Lookout Mountain, Ga., Proposes To Allow Home Sharing, But Not Short Term Vacation Rentals

Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Ga., officials are proposing to allow "home sharing" but not short term vacation rentals.

Home sharing would involve an owner being onsite.

The banned short term vacation rental would be when the guest has use of the entire residence.

A public hearing is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Lookout Mountain City Hall, 1214 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga.

Officials said, "The proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance would, among other things, add “home sharing” to the list of permitted uses in the City’s Single-Family District. “Home sharing” would generally be defined as an activity whereby an owner hosts visitors in his or her home, for compensation, for periods of 30 consecutive days or less, while at least one of the owners is present on site. The amendments would reaffirm that short term vacation rentals are not a permitted use in the Single-Family District."

Here is information on the proposed amendments:

“Home sharing” means an activity whereby an owner hosts visitors in his or her home, for compensation, for periods of 30 consecutive days or less, while at least one of the owners lives onsite and is present throughout the visitors’ stay.

“Short term vacation rental” means the rental of any dwelling unit in the City’s Single-Family District to any persons for exclusive transient use of 30 consecutive days or less, whereby the guest enjoys the exclusive private use of the unit.

“Hosting platform” means a marketplace in whatever form or format which facilitates the home sharing, through advertising, matchmaking or any other means, using any medium of facilitation, and from which the operator of the hosting platform derives revenues, including booking fees or advertising revenues, from providing or maintaining the marketplace.

Home Sharing Allowed – Vacation Rentals Prohibited in Single-Family District

Home sharing will be permitted in the City of Lookout Mountain’s Single-Family District under the rules and regulations set forth in the Ordinance. The rules are to be followed by both homeowners and hosting platforms as applicable.

The Ordinance will reaffirm that short term vacation rentals are not a permitted use in the City’s Single-Family District. Rules and Regulations

The rules and regulations for permitted home sharing will include but not necessarily be limited to:

? At least one of the homeowners must live on site and be present throughout the visitors’ stay.

? The dwelling must be in compliance on zoning, building, health and safety code provisions.

? Rentals may be of one (1) bedroom or up to two (2) bedrooms in the owner’s home.

? Maximum occupancy is three (3) persons per bedroom or a total of six (6) persons. 2

? Rentals may be for up to thirty (30) days.

? Home share may only be offered in a space intended for human habitation. For example, a host may not rent a space in an accessory structure that is a storage shed or garage as a home share.

? On hosting platforms, the owner must clearly advertise the unit as shared space, unless the advertised rental is an accessory structure, in which case the accessory structure may be advertised as a separate unit (for example, “separate apartment”).

? Anyone operating a home share must apply for a City business license or homesharing permit.

? No person or entity may operate more than one home share in the City of Lookout Mountain.

? Owners will be responsible for payment of the hotel-motel tax or a newly established Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) on the total amount paid for rental of a home share in the City.

? No exterior signage or special lighting will be allowed.

? The home share guests may have a maximum of two vehicles, and there must be adequate parking on the property, not to include the lawn.