 Friday, June 9, 2017 66.9°F   clear   Clear

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMSON, TIA KAY 
1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37042 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE 
6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ARNWINE, KELLONISE CHIBLY 
1430 TENNESSEE AVE ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASHBY, BRITTANY LYNN 
3644 TANAKA TRAIL CHATT, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASTUDILLO, ANTONIO 
780 WEST DAVIDSON STREET LOT 31 BARTOW, 33830 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
BALLARD, JAMES HARRIS 
804 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
BANKS, DEONTA D 
2208 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
---
BARBEE, DAVID LEE 
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEASON, EUGENIA RAY 
883 PONROSE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOG AT LARGE
---
BEASON, MARION SAMUEL 
883 PONDAROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BELLINGER, JESSE CLAY 
5423 HAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOETTCHER, ELIZABETH ANN 
304 3RD AVENUE LAFAYETTE, 30748 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON 
5609 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL 
10818 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BROWN, DAVID WAYNE 
9530 COUNTY ROAD ATHENSVILLE, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
CALE, JAYLENE BOSEMAN 
3927 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARPENTER, JOHN MARK 
8191RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
COLLINS, GARY WAYNE 
9651 NORMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON 
1502 B SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COX, JERRY MATTHEW 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT...FETUS A
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
CRUTCHER-BAKER, AMY MICHELLE 
9218 DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 34779 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DANIEL, JACOB RYAN 
10338 ORVAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEAN, MICHAEL LYNN 
66 MELROSE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DEPRIEST, LATRE KENTRELL 
2112 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DIXON, SAMSON URIAH 
255 HARMON DRIVE SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA 
208 NORTHERN TRAILS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE 
3220 GLEASON DRIVE APT 65 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DUDLEY, CAMERON 
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION (ATTEMPT)
---
EDWARDS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
4511 ROGERS RD, APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE 
1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE 
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GRIMES, RENEE C 
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON 
8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON 
410 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HARRIS, EMMANUEL JAREEL 
612 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
HEDDEN, DEWEY THOMAS 
3601 MORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENDERSON, ANTHONY LAMONT 
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION "ATTEM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIO
---
HENLEY, KRISTI LYNN 
5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL 
1702 OLDEYORK HWY N DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUISNESS)
---
HOLMES, ERICK ALLEN 
1084 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
HOPKINS, NATALIE MICHELLE 
783 SW 119TH WAY DAVIE, 33325 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOWARD, TROY D 
1900 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR 
4231 OLD WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY 
3206 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
KING, BRITTANY NICHOLE 
10670 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEONARD, RYAN PATRICK 
95 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
LUSK, WILLIAM ANDREW 
2807 RIO GRANDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MARTIN, DARRELL ODELL 
4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAUST, DEREK LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA 
3205 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071917 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCQUEARY, STARIE LEE 
1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MENDEZ, HERIBERTO 
4703 DEANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID 
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO 
6222 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161445 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO 
711 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
OWENS, GARY LEBRON 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PATTERSON, ASHLEY S 
2108 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
PATTON, BRYANT KIRT 
2100 ELLISON LAKES DR KENNESAW, 30144 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER 
100 SOUTHVIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAMSEY, LATISE KATORA 
601 JAMES ST LOT 72 ROSSVILLE, 307417109 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMM
---
RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE 
2544 FRANKLIN PIKE LEWISBURG, 37901 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REED, AARON BLAKE 
1023 OLDE MILL LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REEL, JAMES EDWARD 
2618 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374041764 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SANDERS, AMBER LYNN 
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 23 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN 
171 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374051829 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SIMMONS, DEBORAH DENISE 
111 ST PATTON TOWERS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
SKRGIE, ADAM 
8474 CROSS TIMBERS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, MARY ANN 
854 LOVELADY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER 
1011 OLSEN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PETITION TO REVOKE ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
---
TAYLOR, ASHLEY JOHTA 
4307 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS 
1017 GRAY OAKS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WHITE, LEXI ANN 
8024 BIRCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
WYATT, KYSHUNDRA SHYTAE 
3534 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061401 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE 
1100 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE 
1003 E 32ND STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)

