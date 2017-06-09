Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, June 9, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMSON, TIA KAY

1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37042

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ARNWINE, KELLONISE CHIBLY

1430 TENNESSEE AVE ETOWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ASHBY, BRITTANY LYNN

3644 TANAKA TRAIL CHATT, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ASTUDILLO, ANTONIO

780 WEST DAVIDSON STREET LOT 31 BARTOW, 33830

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

BALLARD, JAMES HARRIS

804 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

---

BANKS, DEONTA D

2208 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI

---

BARBEE, DAVID LEE

9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BEASON, EUGENIA RAY

883 PONROSE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOG AT LARGE

---

BEASON, MARION SAMUEL

883 PONDAROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CHILD NEGLECT

---

BELLINGER, JESSE CLAY

5423 HAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BOETTCHER, ELIZABETH ANN

304 3RD AVENUE LAFAYETTE, 30748

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR

---

BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON

5609 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL10818 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---BROWN, DAVID WAYNE9530 COUNTY ROAD ATHENSVILLE, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE---CALE, JAYLENE BOSEMAN3927 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CARPENTER, JOHN MARK8191RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---COLLINS, GARY WAYNE9651 NORMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON1502 B SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---COX, JERRY MATTHEWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT...FETUS AVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---CRUTCHER-BAKER, AMY MICHELLE9218 DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 34779Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DANIEL, JACOB RYAN10338 ORVAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DEAN, MICHAEL LYNN66 MELROSE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---DEPRIEST, LATRE KENTRELL2112 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DIXON, SAMSON URIAH255 HARMON DRIVE SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA208 NORTHERN TRAILS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE3220 GLEASON DRIVE APT 65 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DUDLEY, CAMERON1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION (ATTEMPT)---EDWARDS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE4511 ROGERS RD, APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---GADDIS, DESTINY MAE5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---GRIMES, RENEE C5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON410 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)CONTEMPT OF COURT---HARRIS, EMMANUEL JAREEL612 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HEDDEN, DEWEY THOMAS3601 MORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HENDERSON, ANTHONY LAMONT4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIOVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION "ATTEMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIO---HENLEY, KRISTI LYNN5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR---HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL1702 OLDEYORK HWY N DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUISNESS)---HOLMES, ERICK ALLEN1084 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---HOPKINS, NATALIE MICHELLE783 SW 119TH WAY DAVIE, 33325Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HOWARD, TROY D1900 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR4231 OLD WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY3206 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF SERVICES---KING, BRITTANY NICHOLE10670 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEONARD, RYAN PATRICK95 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---LUSK, WILLIAM ANDREW2807 RIO GRANDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MARTIN, DARRELL ODELL4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MAUST, DEREK LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA3205 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071917Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCQUEARY, STARIE LEE1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MENDEZ, HERIBERTO4703 DEANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO6222 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161445Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO711 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---OWENS, GARY LEBRON2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PATTERSON, ASHLEY S2108 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS---PATTON, BRYANT KIRT2100 ELLISON LAKES DR KENNESAW, 30144Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER100 SOUTHVIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMSEY, LATISE KATORA601 JAMES ST LOT 72 ROSSVILLE, 307417109Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMM---RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE2544 FRANKLIN PIKE LEWISBURG, 37901Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REED, AARON BLAKE1023 OLDE MILL LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---REEL, JAMES EDWARD2618 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374041764Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SANDERS, AMBER LYNN8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 23 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN171 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)EVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SIMMONS, DEBORAH DENISE111 ST PATTON TOWERS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---SKRGIE, ADAM8474 CROSS TIMBERS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, MARY ANN854 LOVELADY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER1011 OLSEN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARYESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPETITION TO REVOKE ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )---TAYLOR, ASHLEY JOHTA4307 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS1017 GRAY OAKS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---WHITE, LEXI ANN8024 BIRCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---WYATT, KYSHUNDRA SHYTAE3534 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061401Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE1100 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLENO PROOF OF INSURANCE---YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE1003 E 32ND STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)

