The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two studies Thursday detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crimes identified as being domestic violence in nature. The annual studies compile crime data submitted to TBI by the state’s law enforcement agencies through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. 

Among the findings of “Domestic Violence 2016”: 

A total of 78,100 domestic violence offenses were reported in 2016, representing a 0.4 percent increase over 2015. 

Simple Assault accounted for 66.7 percent of all reported domestic violence offenses. 

Females were three times as likely to be victimized as males, and accounted for 71.5 percent of reported victims. 

Juveniles accounted for approximately 9.6 percent of reported domestic violence victims.

Among the findings of “School Crime 2014-2016”: 

Overall, the number of offenses reported as having occurred in school decreased 8.8 percent from 2014 to 2016. 

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense.

The largest percentage of reported offenses occurred between 12-2:59 p.m. 

The month of September had the highest frequency of reported school crimes. 

As with all of its crime publications, the TBI cautions against using the data provided in these reports to compare one jurisdiction to another. The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and accordingly, comparisons are considered neither fair nor accurate. 

Both reports are currently available for review on the TBI’s website: www.tn.gov/tbi.
 


TBI Releases Annual Studies On School Crime, Domestic Violence

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Clever Budget Idea

Joe Graham tossed out what could be a “game saver” for Hamilton County on Wednesday. As the FY2018 budget proposal was presented by Mayor Jim Coppinger to the County Commission, Graham offered a somewhat confusing solution that could, in fact, be one heck of a plan, While he said he’s neither for nor against a unique proposal to stall the approval of the budget, he explained the ... (click for more)

McCowan Addresses Rumored Player Transfers At Cleveland

Cleveland High School basketball coach Jason McCowan knew the inquiring calls would come. He has been dealing with rumored player departures since spring. The gossip had from three to five players leaving the Blue Raiders’ program, including rising senior KK Curry, one of the most talented players in the state. McCowan said Tuesday night that only Norance Berry has actually ... (click for more)

Lookouts Bounce Back From Late Night Loss Defeating Generals Wednesday, 7-2

Dan Gamache hit a three-run triple in the third inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday. Lookouts starting pitcher, Felix Jorge did what the Lookouts needed him to do on the mound, as he tossed 6 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits. Jorge allowed just two runs, both of which were earned, one home run, and one walk ... (click for more)


