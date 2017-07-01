Man On Probation For Aggravated Robbery Caught Burglarizing Home

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Police said a man on probation for robbing a Dollar Store with his older brother has once again violated his probation.

Trevor Shaquille Casteel, 22, of 1904 Mulberry St., was charged with breaking into a house on Thursday and stealing several items.

Casteel in January was caught at an East Ridge motel with a stolen car and a gun.

In the latest incident, a resident of Mayfair Avenue said he saw a blue Chevy HHR with a drive out tag parked in his neighbor's driveway. He said a black male got out of the vehicle and rang the doorbell.

A short time later he heard glass breaking and saw four black males carrying items, including a TV and a laptop, from the house.

He said one of the men had long braids with red tips pulled back in a ponytail.

The owner of the residence said items taken included a Samsung flat screen television, some head phones, a Toshiba laptop and an Apple Mac Book. The value was about $1,200.

Burglary detective Michael Early later spotted Casteel carrying a flat screen TV from inside his residence and put it into a blue Chevy HMR. The vehicle was stopped on Glenwood Parkway.

The TV was the one stolen on Mayfair, the detective said.