Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 26-June 1:
05-26-17
Thomas Reed Leffew, 24, arrested on criminal trespass charges.
Fredrick Dujuan Jefferson, 20, of 2401 Country Place Drive, Mt. Poconos, PA arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction.
Crystal Deborah Staten, 53, of 1209 Ridge Road, Dalton arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device and open container.
Christopher R.
Drigans, 33, of 1904 Ivy Street, Chattanooga arrested on charges of defective/missing brake light, tag light and outstanding warrant.
05-27-17
Marley Camille Taylor, 22, of 1799 Cynthia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of drinking and disorderly and pedestrian under the influence.
Traci Richmond Zamora, 45, of 58 Rowdy Lane, Rossville arrested for drinking and disorderly.
Hollie Nichole Martin, 25, of 1477 Dry Valley Road, Rossville arrested for drinking and disorderly.
Timothy Robert Ruggiero, 32, of 4926 Heardsville Road, Cumming, GA arrested on outstanding warrant.
05-28-17
Destany Marie Schubert, 19, of 8339 Highway 337, Lafayette arrested on an outstanding warrant.
David Dean Stoner, 42, of 110 Clair Street, Rossville arrested on charges of probation violation and fugitive theft by shoplifting.
05-29-17
Troy S. Maurer, 50, of 411 Carolyn Drive, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving suspended and open container.
Franklin Dwayne Smith, 19, of 114 Christ Street, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and speeding.
Antonio Moses Dohres, 41, of 132 South Cedar Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for theft by shoplifting.
Zona Marie Thrash, 41, of 1703 Dallas Lake Road, Chattanooga arrested for theft of services.
Brittany Nicole Sisson, 34, of 7010 White Oak Valley Circle, Ooltewah arrested for theft of services.
05-30-17
Terrance Lebron Jones, 39, of 1821 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga arrested for failure to appear.
05-31-17
Matthew Corey Robinson, 37, of 3522 Rhoda Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey stop sign, no proof of insurance and open container.
06-01-17
Ricky Allen Graves, 34, of 255 Whitson Road, Bethpage, TN arrested for loitering and prowling.
Carley Diane Lee, 34, of 255 Whitson, Road, Bethpage, TN arrested for loitering and prowling.
Kailashben Prakashchandra, 56, of 173 Shoreline Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of burglary.
Jeffery Scott Smith, 21, of 96 Everglades Blvd., Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, no insurance, speeding and suspended registration.
Citation Statistics:
Speeding……….17
Entering or crossing roadway……….6
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2
Driving while license suspended or revoked………4
Proof of insurance required……….4
Suspended registration……….2
Following too closely………….3
Illegal U-turn…………1
Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs…………1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….1
Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle…….3
Vehicle turning left………..2
Failure to exercise due care…………4
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….6
Missing/defective tail lights……….1
Seat belt violations………..5
Impeding traffic flow……….1
Brake lights and turn signals required………..1
Instruction permits and temporary licenses………..1
Vehicles approaching or entering intersection……….1
Operation of vehicle without current plate……….4
Registration & licensing of new motor vehicle dealers……….1
Duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident……….1
Windshields and/or windshield wipers…………1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………..9