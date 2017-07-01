4 Killed In Crash Of Small Plane In Murray County

A fire was reported in the boiler room in the basement of Sports and Activities Center at McCallie School Saturday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the fire before it was able to spread elsewhere in the building. Campers and counselors involved in McCallie Summer Programs were not in any danger and all are safe, accounted for, and secure, ... (click for more)
A man who led police on a dangerous chase, then escaped into some woods has been taken into custody. Darrin Wayne Jump, 43, of 4813 Blue Bell Ave., was charged with expired registration, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest on foot, evading arrest in a vehicle, unlawful removal of registration, driving left of center, driving on a revoked license, ... (click for more)