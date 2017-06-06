Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAILEY, DEMETRIUS CORDELL

2302 CORRAL TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374212825

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

---

BANKS, DARNELL ENGEUNE

120 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BAXTER, THOMAS WILLIAM

9008 FULLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

BLACKWELL, CHASHLEY MARQUITA

704 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE) UND---BROWN, JAMIE SHAWN1959 NEW LIGHT ROAD WINFIELD, 37841Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)---BROWN, MEGAN ELIZABETH1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---BURGESS, KRISTINA LEIGH-PAIGE5422 MARLON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCHILD NEGLECTDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BURTON, BRIAN DWAYNE310 SWANGER ROAD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---CAMPBELL, TERRI LEEANN4077 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---CARAWAY, KARRY MARIE199 GRAYSON CIR APT 1 GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---DANNER, ALISHA NICOLE9339 HIXON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC---DAVIS, BRIAN EUGENE10455 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795348Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---FEAGANS, GEORGE ALLEN299 VREELAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GANN, JENNIFER ELAINE630 CEDAR DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---GRAVITT, DEAN J3705 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD6203 TALLAGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37241Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GREEN, DAMON LAMONT1804 WILCOX BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARPER, BRADLEYTURNEY CENTER...TDOC ONLY, 371404050Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKEY, HANNAH ELIZABETH7925 HIGGINS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---HILLEY, ROGER DALE1600 CENTRAL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY6000 PORTER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FAILURE TO APPEAR---HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HOLLINS, ARTISHA NICHELLE2709 CITICO AVE APT Q5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOOD, STEVEN KEITH7910 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUGHES, KENDRICK SHERON4278 DORIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---INMAN, CLAYTON REESE6281 DAVIS HILL ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATIN OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---JACOBS, DANNY LLOYD1527 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---JOHNSON, DARRIE MELVIN1512 WILSON STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JONES, COURTNEY RENEE8299 SUE DRIVE OOTAHWA, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-OXYCODONE---JONES, DEXTER TYRONE5008 CAROLYN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---KEARSE, PERRY LAMAR3556 GARNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKING---LATTA, MICHELLE GAIL6012 S HIGHWAY 341 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC---LEWIS, MARK STEVEN9831 REYNOLDS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA)---MCCULLOUGH, THOMAS L536 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 77 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INDECENCY---MILLS, SHANNON DEWAYNE2005 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MONTGOMERY, THADDIUS GERRARD2401 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063532Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSSESSION COCAINE FO---MORRIS, LINDSEY FITZGERALD7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211184Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO6222 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MURPHY, TYRONE ELDERICH1512 BAILEY AVE 2B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECRIMINAL HOMICIDE---POLEN, DERRICK COLLINS703 MANSION CIRCLE APTC CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---REESE, RODNEY EDWARD621 BELLE VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)---SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ4312 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF XANAXSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---SMITH, EQUATA MARIE815 WEST 14TH ST COURTS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY---STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA5212 SUNBEAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374023718Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH139 STUART ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---THOMAS, BENNIE ROGERS925 SHALLOWFORD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO., GA)---THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00---TONG, WILLIAM TRIEN-TIEN7170 HARROD CV GERMANTOWN, 38138Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATESIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---WALKER, CHERRI LYNN9409 A HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEAR---WARD, TREVON MARQUIZ3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---WATERS, CHRISTINE ANNETTE6568 ESQUIRE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---WHITE, JOSHUA PAUL309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)

Here are the mug shots:

