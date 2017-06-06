Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 26-June 1:

05-26-17

Thomas Reed Leffew, 24, arrested on criminal trespass charges.



Fredrick Dujuan Jefferson, 20, of 2401 Country Place Drive, Mt. Poconos, PA arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.



Crystal Deborah Staten, 53, of 1209 Ridge Road, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device and open container.



Christopher R.





Drigans, 33, of 1904 Ivy Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of defective/missing brake light, tag light and outstanding warrant.05-27-17Marley Camille Taylor, 22, of 1799 Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of drinking and disorderly and pedestrian under the influence.Traci Richmond Zamora, 45, of 58 Rowdy Lane, Rossville arrested for drinking and disorderly.Hollie Nichole Martin, 25, of 1477 Dry Valley Road, Rossville arrested for drinking and disorderly.Timothy Robert Ruggiero, 32, of 4926 Heardsville Road, Cumming, GA arrested on outstanding warrant.05-28-17Destany Marie Schubert, 19, of 8339 Highway 337, Lafayette arrested on an outstanding warrant.David Dean Stoner, 42, of 110 Clair Street, Rossville arrested on charges of probation violation and fugitive theft by shoplifting.05-29-17Troy S. Maurer, 50, of 411 Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving suspended and open container.Franklin Dwayne Smith, 19, of 114 Christ Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding.Antonio Moses Dohres, 41, of 132 South Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for theft by shoplifting.Zona Marie Thrash, 41, of 1703 Dallas Lake Road, Chattanooga arrested for theft of services.Brittany Nicole Sisson, 34, of 7010 White Oak Valley Circle, Ooltewah arrested for theft of services.05-30-17Terrance Lebron Jones, 39, of 1821 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga arrested for failure to appear.05-31-17Matthew Corey Robinson, 37, of 3522 Rhoda Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign, no proof of insurance and open container.06-01-17Ricky Allen Graves, 34, of 255 Whitson Road, Bethpage, TN arrested for loitering and prowling.Carley Diane Lee, 34, of 255 Whitson, Road, Bethpage, TN arrested for loitering and prowling.Kailashben Prakashchandra, 56, of 173 Shoreline Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of burglary.Jeffery Scott Smith, 21, of 96 Everglades Blvd., Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, speeding and suspended registration.Speeding……….17Entering or crossing roadway……….6Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2Driving while license suspended or revoked………4Proof of insurance required……….4Suspended registration……….2Following too closely………….3Illegal U-turn…………1Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………1Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….1Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…….3Vehicle turning left………..2Failure to exercise due care…………4Failure to obey traffic control devices……….6Missing/defective tail lights……….1Seat belt violations………..5Impeding traffic flow……….1Brake lights and turn signals required………..1Instruction permits and temporary licenses………..1Vehicles approaching or entering intersection……….1Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4Registration & licensing of new motor vehicle dealers……….1Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1Windshields and/or windshield wipers…………1Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..9