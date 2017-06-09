Lebron Brown Charged In Shooting That Critically Injures 8-Year-Old Boy

A man has been charged in the shooting of an eight-year-old boy, who is in critical condition.
Lebron Brown, 28, was taken into custody.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital for a person shot.
An adult with the victim told police the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Windsor Street.
The victim was traveling in a vehicle with two others when struck. He sustained a single gunshot wound.
Through investigation, evidence collected and witness cooperation a person of interest was detained. Police said probable cause was determined after interviewing the person of interest.
Brown was booked into the Hamilton County Jail, charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.
