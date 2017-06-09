 Friday, June 9, 2017 84.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Donald Clements, Jr. Seriously Injured In 3-Car Accident In Dalton

Friday, June 9, 2017

Donald Clements, Jr. was seriously injured in a three-car accident Friday in Dalton.

Around 7:45 a.m. Dalton authorities responded to the area of Abutment Road and Bear Creek Drive in reference to a three-car crash with a rollover and entrapment. Officers arrived on scene and started treating the injured and called for the Traffic Unit to respond and investigate the crash.

The driver, Donald Clements, Jr., of a Chevy 1500 pickup truck was traveling north bound on Abutment Road when he left his lane of travel and entered the south bound lane. He then struck two vehicles. The first was a white Yukon driven by Isabell Domingo. This vehicle suffered minor damage and there were no injuries reported with the driver. The second vehicle that he hit was a silver Chevy Aveo driven by Micaela Vasquez. She was transported to Hamilton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Clements was flown by Life Force to Erlanger because of his injuries. There are not any updates on his condition at this time.

The Traffic Unit is still conducting its investigation.


June 9, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

June 9, 2017

Donald Clements, Jr. Seriously Injured In 3-Car Accident In Dalton

June 9, 2017

City Police Officer Who Was Fired Asks For His Job Pay


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Mitchell). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Donald Clements, Jr. was seriously injured in a three-car accident Friday in Dalton. Around 7:45 a.m. Dalton authorities responded to the area of Abutment Road and Bear Creek Drive in reference ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga Police officer who was fired is asking for his job back. Lukasz Balazy filed a petition in Chancery Court that asks for his reinstatement along with back pay and front pay. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Mitchell). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading : PLANNING a. 2017-033 Evan Holladay, LDG Multifamily, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Donald Clements, Jr. Seriously Injured In 3-Car Accident In Dalton

Donald Clements, Jr. was seriously injured in a three-car accident Friday in Dalton. Around 7:45 a.m. Dalton authorities responded to the area of Abutment Road and Bear Creek Drive in reference to a three-car crash with a rollover and entrapment. Officers arrived on scene and started treating the injured and called for the Traffic Unit to respond and investigate the crash. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Life Without Property Taxes

Many residents of Hamilton County will be delighted to know that their property taxes will not go up this year. But I invite you to do more than dabble in delight that our local government has stayed its hand from dipping deeper into our pockets for one more year. Imagine instead a Hamilton County that has no property taxes of any kind. Property taxes are a perpetual slap in the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Friday Inspiration

One of the most fun things that I like to do is talk to kids I have never seen before. I get invitations to speak pretty regularly and you can’t do them all but I try really hard to do the classrooms and get children to laugh. Almost without fail I tell them the one word I want them to never forget is “yet,” and then it could be the number that will be their best friend in life ... (click for more)

Sports

Looks Like Berry Won't Be Only Blue Raider To Transfer

At least four sources have told Chattanoogan.com that it’s “almost a certainty” that more than one player, including KK Curry, the team’s most celebrated player, will either leave or choose not to join the Cleveland High School boys’ basketball program in the coming weeks. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Norance Berry, a sophomore, had enrolled at Christ School in Arden, ... (click for more)

Generals Trip Lookouts Thursday, 3-2, In Lookouts Final First-Half Game

The Chattanooga Lookouts could not overcome a three run sixth inning by the Generals to drop their final home game of the first half, 3-2.  The game started off in the Lookouts favor as they scored a run in the second inning. They added another run in the fifth inning on a Nick Gordon home run. Gordon's homer was was his fifth of the year. He finished the night 2-for-5 ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors