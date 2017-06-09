Donald Clements, Jr. Seriously Injured In 3-Car Accident In Dalton

Friday, June 9, 2017

Donald Clements, Jr. was seriously injured in a three-car accident Friday in Dalton.

Around 7:45 a.m. Dalton authorities responded to the area of Abutment Road and Bear Creek Drive in reference to a three-car crash with a rollover and entrapment. Officers arrived on scene and started treating the injured and called for the Traffic Unit to respond and investigate the crash.



The driver, Donald Clements, Jr., of a Chevy 1500 pickup truck was traveling north bound on Abutment Road when he left his lane of travel and entered the south bound lane. He then struck two vehicles. The first was a white Yukon driven by Isabell Domingo. This vehicle suffered minor damage and there were no injuries reported with the driver. The second vehicle that he hit was a silver Chevy Aveo driven by Micaela Vasquez. She was transported to Hamilton Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.



Mr. Clements was flown by Life Force to Erlanger because of his injuries. There are not any updates on his condition at this time.



The Traffic Unit is still conducting its investigation.

