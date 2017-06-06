Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
---
BANKS, DARNELL ENGEUNE
120 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BAXTER, THOMAS WILLIAM
9008 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
---
BLACKWELL, CHASHLEY MARQUITA
704 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BROWN, JAMIE SHAWN
1959 NEW LIGHT ROAD WINFIELD, 37841
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
---
BROWN, MEGAN ELIZABETH
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE
5422 MARLON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BURTON, BRIAN DWAYNE
310 SWANGER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CAMPBELL, TERRI LEEANN
4077 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
CARAWAY, KARRY MARIE
199 GRAYSON CIR APT 1 GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE
9339 HIXON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
10455 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795348
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN
110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
299 VREELAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
630 CEDAR DR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
GRAVITT, DEAN J
3705 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
6203 TALLAGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37241
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GREEN, DAMON LAMONT
1804 WILCOX BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARPER, BRADLEY
TURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKEY, HANNAH ELIZABETH
7925 HIGGINS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
HILLEY, ROGER DALE
1600 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY
6000 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOLLINS, ARTISHA NICHELLE
2709 CITICO AVE APT Q5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HOOD, STEVEN KEITH
7910 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
4278 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
INMAN, CLAYTON REESE
6281 DAVIS HILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATIN OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
JACOBS, DANNY LLOYD
1527 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
1512 WILSON STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JONES, COURTNEY RENEE
8299 SUE DRIVE OOTAHWA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE
---
JONES, DEXTER TYRONE
5008 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR
3556 GARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STALKING
---
LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL
6012 S HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
---
LEWIS, MARK STEVEN
9831 REYNOLDS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
---
MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS L
536 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
2005 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD
2401 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063532
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION COCAINE FO
---
MORRIS, LINDSEY FITZGERALD
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211184
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO
6222 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MURPHY, TYRONE ELDERICH
1512 BAILEY AVE 2B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
POLEN, DERRICK COLLINS
703 MANSION CIRCLE APTC CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
621 BELLE VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
---
SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ
4312 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF XANAX
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
815 WEST 14TH ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY
---
STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA
5212 SUNBEAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374023718
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
139 STUART ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
925 SHALLOWFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)
---
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
---
TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
7170 HARROD CV GERMANTOWN, 38138
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
WALKER, CHERRI LYNN
9409 A HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ
3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
WATERS, CHRISTINE ANNETTE
6568 ESQUIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL
309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|BANKS, DARNELL ENGEUNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BAXTER, THOMAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/16/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BLACKWELL, CHASHLEY MARQUITA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/23/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|BROWN, JAMIE SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/26/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
|
|BROWN, MEGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/19/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BURTON, BRIAN DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, TERRI LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CARAWAY, KARRY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/09/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
|
|DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 09/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|GRAVITT, DEAN J
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/29/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/31/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARPER, BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 04/11/1951
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKEY, HANNAH ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HILLEY, ROGER DALE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOLLINS, ARTISHA NICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOOD, STEVEN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|INMAN, CLAYTON REESE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATIN OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/16/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, COURTNEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE
|
|JONES, DEXTER TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 02/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
|
|LEWIS, MARK STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/11/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)
|
|MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS L
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 11/09/1939
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION COCAINE FO
|
|MORRIS, LINDSEY FITZGERALD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/04/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MURPHY, TYRONE ELDERICH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/01/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
|
|POLEN, DERRICK COLLINS
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|REESE, RODNEY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)
|
|SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF XANAX
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/22/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)
|
|THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|WALKER, CHERRI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/07/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WATERS, CHRISTINE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)
|