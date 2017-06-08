Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Residential Burglary Suspect

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a male who entered a residence in the northern part of Bradley County.

The male is being sought as a suspect in the residential burglary, and anybody with information is asked to call Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336 or send a private message to the agency’s Facebook page Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, TN Sheriff Eric Watson.

