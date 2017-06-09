City Police Officer Who Was Fired Asks For His Job Pay

Friday, June 9, 2017

A Chattanooga Police officer who was fired is asking for his job back.

Lukasz Balazy filed a petition in Chancery Court that asks for his reinstatement along with back pay and front pay.

The writ filed by attorney Janie Parks Varnell says the firing was illegal and not supported by the evidence.

He was terminated by Police Chief Fred Fletcher, and it was upheld by an administrative law judge on April 10.

The writ says the action was brought under three charges. It says the last one - untruthfulness - was filed too late.

Other charges of unbecoming conduct were related to incidents with the mother of his child, it was stated. One involved a traffic stop of the current boyfriend of the mother of his child.

Attorney Varnell said the officer admitted he could have handled the situation with the mother of his child better and he attended 10 counseling sessions that he paid for himself.

She said he has improved in stress and anger management.

A counselor believes he could return to work as a fully capable officer, it was stated.