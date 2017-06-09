Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMSON, TIA KAY
1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37042
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE
6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ARNWINE, KELLONISE CHIBLY
1430 TENNESSEE AVE ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASHBY, BRITTANY LYNN
3644 TANAKA TRAIL CHATT, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ASTUDILLO, ANTONIO
780 WEST DAVIDSON STREET LOT 31 BARTOW, 33830
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
BALLARD, JAMES HARRIS
804 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
---
BANKS, DEONTA D
2208 CUSHMAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
---
BARBEE, DAVID LEE
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BEASON, EUGENIA RAY
883 PONROSE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOG AT LARGE
---
BEASON, MARION SAMUEL
883 PONDAROSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD NEGLECT
---
BELLINGER, JESSE CLAY
5423 HAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
BOETTCHER, ELIZABETH ANN
304 3RD AVENUE LAFAYETTE, 30748
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
BOWMAN, KAMARIE KAVON
5609 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162419
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BROOKS, CRYSTAL GAIL
10818 DOLLY POND OOLTEWAH, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
BROWN, DAVID WAYNE
9530 COUNTY ROAD ATHENSVILLE, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
---
CALE, JAYLENE BOSEMAN
3927 BOWMAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARPENTER, JOHN MARK
8191RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
COLLINS, GARY WAYNE
9651 NORMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COOPER, ALEXANDER BRANDON
1502 B SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COX, JERRY MATTHEW
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT...FETUS A
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
CRUTCHER-BAKER, AMY MICHELLE
9218 DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 34779
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DANIEL, JACOB RYAN
10338 ORVAL DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DEAN, MICHAEL LYNN
66 MELROSE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DEPRIEST, LATRE KENTRELL
2112 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DIXON, SAMSON URIAH
255 HARMON DRIVE SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA
208 NORTHERN TRAILS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE
3220 GLEASON DRIVE APT 65 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DUDLEY, CAMERON
1914 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION (ATTEMPT)
---
EDWARDS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
4511 ROGERS RD, APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FLINT, MICHELLE NICHOLE
1909 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GADDIS, DESTINY MAE
5003 NEWPORT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GRIMES, RENEE C
5505 BRAINERD ROAD ROOM 238 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARBISON, JAMES CAMERON
8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARDEN, THADDIUS DEON
410 NORTH HAWTHORNE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
HARRIS, EMMANUEL JAREEL
612 BELLE VISTA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
HEDDEN, DEWEY THOMAS
3601 MORTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HENDERSON, ANTHONY LAMONT
4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION "ATTEM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CRIMINAL SIMULATIO
---
HENLEY, KRISTI LYNN
5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL
1702 OLDEYORK HWY N DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF A BUISNESS)
---
HOLMES, ERICK ALLEN
1084 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
HOPKINS, NATALIE MICHELLE
783 SW 119TH WAY DAVIE, 33325
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HOWARD, TROY D
1900 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
HUCKABEE, CODY LAMAR
4231 OLD WOODLAND DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KAISER, HANNAH COURTNEY
3206 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF SERVICES
---
KING, BRITTANY NICHOLE
10670 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEONARD, RYAN PATRICK
95 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
---
LUSK, WILLIAM ANDREW
2807 RIO GRANDE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MARTIN, DARRELL ODELL
4444 LUNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MAUST, DEREK LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA
3205 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071917
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCQUEARY, STARIE LEE
1805 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MENDEZ, HERIBERTO
4703 DEANNE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
MILLER, TIMOTHY DAVID
8079 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOTA, DORIAM ARTURO
6222 CELTIC DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161445
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MURPHY, BYRON BERNANDO
711 N HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
OWENS, GARY LEBRON
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PATTERSON, ASHLEY S
2108 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
---
PATTON, BRYANT KIRT
2100 ELLISON LAKES DR KENNESAW, 30144
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
RAINEY, STEVEN ALEXANDER
100 SOUTHVIEW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RAMSEY, LATISE KATORA
601 JAMES ST LOT 72 ROSSVILLE, 307417109
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMM
---
RAULERSON, KATHRYN RENEE
2544 FRANKLIN PIKE LEWISBURG, 37901
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REED, AARON BLAKE
1023 OLDE MILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REEL, JAMES EDWARD
2618 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374041764
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
SANDERS, AMBER LYNN
8783 DAYTON PIKE LOT 23 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN
171 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374051829
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
SIMMONS, DEBORAH DENISE
111 ST PATTON TOWERS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
SKRGIE, ADAM
8474 CROSS TIMBERS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SMITH, MARY ANN
854 LOVELADY RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER
1011 OLSEN AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PETITION TO REVOKE ( DRIVING ON REVOKED )
---
TAYLOR, ASHLEY JOHTA
4307 HOWELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WATKINS, ADAM DOUGLAS
1017 GRAY OAKS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
WHITE, LEXI ANN
8024 BIRCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
---
WYATT, KYSHUNDRA SHYTAE
3534 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061401
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
YEARBY, CALVIN DEWAYNE
1100 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
YOUNG, JONATHAN DEWAYNE
1003 E 32ND STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY, GA)
