Couple With Meth, Drug Needles, Loaded Pistol, Austic Child In Stolen Vehicle Facing Charges

Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Shane Michael Keller
Shane Michael Keller

Several criminal charges have been filed against a couple found by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with meth, a loaded pistol, multiple drug needles and a 10-year-old autistic boy in a stolen vehicle on Chambers Road.

Shane Michael Keller, 28, of 4218 Dodds Ave., was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property under $1,000, manufacturing meth, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated child endangerment and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Brittany Renee Ware, 29, of 4021 Dintey Trail,  was charged with use of stolen plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property over $1,000, and aggravated child abuse or neglect. 

The patrol said Keller was a front-seat passenger in a stolen 2013 Ford Focus that was stopped on Monday.

A loaded pistol was in the front passenger floorboard.

There was a bag containing three grams of meth and three grams of marijuana.

Keller was found to be sitting on a needle loaded with drugs. A meth pipe was also found on him during a frisk him at the scene, and another pipe was found on him at the jail. 

The autistic child was in the back seat.

The Patrol said Ms. Ware is the mother of the boy.

The Patrol said Keller tried to break a pipe and discard some drugs at the arrest scene.

Keller and the child were observed leaving a motel room that was searched and found to contain more drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol said Ms. Ware was driving the car, which had a stolen license plate on it.

The report says the child was turned over to his school teacher.

 

Brittany Renee Ware
Brittany Renee Ware

June 6, 2017

City Moving To Change 1919 Law That Cost New Councilman Byrd His Longtime Job

The City Council is taking steps to change a 1919 law that cost new Councilman Anthony Byrd his longtime job at the Criminal Court Clerk's office. The current law, in most situations, bars local, state and federal employees from serving on the City Council. A measure is being drafted by Assistant City Attorney Phil Noblett to remove that restriction. He said the current

IMPROVE Act, Loss Of Hall Tax To Hit City Finances

The new IMPROVE Act and the scaling back of the Hall Income Tax will hit the city's bottom line, lobbyist Tom Lee told members of the City Council on Tuesday. He projected that the city would lose $1.7 million in income through 2020. The Hall Tax is being phased out. The IMPROVE Act provides an influx of money for road and bridge construction by raising the gas tax.

Opinion

When one thinks of civil rights they think of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Medgar Evers, and many others. However, one man who many people do not think of is Booker T. Scruggs. Professor Scruggs had a number of titles in his lifetime. Just to name a few he was humanitarian, but a great pioneer in civil rights. He was also a great mentor to a number of people, a journalist,

For the majority of my life, I would get out of bed before 4 a.m., take a hurried shower and be at the newspaper by 4:30. For years the former Chattanooga News-Free Press was an afternoon edition and our first deadline of the day was 7 a.m. and, man oh man, I loved every precious moment of it. But sooner than you think, newspapers as we have known them all of our lives will be extinct

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals by a score of 4-2 in game two of the home series for the Lookouts on Monday night at AT&T Field. Lookouts southpaw, Stephen Gonsalves, started for Chattanooga, and had his third straight stellar outing. Gonsalves (1-2,/2.45). He collected his first win of the 2017 season after tossing 5.0 innings of shutout baseball.

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding


