Heavy Rain Brings Flooding At Cleveland Salvation Army

Saturday, July 1, 2017
Saturday's heavy rain created flooding at the Salvation Army in Cleveland.
 
The Cleveland Corp and Coffee House on Inman Street, experienced rising waters inside the building.
 
Afterward, crews were busy cleaning up and drying out the facility.
 
Officials noted, "Often The Salvation Army volunteers are called to serve our community during disasters not serve The Salvation Army itself." 

A fire was reported in the boiler room in the basement of Sports and Activities Center at McCallie School Saturday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the fire before it was able to spread elsewhere in the building. Campers and counselors involved in McCallie Summer Programs were not in any danger and all are safe, accounted for, and secure, ... (click for more)

A man who led police on a dangerous chase, then escaped into some woods has been taken into custody. Darrin Wayne Jump, 43, of 4813 Blue Bell Ave., was charged with expired registration, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a vehicle, unlawful removal of registration, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, ... (click for more)

Don't Send The Feds The Voter Information - And Response (2)

So many Trump supporters are the same people who fly "Don't Tread on Me" flags, the same people who scream about states rights and the over reach of big government. This week the federal government has over stepped its authority. It's time for states rights activists to balk at the latest request and tell the Feds no. Our president wants all 50 states to send voter information ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

A long, long time ago, when my friend Larry Cloud was a small child growing up in Indiana, Sunday mornings were really special. Children all over the state in the 1940s and 1950s would rush out in the driveway to get the Sunday editions of The Indianapolis Star and then would sprawl out on the living room floor with the family’s Philco radio turned up loud.  The greatest ... (click for more)

4 Chattanooga-Area Soccer Players Voted To Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Soccer Teams

Four Chattanooga-area players have been voted to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state soccer teams. In Division II, McCallie's Drew Viscomi and Jonah Bryan and Baylor's Mats Pokela were selected to the team. Cleveland's Tommy Marino made the Class AAA team. In A/AA, no area players were chosen. THE TEAMS ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Continues To Roll Friday With 5-3 Win Over Mississippi Braves

PEARL, Miss.  -- Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 5-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Friday. The Lookouts, winners of the North Division first-half, are 7-1 in the second-half. Chattanooga leads second-place Tennessee by two games. Chattanooga right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (2-0) picked up a quality ... (click for more)


