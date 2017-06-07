Appeals Court Grants New Trial For Tony Bigoms In Dismemberment Slaying

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

The Court of Criminal Appeals has awarded a new trial to a man convicted of killing a woman and then dismembering her in 2012.

All judges on the appeals court agreed there should be a new trial for Tony Bigoms in the slaying of Dana Wilkes, but disagreed on the reasons.

Bigoms got a life prison sentence, then Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman added four years for abuse of a corpose.

Judge Robert Montgomery Jr. wrote, "All members of the panel agree that the Defendant must receive a new trial, although we disagree, in part, about the reasons why a new trial is required.

"Specifically, Judge Easter and I disagree with Judge Thomas’s analysis regarding whether a jury separation occurred when the jurors were allowed to speak with family members by telephone while in the presence of court officers, and we conclude that no separation occurred.

"Likewise, Judge Easter and I depart from Judge Thomas’s analysis of the trial court’s admission of evidence related to the Defendant’s knowledge of DNA matters due to his presence at a prior judicial proceeding at which expert DNA proof was received. Although Judge Easter and I agree with Judge Thomas that the evidence was inadmissible, we disagree with his analysis pursuant to Tennessee Rule of Evidence 404(b) and believe, instead, that the proper framework for determining the admissibility of the evidence is provided by Rules 401, 402, and 403."

The lead opinion concludes that two impermissible jury separations occurred: first, when the jurors were allowed to go home unattended to pack because they were to be sequestered, and second, when they were permitted, during the trial, to make telephone calls to non-jurors while the jurors were in the presence of court officers who could hear the jurors’ conversations but could not hear what was said by the people with whom the jurors spoke.

Judge Montgomery said, "I agree with the views stated in the lead opinion relative to the trial court’s error in having permitted the jurors to go home unattended to pack, and I believe this error warrants a new trial.

"I disagree, however, that an impermissible jury separation occurred when the jurors were permitted to make telephone calls in the presence of court officers. As the lead opinion notes, the jurors did not retain possession of their cell phones but were allowed to use them in the presence of court officers while the jurors were in small groups of three to five. The court officers could hear the jurors speaking on their phones, but they did not monitor what was said by those with whom the jurors spoke during the calls.

"Two of the four court officers who supervised the jury during the trial testified at the hearing on the motion for a new trial. Officer Tim Higgs testified that the jurors were only permitted to call their family members, that the trial judge specified that an officer must be present at all times to monitor the calls, and that the conversations he monitored related to family matters and not to the trial. He said that he heard everything the jurors in his charge said and that he did not hear any impermissible discussion.

"Officer Jim Pickett testified that, with the court’s permission, the jurors were permitted to “call home.” He said that the jurors were told they were not allowed to talk about the trial with their family members and that he listened to the conversations of the jurors whose calls he supervised to ensure they complied with the instructions. Both officers testified that they did not have any indication of the jurors’ having received outside information about the case. The jury foreman testified at the hearing on the motion for a new trial, as well. He stated that the jurors were permitted to make brief calls to family members in the presence of a court officer. He said he was unaware of any jurors obtaining information about the case outside of the courtroom, and he said his family members did not discuss the case in his telephone calls with them."