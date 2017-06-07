Senator David Perdue Approves President Trump’s FBI Nominee

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

U.S. Senator David Perdue comments on President Trump’s nomination of Christopher Wray to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

“Today President Trump chose former Atlanta federal prosecutor, Christopher Wray, to lead our nation’s highest law enforcement agency. Mr. Wray has proven he is dedicated to upholding our nation’s laws and seeking justice. His work with DOJ on major cases like the Enron scandal and September 11th terrorist attacks make him an ideal candidate for this very important job.”