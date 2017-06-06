 Tuesday, June 6, 2017 86.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Moving To Change 1919 Law That Cost New Councilman Byrd His Longtime Job

Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Anthony Byrd
Anthony Byrd
- photo by M.A. Locke

The City Council is taking steps to change a 1919 law that cost new Councilman Anthony Byrd his longtime job at the Criminal Court Clerk's office.

The current law, in most situations, bars local, state and federal employees from serving on the City Council.

A measure is being drafted by Assistant City Attorney Phil Noblett to remove that restriction.

He said the current law "would cover many government workers, including those at TVA, and lowers your pool of candidates."

There would still be some exceptions, he said. For example, a state legislator could not serve on the council.

Mr. Byrd did not find out about the law until he had won the District 8 seat.

He said he still has not gotten another job.

The new law would not go into effect until approved by city voters at the next general election in August 2018.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod asked, "Byrd, they going to hold your job that long?"

He laughed and said, "Nah."

However, he said he might consider going back to his old line of work should he still be looking late next year and there is an opening. 


