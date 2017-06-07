 Wednesday, June 7, 2017 86.5°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Dalton Police Officers Provide Life-Saving Care To Patient

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Three officers from the Dalton Police Department are being credited with providing critical care to a man an unconscious man who stopped breathing on Tuesday night. As the first responders on scene, the three officers were able to provide CPR to the patient until an ambulance arrived. The patient was breathing with a normal heart rate when he was taken to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the North Georgia Fairgrounds at 500 Legion Drive on Tuesday night at approximately 8:00 pm with a report of a man who had stopped breathing. When Officer Dexter Kapur arrived, he found a 65-year old man unresponsive on the ground. Officer Kapur began to give chest compressions to the patient and continued while Sergeant Woody Cantrell set up an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) on the patient. The AED analyzed the patient’s vitals and advised that the patient needed a shock, which Sergeant Cantrell delivered. After the shock, the patient began to gasp for air and Officer Blake Edwards began to deliver air using a CPR mask while Officer Kapur resumed chest compressions. The officers continued CPR until Dalton firefighters and Hamilton EMS paramedics arrived to take over the patient’s care. The patient was transported with normal heart and respiration rates to Hamilton Medical Center, where at last report he was being treated.

The Dalton Police Department provides CPR training and certification for officers every two years using guidelines from the American Heart Association.

 


June 7, 2017

Judge To Rule Later On Whether Bond Should Be Lowered For Man Who Killed His Son-In-Law At Ooltewah


Opinion

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Budget Is Not Enough

When Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed the first draft of the Fiscal Year 2018 budget, I believe there was a serious shift in everyone’s blood pressure  on Tuesday . With most of the County Commissioners set against a tax increase in what will be an election year, the financial wizards at the courthouse squeezed together a balanced budget that will not require ... (click for more)

Sports

McCowan Addresses Rumored Player Transfers At Cleveland

Cleveland High School basketball coach Jason McCowan knew the inquiring calls would come. He has been dealing with rumored player departures since spring. The gossip had from three to five players leaving the Blue Raiders’ program, including rising senior KK Curry, one of the most talented players in the state. McCowan said Tuesday night that only Norance Berry has actually ... (click for more)

Lookouts Lose To Generals, 4-2, In 14 Innings

The Chattanooga Lookouts fell 4-2 to the Jackson Generals in 14 innings at AT&T Field Tuesday night. The game was the team's longest game of the year, clocking in at 4:17 with a 24 minute rain delay. The loss sends the Lookouts into a tie for second place with the Tennessee Smokies.   Chattanooga scored first in this game, but Jackson seized the lead in the top ... (click for more)


