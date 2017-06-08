Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Here is the latest Hamilton County booking report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, TONEY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/29/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ECSTASY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) BARNES, DELANEY JEFFERSON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/20/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

UNDERAGE DRINKING

IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT

ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EXERCISE DUE CARE BATES, TOBY LEON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ASSAULT - DOMESTIC BEASON, SAMANTHA SUE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/08/1979

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/17/1956

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/07/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BULLOCK, KEYON DESEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/21/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURNSIDE, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/19/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

COCHRAN, MARCUS G

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/13/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, ROSETTA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/25/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI FINES) FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/07/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT) MADDING, TORAN SHARHEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

MARTIN, KANESSA GENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/07/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MATTHEWS, TARA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/13/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/16/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE PARADISE, KRISTY ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/29/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 500

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500) SMITH, SHERRY DONNETTE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/09/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/15/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT