One Of Trio Charged In Triple Lookout Valley Murders Expected To Testify For The State

Thursday, June 8, 2017

One of three youths charged in a triple slaying in Lookout Valley in April 2014 is expected to testify for the state.

Jacob Allison, who was 15 at the time of the incident, was indicted separately from Derek Morse and Skyler Allen.

Those killed in April as they congregated near an RV on Kelly's Ferry Road were John Lang, 53; Caleb Boozer, 29, and Jon Morris, 24. Michael Callen, 16, was shot, but he survived and testified at a preliminary hearing.

Attorney Ben McGowan is seeking to have Allen tried separately from Morse. He said the state has "a very strong case" against Morse, but a weak one against Allen.

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman said he will rule later on the motion for severance as well as a reduced bond for Allen.

Attorney McGowan said the lone survivor of the attack identified Morse, but could not say who the second shooter was. Allison says he let Morse and Allen out of the car, then waited until they came running back.

However, Hank Ritter, the lead detective in the case, said Allison states that he was with both Morse and Allen that evening.

He said Allen can be seen entering the America's Best hotel in Lookout Valley with Morse and Allison the night of the murders.

The detective said Dennis McNabb, father of Allen's girlfriend, told of seeing Morse and Allison pull up in a black Hyundai at Allen's residence on Burgess Road at 6:15 p.m. He said he saw them leave 10 minutes later carrying two rifles and what appeared to be a wrapped handgun.

The shooting happened about 6:50 p.m. Allison says they then drove to his grandmother's at Trenton, arriving at about 7:15 p.m. Detective Ritter said it is possible to drive that route in that time. He said he drove it under similar traffic conditions.

Detective Ritter said law enforcement was contacted by the brother of Allison, Michael "Mike Mike" Shavers, with information about the case. He said Shavers, who was in jail at the time, told where the guns could be found. He said they were near the Lookout Valley exit of I-24. The detective said they were not located at first, but when the search moved across the freeway two rifles and a handgun were found under a fallen tree in a culvert.

He said one rifle described by Mr. McNabb as belonging to Allen was similar to a gun located.

Detective Ritter said the incident was apparently related to a beef between Morse and one or more of the victims. He said several days before the shooting that Morse had a run-in with one of the victims at the Food Lion parking lot in Lookout Valley. He said the rear of Morse's car was smashed.

He said not long before the shooting that one or more of the later victims slowly drove by Allison's home in a threatening manner. He said Morse and Allen were called about that incident.

The witness said when the black Hyundai was finally located that it had a hole in the rear from the Food Lion lot incident.

He said officers found that Morse had bought a gun from a man at his house a short time before the shooting. The man claimed that Morse also stole money from him while he was there.

Attorney McGowan said he was informed that Morse is now stating that Allen was not the second shooter, but it was someone else.