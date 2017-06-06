 Tuesday, June 6, 2017 83.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 26-June 1

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 26-June 1:

05-26-17
Thomas Reed Leffew, 24, arrested on criminal trespass charges.

Fredrick Dujuan Jefferson, 20, of 2401 Country Place Drive, Mt. Poconos, PA arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Crystal Deborah Staten, 53, of 1209 Ridge Road, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device and open container.

Christopher R.

Drigans, 33, of 1904 Ivy Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of defective/missing brake light, tag light and outstanding warrant.

05-27-17
Marley Camille Taylor, 22, of 1799 Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of drinking and disorderly and pedestrian under the influence.

Traci Richmond Zamora, 45, of 58 Rowdy Lane, Rossville arrested for drinking and disorderly.

Hollie Nichole Martin, 25, of 1477 Dry Valley Road, Rossville arrested for drinking and disorderly.

Timothy Robert Ruggiero, 32, of 4926 Heardsville Road, Cumming, GA arrested on outstanding warrant.


05-28-17
Destany Marie Schubert, 19, of 8339 Highway 337, Lafayette arrested on an outstanding warrant.

David Dean Stoner, 42, of 110 Clair Street, Rossville arrested on charges of probation violation and fugitive theft by shoplifting.

05-29-17
Troy S. Maurer, 50, of 411 Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving suspended and open container.

Franklin Dwayne Smith, 19, of 114 Christ Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding.

Antonio Moses Dohres, 41, of 132 South Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for theft by shoplifting.

Zona Marie Thrash, 41, of 1703 Dallas Lake Road, Chattanooga arrested for theft of services.

Brittany Nicole Sisson, 34, of 7010 White Oak Valley Circle, Ooltewah arrested for theft of services.

05-30-17
Terrance Lebron Jones, 39, of 1821 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga arrested for failure to appear.

05-31-17
Matthew Corey Robinson, 37, of 3522 Rhoda Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign, no proof of insurance and open container.

06-01-17
Ricky Allen Graves, 34, of 255 Whitson Road, Bethpage, TN arrested for loitering and prowling.

Carley Diane Lee, 34, of 255 Whitson, Road, Bethpage, TN arrested for loitering and prowling.

Kailashben Prakashchandra, 56, of 173 Shoreline Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of burglary.

Jeffery Scott Smith, 21, of 96 Everglades Blvd., Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, speeding and suspended registration.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….17
Entering or crossing roadway……….6
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2
Driving while license suspended or revoked………4
Proof of insurance required……….4
Suspended registration……….2
Following too closely………….3
Illegal U-turn…………1
Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…….3
Vehicle turning left………..2
Failure to exercise due care…………4
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….6
Missing/defective tail lights……….1
Seat belt violations………..5
Impeding traffic flow……….1
Brake lights and turn signals required………..1
Instruction permits and temporary licenses………..1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4
Registration & licensing of new motor vehicle dealers……….1
Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1
Windshields and/or windshield wipers…………1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..9



June 6, 2017

Senator David Perdue Says Budget Is Top Concern With U.S. Air Force Readiness

June 6, 2017

City Council Offers Another Forum For Citizens To Speak

June 6, 2017

City Weighing If Certain City Facilities Should Be Gun-Free Zones


Senator David Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, asked Secretary Heather Wilson, Secretary of the Air Force, and General David Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force ... (click for more)

The City Council, which recently agreed to up the time allowed for citizen input at the end of the regular 6 p.m. council meetings, is offering a second citizen forum. Council members said ... (click for more)

Chattanooga officials are weighing if certain city facilities should be gun-free zones. Under HB508 that goes into effect on July 1, a citizen with the proper permit could "go strapping" at ... (click for more)


Opinion

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Newspapers And A Poem

For the majority of my life, I would get out of bed before 4 a.m., take a hurried shower and be at the newspaper by 4:30. For years the former Chattanooga News-Free Press was an afternoon edition and our first deadline of the day was 7 a.m. and, man oh man, I loved every precious moment of it. But sooner than you think, newspapers as we have known them all of our lives will be extinct ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Continue To Roll With 4-2 Win Over Jackson Generals Tuesday

The Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Jackson Generals by a score of 4-2 in game two of the home series for the Lookouts on Monday night at AT&T Field. Lookouts southpaw, Stephen Gonsalves, started for Chattanooga, and had his third straight stellar outing. Gonsalves (1-2,/2.45). He collected his first win of the 2017 season after tossing 5.0 innings of shutout baseball. ... (click for more)

Joyner Signs Contract With Finland

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate Jasmine Joyner signed a professional contract  Thursday  to continue her basketball career in Finland with Eurobasket.   Joyner, the 2017 Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, begins her first year of professional basketball. She was a two-time SoCon Tournament MVP and led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding ... (click for more)


