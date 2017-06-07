 Wednesday, June 7, 2017 63.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Well-Known Chattanooga Motorcyclist Dies In Dump Truck Wreck On Cummings Highway In Marion County

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

A well-known Chattanooga professional motorcycle racer has died in a dump truck accident on Cummings Highway in Marion County.

Kevin Ashley Rentzell, 54, was dead at the scene of the Monday wreck near McBrien Lane just after 3 a.m.

The dump truck went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. There was no sign that the brakes were applied.

There was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, authorities said.

Mr. Rentzell, once known as "Revin Kevin", was an eight-time National Sprint Champion, and a four-time National Endurance Champion during the 1980s and early 1990s.

His parents were Robert Lewis Rentzell and Beverly Ashley Rentzell.  

He was a self-employed backhoe operator and excavator and owner of R K Dirt Work in Decherd, Tn. He was also the owner of Reminisce Antiques in Tullahoma. He also assisted Tammy at Larry's Bar-B-Que in Decherd for past 16 years.  

His brothers; Robert "Bob" Rentzell  and William Rentzell, died earlier. 

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Rentzell of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Victoria Rentzell of Estill Springs; brother, Stephen Lindsey Rentzell of Red Bank, and life partner and mother of his daughter, Victoria, Tammy Keese of Estill Springs, Tn.  

Services are by Grant Funeral Services of Estill Springs, where he formerly lived.


