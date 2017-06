Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The new IMPROVE Act and the scaling back of the Hall Income Tax will hit the city's bottom line, lobbyist Tom Lee told members of the City Council on Tuesday.

He projected that the city would lose $1.7 million in income through 2020.

The Hall Tax is being phased out.

The IMPROVE Act provides an influx of money for road and bridge construction by raising the gas tax.

However, it also involves lowering of the sales tax - and that means less money for cities, Mr. Lee noted.