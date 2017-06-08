Man With No Prior Record Charged In Skyzoo Robbery Was Actually A Hero, Attorney Says

Thursday, June 8, 2017

A man charged in a robbery at the Skyzoo bar on Lee Highway was actually a hero who helped break up a fight that was getting out of control, his lawyer said.

Attorney Johnny Houston said Branden Morgan, who had never been arrested before, wound up losing his job at Coca-Cola and has not been able to get work since the incident last Dec. 29. Also, the attorney said his ex-wife filed to cut off his child visitation.

"It's been a rough time," he said.

General Sessions Court Judge Christie Sell dismissed the robbery charge against Morgan at the close of a lengthy hearing. Prosecutor Lance Pope had suggested that the robbery count be dismissed against Morgan and co-defendant Jonathan "Logan" Roberts and that the case proceed against Roberts on the reduced charge of assault. That was the order of the court.

In an unusual move, defendant Morgan testified at his preliminary hearing.

The arrest report said Brandon Rivera was beaten in the bar restroom after he earlier was flashing around over $500 he had with him. Rivera said all his money was stolen from him after the beating. He claimed he was hit from behind by two or more people that he could not see.

Morgan said Rivera was intoxicated and had been acting obnoxious to others at the club.

He said Rivera went into the restroom and Roberts went in a short time later, then he followed. He said when he got inside that Rivera was standing at a urinal and Roberts was nearby. He said Rivera began taunting Roberts about having all the money and Roberts being broke.

He said when Roberts tried to walk around Rivera that Rivera stiff-armed him into the side of a stall. He said Roberts responded by kneeing him twice, then began punching him in the face.

Morgan said Roberts, who is an ex-Marine, became enraged and continued to punch Rivera. He said he was able to get Roberts off the victim and convince him they should leave. He said he did not know how badly Rivera was already hurt and knew it could get much worse with Roberts' frame of mind. He said he had been friends with Roberts for many years, but had never seen him like that.

Morgan said neither he nor Roberts took any money from Rivera. Asked what he thought happened to the money, he said, "I think he cried Wolf."

He said they left the club and drove to a nearby Walmart. They returned when Morgan got a call from the club owner.

The arrests were made after club video showed Morgan and Roberts, who worked security at special events at the club but were off duty that night, go in the restroom after Rivera did. It showed them run out and then a bloodied Rivera come stumbling out.

Rivera said he had several injuries, including a concussion, but he did not go to the hospital until two days later.

It was testified that earlier that early morning that Rivera had an encounter with a bouncer after he got a female who was with him in a headlock. He later was told to pick up an item he had thrown on the floor, and he did so but threw it at the person who asked him to retrieve it.

Rivera said he had four Fireballs at Bud's Lounge before moving to Skyzoo around 1 a.m. A friend who was with him denied that he was drunk, but several witnesses said he was.

Attorney Lee Davis represents Roberts, whose case moves to the Grand Jury.