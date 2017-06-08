Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County booking report:
ALLEN, TONEY TYRONE
209 CROLL COURT #125 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ECSTASY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
1691 WALKER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
BARNES, DELANEY JEFFERSON
20 MASON DRIVE APT 210 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNDERAGE DRINKING
IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT
ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BATES, TOBY LEON
391 NICKAJACK CIRCLE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
---
BEASON, SAMANTHA SUE
883 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN
883 PONDAROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN
14923 RAIL ROAD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD
1325 WILSON RD LOT 108 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
---
BULLOCK, KEYON DESEAN
2810 ROMARON STREET CHESAPEAKE, 23323
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURNSIDE, JAMES EDWARD
PO BOX 1604 HIXSON, 373435604
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COCHRAN, MARCUS G
4620 TRACY LYNN DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38125
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE
9200 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, ROSETTA DENISE
516 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG
3111 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071534
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DOTSON, DEVANTE TEVON
26 TOWN CREEK LANE ADAIRSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
IN TRANS TO BRSTOL
---
FISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE
312 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE
264 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI FINES)
---
FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
6327 FISK AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ARSON
---
GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL
3707 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
3408 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
3004 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
---
LADD, LINDSEY BROOKE
149 PARK DR FT. OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN
1905 E. 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
---
MADDING, TORAN SHARHEE
2601 EAST 44TH CHATTANOOGA, 374072816
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
MARTIN, KANESSA GENE
4443 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111714
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MATTHEWS, TARA MICHELLE
7425 IGOU GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH
3516 MIMBRO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MELLO, ELIZABETH ANNE
6721 COUNTRY OAKS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10000
---
NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ
2002 BRAGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
OWENS, KEVIN LUTHER
913 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PARADISE, KRISTY ANN
9048 HEATHER LOT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
---
RICE, REGINALD LAMAR
3408 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
3535 CUMMINGS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH
11 OLD LAYFAYETTE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OVER 500
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)
---
SCHENCK, JOHN CHARLES
7567 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, PAUL ALLAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, SHERRY DONNETTE
1103 SIGNAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL
810 EDDINGS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
---
SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO
1908 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON
127 GOODSON AVE. APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
WHITE, KISHA MICHELLE
2600 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
---
WILLIAMS, CHILYNN MARQUIS
711 CASTLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL JAMES
6219 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INDECENCY
---
WILLIAMS, MONTRELL TREMAINE
1808 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
WILLIAMS, SUNI DIANE
3240 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
1204 GADD ROAD SIDE A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WOODWARD, JOSEPH DILLON
203 OLD MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE ASSAULT
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, TONEY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/29/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE METH
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE XANAX
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HYDROCODONE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ECSTASY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|BARNES, DELANEY JEFFERSON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/20/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
- IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT
- ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BATES, TOBY LEON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT - DOMESTIC
|
|BEASON, SAMANTHA SUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTA
|
|BEASON, WILLIAM CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOLTON, HAROLD BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/07/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BULLOCK, KEYON DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/21/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BURNSIDE, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/19/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|COCHRAN, MARCUS G
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/13/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ROSETTA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DEMOTTS, SCOTT LUDWIG
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 04/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FISHER, MELISSA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI FINES)
|
|FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/07/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HAIRSTON, IVAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
|
|MADDING, TORAN SHARHEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|MARTIN, KANESSA GENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, TARA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/13/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|MCCRARY, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NELSON, TAYVON MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|PARADISE, KRISTY ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|SANDERS, RANDALL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/29/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 500
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $500)
|
|SMITH, SHERRY DONNETTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/09/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
|
|SPENCE, JEREMY OTTO
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/15/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, KISHA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|
|WILLIAMS, CHILYNN MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, MONTRELL TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|WILLIAMS, SUNI DIANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WINTERS, LEBRON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WOODWARD, JOSEPH DILLON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/07/2017
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE ASSAULT
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|