERS, CHRISTINE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)


June 6, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 5, 2017

Kentucky Man Added To TBI'S "Top 10 Most Wanted" List After Firing At Deputies

June 5, 2017

Alexander Favors Trump Proposal For Reforming Air Traffic Control System


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL  2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its "Top 10 Most Wanted" list: David DeWayne Evans, Jr. Evans, 31, is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday released the following statement on President Trump’s proposal to reform the United States’ air traffic control system: “I am encouraged by President ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL  2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825  Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 --- BANKS, DARNELL ENGEUNE  120 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING ... (click for more)

Kentucky Man Added To TBI'S "Top 10 Most Wanted" List After Firing At Deputies

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its "Top 10 Most Wanted" list: David DeWayne Evans, Jr. Evans, 31, is wanted by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Those ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time To End Emissions Testing In Hamilton County

The emissions testing is easy to comply for those with new vehicles, especially those under warranty. The sad reality is that it is very taxing on the poor and those with classic cars. My worst gripe about the whole thing is the inability to sell (actually buy) a vehicle that won't pass, because it has to pass emissions before it can be registered. Worse yet, you can't even get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Newspapers And A Poem

For the majority of my life, I would get out of bed before 4 a.m., take a hurried shower and be at the newspaper by 4:30. For years the former Chattanooga News-Free Press was an afternoon edition and our first deadline of the day was 7 a.m. and, man oh man, I loved every precious moment of it. But sooner than you think, newspapers as we have known them all of our lives will be extinct ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Continue To Roll With 4-2 Win Over Jackson Generals Tuesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals by a score of 4-2 in game two of the home series for the Lookouts on Monday night at AT&T Field. Lookouts southpaw, Stephen Gonsalves, started for Chattanooga, and had his third straight stellar outing. Gonsalves (1-2,/2.45). He collected his first win of the 2017 season after tossing 5.0 innings of shutout baseball. ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors