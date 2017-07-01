 Saturday, July 1, 2017 83.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Jump Taken Into Custody After Leading Police On Dangerous Chase

Saturday, July 1, 2017
Darrin Wayne Jump
Darrin Wayne Jump

A man who led police on a dangerous chase, then escaped into some woods has been taken into custody.

Darrin Wayne Jump, 43, of 4813 Blue Bell Ave., was charged with expired registration, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a vehicle, unlawful removal of registration, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment of a passenger. 

The incident began on Volkswagen Drive when a deputy attempted to stop a maroon Dodge Caravan with an expired tag. The vehicle was driven by a white male with a white female passenger.

The vehicle initially pulled to the side of the road, then sped off toward Bonny Oaks Drive. The driver ran a red light at Volkswagen Drive and Bonny Oaks Drive, almost hitting a vehicle going east on Bonny Oaks Drive.

The vehicle continued on Bonny Oaks Drive at a high rate of speed. It ran red lights at Silverdale Road and Lee Highway. It almost collided with a semi gas tanker going north on Lee Highway. It did hit another vehicle at the intersection.

The vehicle continued on Old Lee Highway, going around several vehicles by crossing a double yellow line and almost running into vehicles coming in the opposite direction. 

The right front tire of the vehicle went flat and the tire came off the rim, but the driver continued to drive on the rim. 

The vehicle turned left on Old Cleveland Pike, then went onto a gravel road down a 45-degree embankment. It then ran into railroad tracks, disabling the vehicle.

The driver then jumped out and began running along the tracks. He was seen throwing an item down. A shattered crack pipe was later located.

He was finally caught and was taken into custody after resisting.

The female passenger was his wife, Donna Jump. She said she did not know why he did not stop.


July 1, 2017

Man On Probation For Aggravated Robbery Caught Burglarizing Home

July 1, 2017

Jump Taken Into Custody After Leading Police On Dangerous Chase

July 1, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


Police said a man on probation for robbing a Dollar Store with his older brother has once again violated his probation. Trevor Shaquille Casteel, 22, of 1904 Mulberry St., was charged with ... (click for more)

A man who led police on a dangerous chase, then escaped into some woods has been taken into custody. Darrin Wayne Jump, 43, of 4813 Blue Bell Ave., was charged with expired registration, not ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARWOOD, JONATHON DAVID  38 WINDLACE DR TUNNEL HILL,  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man On Probation For Aggravated Robbery Caught Burglarizing Home

Police said a man on probation for robbing a Dollar Store with his older brother has once again violated his probation. Trevor Shaquille Casteel, 22, of 1904 Mulberry St., was charged with breaking into a house on Thursday and stealing several items. Casteel in January was caught at an East Ridge motel with a stolen car and a gun. In the latest incident, a resident of Mayfair ... (click for more)

Jump Taken Into Custody After Leading Police On Dangerous Chase

A man who led police on a dangerous chase, then escaped into some woods has been taken into custody. Darrin Wayne Jump, 43, of 4813 Blue Bell Ave., was charged with expired registration, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a vehicle, unlawful removal of registration, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Preservation Apathy At The Choo Choo

Most have forgotten that the genesis of the rebirth of the riverfront, downtown, and the north shore was a historic preservation issue: the Walnut Street Bridge.    Having participated in decades of urban success sustained by our historic fabric, I am incredulous that not a finger has been lifted to preserve the little Terminal Building at the Choo Choo.    ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This July

What’s this! I have never stepped in my garden in July when the ground was soggy! We are five inches over normal rainfall for this time of the year and in June we gained another inch over what is normal for the month. After last year’s drought I’ll never complain about rain again. I love what this blessing is doing to farms that suffered so badly a year ago. And, as usual, we have ... (click for more)

Sports

4 Chattanooga-Area Soccer Players Voted To Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Soccer Teams

Four Chattanooga-area players have been voted to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state soccer teams. In Division II, McCallie's Drew Viscomi and Jonah Bryan and Baylor's Mats Pokela were selected to the team. Cleveland's Tommy Marino made the Class AAA team. In A/AA, no area players were chosen. THE TEAMS ... (click for more)

Lookouts Continue To Roll Friday With 5-3 Win Over Mississippi Braves

PEARL, Miss.  -- Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Friday. The Lookouts, winners of the North Division first-half, are 7-1 in the second-half. Chattanooga right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors