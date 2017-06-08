 Thursday, June 8, 2017 66.4°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Here is the latest Hamilton County booking report:

ALLEN, TONEY TYRONE 
209 CROLL COURT #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ECSTASY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE 
1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
BARNES, DELANEY JEFFERSON 
20 MASON DRIVE APT 210 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNDERAGE DRINKING
IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT
ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BATES, TOBY LEON 
391 NICKAJACK CIRCLE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
---
BEASON, SAMANTHA SUE 
883 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN 
883 PONDAROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN 
14923 RAIL ROAD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD 
1325 WILSON RD LOT 108 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BULLOCK, KEYON DESEAN 
2810 ROMARON STREET CHESAPEAKE, 23323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNSIDE, JAMES EDWARD 
PO BOX 1604 HIXSON, 373435604 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COCHRAN, MARCUS G 
4620 TRACY LYNN DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38125 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE 
9200 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, ROSETTA DENISE 
516 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG 
3111 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071534 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DOTSON, DEVANTE TEVON 
26 TOWN CREEK LANE ADAIRSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANS TO BRSTOL
---
FISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE 
312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE 
264 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI FINES)
---
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE 
6327 FISK AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ARSON
---
GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL 
3707 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON 
3408 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN 
3004 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
LADD, LINDSEY BROOKE 
149 PARK DR FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN 
1905 E. 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
MADDING, TORAN SHARHEE 
2601 EAST 44TH CHATTANOOGA, 374072816 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
MARTIN, KANESSA GENE 
4443 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111714 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MATTHEWS, TARA MICHELLE 
7425 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH 
3516 MIMBRO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE 
6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000
---
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ 
2002 BRAGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
OWENS, KEVIN LUTHER 
913 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PARADISE, KRISTY ANN 
9048 HEATHER LOT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR 
3408 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE 
3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH 
11 OLD LAYFAYETTE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 500
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)
---
SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES 
7567 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, PAUL ALLAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, SHERRY DONNETTE 
1103 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL 
810 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
---
SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO 
1908 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON 
127 GOODSON AVE. APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WHITE, KISHA MICHELLE 
2600 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
WILLIAMS, CHILYNN MARQUIS 
711 CASTLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL JAMES 
6219 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
WILLIAMS, MONTRELL TREMAINE 
1808 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
WILLIAMS, SUNI DIANE 
3240 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES 
1204 GADD ROAD SIDE A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WOODWARD, JOSEPH DILLON 
203 OLD MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, TONEY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ECSTASY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
BARNES, DELANEY JEFFERSON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
  • IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT
  • ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • EXERCISE DUE CARE
BATES, TOBY LEON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
BEASON, SAMANTHA SUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/07/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BULLOCK, KEYON DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURNSIDE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COCHRAN, MARCUS G
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, ROSETTA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI FINES)
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
MADDING, TORAN SHARHEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

MARTIN, KANESSA GENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MATTHEWS, TARA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/13/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
PARADISE, KRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/29/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 500
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)
SMITH, SHERRY DONNETTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT

WHITE, KISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
WILLIAMS, CHILYNN MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INDECENCY
WILLIAMS, MONTRELL TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
WILLIAMS, SUNI DIANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WOODWARD, JOSEPH DILLON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST


June 8, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 7, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/7/17

June 7, 2017

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Proposes To Allow Home Sharing, But Not Short Term Vacation Rentals


Here is the latest Hamilton County booking report: ALLEN, TONEY TYRONE  209 CROLL COURT #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Lookout Mountain, Ga., officials are proposing to allow "home sharing" but not short term vacation rentals. Home sharing would involve an owner being onsite. The banned short term vacation ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County booking report: ALLEN, TONEY TYRONE  209 CROLL COURT #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37410  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ECSTASY DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/7/17

(click for more)

Opinion

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Clever Budget Idea

Joe Graham tossed out what could be a “game saver” for Hamilton County on Wednesday. As the FY2018 budget proposal was presented by Mayor Jim Coppinger to the County Commission, Graham offered a somewhat confusing solution that could, in fact, be one heck of a plan, While he said he’s neither for nor against a unique proposal to stall the approval of the budget, he explained the ... (click for more)

Sports

McCowan Addresses Rumored Player Transfers At Cleveland

Cleveland High School basketball coach Jason McCowan knew the inquiring calls would come. He has been dealing with rumored player departures since spring. The gossip had from three to five players leaving the Blue Raiders’ program, including rising senior KK Curry, one of the most talented players in the state. McCowan said Tuesday night that only Norance Berry has actually ... (click for more)

Lookouts Bounce Back From Late Night Loss Defeating Generals Wednesday, 7-2

Dan Gamache hit a three-run triple in the third inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday. Lookouts starting pitcher, Felix Jorge did what the Lookouts needed him to do on the mound, as he tossed 6 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits. Jorge allowed just two runs, both of which were earned, one home run, and one walk ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors