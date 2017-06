Tuesday, June 6, 2017

The City Council, which recently agreed to up the time allowed for citizen input at the end of the regular 6 p.m. council meetings, is offering a second citizen forum.

Council members said citizens can address them at the close of the 3 p.m. agenda sessions on items that are on the 6 p.m. agenda.

The same rules apply that speakers are limited to five minutes and they can only speak twice a month. The previous limit was three minutes.

They cannot speak at both the 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. sessions.