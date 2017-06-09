Lebron Brown Charged In Shooting That Critically Injures 8-Year-Old Boy

Friday, June 9, 2017

A man has been charged in the shooting of an eight-year-old boy, who is in critical condition.

Lebron Brown, 28, was taken into custody.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital for a person shot.

An adult with the victim told police the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Windsor Street.

An adult with the victim told police the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Windsor Street.

He sustained a single gunshot wound. The victim was traveling in a vehicle with two others when struck.

Through investigation, evidence collected and witness cooperation a person of interest was detained. Police said probable cause was determined after interviewing the person of interest.

Brown was booked into the Hamilton County Jail, charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please call the Chattanooga Police Department.