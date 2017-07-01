Jump Taken Into Custody After Leading Police On Dangerous Chase

Saturday, July 1, 2017

A man who led police on a dangerous chase, then escaped into some woods has been taken into custody.

Darrin Wayne Jump, 43, of 4813 Blue Bell Ave., was charged with expired registration, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a vehicle, unlawful removal of registration, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment of a passenger.

The incident began on Volkswagen Drive when a deputy attempted to stop a maroon Dodge Caravan with an expired tag. The vehicle was driven by a white male with a white female passenger.

The vehicle initially pulled to the side of the road, then sped off toward Bonny Oaks Drive. The driver ran a red light at Volkswagen Drive and Bonny Oaks Drive, almost hitting a vehicle going east on Bonny Oaks Drive.

The vehicle continued on Bonny Oaks Drive at a high rate of speed. It ran red lights at Silverdale Road and Lee Highway. It almost collided with a semi gas tanker going north on Lee Highway. It did hit another vehicle at the intersection.

The vehicle continued on Old Lee Highway, going around several vehicles by crossing a double yellow line and almost running into vehicles coming in the opposite direction.

The right front tire of the vehicle went flat and the tire came off the rim, but the driver continued to drive on the rim.

The vehicle turned left on Old Cleveland Pike, then went onto a gravel road down a 45-degree embankment. It then ran into railroad tracks, disabling the vehicle.

The driver then jumped out and began running along the tracks. He was seen throwing an item down. A shattered crack pipe was later located.

He was finally caught and was taken into custody after resisting.

The female passenger was his wife, Donna Jump. She said she did not know why he did not stop.