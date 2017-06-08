 Friday, June 9, 2017 66.9°F   clear   Clear

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Seeks Identity Of Residential Burglary Suspect

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a male who entered a residence in the northern part of Bradley County.

The male is being sought as a suspect in the residential burglary, and anybody with information is asked to call Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336 or send a private message to the agency’s Facebook page Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, TN Sheriff Eric Watson.


June 9, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

June 8, 2017

TBI Releases Annual Studies On School Crime, Domestic Violence


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMSON, TIA KAY  1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37042  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two studies Thursday detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crimes identified as being domestic violence in nature. The ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMSON, TIA KAY  1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37042  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE  6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY --- ARNWINE, ... (click for more)

Opinion

D-Day Will Never Be Forgotten

June 6th, 1944 was a day like no other.  The Greatest Generation truly was the most courageous in our history.   As a member of Congress, I had the privilege of walking among the countless white crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial where thousands of our patriots were laid to rest.  As one stands at the Pointe du Hoc above the beaches of Normandy, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Friday Inspiration

One of the most fun things that I like to do is talk to kids I have never seen before. I get invitations to speak pretty regularly and you can’t do them all but I try really hard to do the classrooms and get children to laugh. Almost without fail I tell them the one word I want them to never forget is “yet,” and then it could be the number that will be their best friend in life ... (click for more)

Sports

Looks Like Berry Won't Be Only Blue Raider To Transfer

At least four sources have told Chattanoogan.com that it’s “almost a certainty” that more than one player, including KK Curry, the team’s most celebrated player, will either leave or choose not to join the Cleveland High School boys’ basketball program in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Norance Berry, a sophomore, had enrolled at Christ School in Arden, ... (click for more)

Generals Trip Lookouts Thursday, 3-2, In Lookouts Final First-Half Game

The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome a three run sixth inning by the Generals to drop their final home game of the first half, 3-2.  The game started off in the Lookouts favor as they scored a run in the second inning. They added another run in the fifth inning on a Nick Gordon home run. Gordon's homer was was his fifth of the year. He finished the night 2-for-5 ... (click for more)


