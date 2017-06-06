 Tuesday, June 6, 2017 83.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Police Department Investigating Report Of Missing Woman

Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Stacy Griggs Leadingham
Stacy Griggs Leadingham

The Dalton Police Department is asking for help from the public locating 34-year old Stacy Griggs Leadingham (formerly Stacy Griggs). Ms. Leadingham is a former Dalton resident who now resides in West Virginia, but was visiting Dalton around Memorial Day and has been reported missing by friends in town.  

Ms. Leadingham was staying at the Motel 6 at 2200 Chattanooga Road on May 28, and clerks there reported that she checked out on May 29. She was reportedly last seen by her friends here on May 29. Ms. Leadingham is a 34 year old white female standing 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair, but has also had brown hair in the past.

Anyone who has information on Ms. Leadingham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Matthew Lowery at 706 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 133.


June 6, 2017

Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked Secretary Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force, and General David Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force ... (click for more)

The City Council, which recently agreed to up the time allowed for citizen input at the end of the regular 6 p.m. council meetings, is offering a second citizen forum. Council members said ... (click for more)

Chattanooga officials are weighing if certain city facilities should be gun-free zones. Under HB508 that goes into effect on July 1, a citizen with the proper permit could "go strapping" at ... (click for more)


Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked Secretary Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force, and General David Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force about how budget constraints are hurting U.S. Air Force readiness. Senator Perdue : The budget is the number one concern here. I’m concerned that we’re not funding you at the level to ... (click for more)

City Council Offers Another Forum For Citizens To Speak

The City Council, which recently agreed to up the time allowed for citizen input at the end of the regular 6 p.m. council meetings, is offering a second citizen forum. Council members said citizens can address them at the close of the 3 p.m. agenda sessions on items that are on the 6 p.m. agenda. The same rules apply that speakers are limited to five minutes and they can only ... (click for more)

Opinion

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Newspapers And A Poem

For the majority of my life, I would get out of bed before 4 a.m., take a hurried shower and be at the newspaper by 4:30. For years the former Chattanooga News-Free Press was an afternoon edition and our first deadline of the day was 7 a.m. and, man oh man, I loved every precious moment of it. But sooner than you think, newspapers as we have known them all of our lives will be extinct ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Continue To Roll With 4-2 Win Over Jackson Generals Tuesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals by a score of 4-2 in game two of the home series for the Lookouts on Monday night at AT&T Field. Lookouts southpaw, Stephen Gonsalves, started for Chattanooga, and had his third straight stellar outing. Gonsalves (1-2,/2.45). He collected his first win of the 2017 season after tossing 5.0 innings of shutout baseball. ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


