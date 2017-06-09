 Friday, June 9, 2017 75.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Christina Fowler Charged With Setting Fire To Residence With 2 Women Inside

Friday, June 9, 2017
Christina Renee Fowler
Christina Renee Fowler

Christina Renee Fowler has been charged in connection with a fire in which two women were inside the residence.

Ms. Fowler, 33, of E. 35th Street, was charged with aggravated arson.

Police said one of the women inside was the ex-girlfriend of Ms. Fowler.

In the incident on April 27, the women said Ms. Fowler started banging on a bedroom window and then the front door.

They said she was mad about something, and she went back to the bedroom window.

They then heard glass break and found the curtains and floor were on fire in the bedroom.

The women said they saw Ms. Fowler running down the street.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire on E. 11th Street.


