Couple With Meth, Drug Needles, Loaded Pistol, Austic Child In Stolen Vehicle Facing Charges

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Several criminal charges have been filed against a couple found by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with meth, a loaded pistol, multiple drug needles and a 10-year-old autistic boy in a stolen vehicle on Chambers Road.

Shane Michael Keller, 28, of 4218 Dodds Ave., was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, theft of property under $1,000, manufacturing meth, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated child endangerment and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Brittany Renee Ware, 29, of 4021 Dintey Trail, was charged with use of stolen plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property over $1,000, and aggravated child abuse or neglect.

The patrol said Keller was a front-seat passenger in a stolen 2013 Ford Focus that was stopped on Monday.

A loaded pistol was in the front passenger floorboard.

There was a bag containing three grams of meth and three grams of marijuana.

Keller was found to be sitting on a needle loaded with drugs. A meth pipe was also found on him during a frisk him at the scene, and another pipe was found on him at the jail.

The autistic child was in the back seat.

The Patrol said Ms. Ware is the mother of the boy.

The Patrol said Keller tried to break a pipe and discard some drugs at the arrest scene.

Keller and the child were observed leaving a motel room that was searched and found to contain more drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The Patrol said Ms. Ware was driving the car, which had a stolen license plate on it.

The report says the child was turned over to his school teacher.