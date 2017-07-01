4 Killed In Crash Of Small Plane In Murray County

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Four people were killed in the crash of a small plane in Murray County on Saturday afternoon.

The twin engine plane crashed around 4:45 p.m. at Ramhurst near Piney Hill Road.

Sheriff Gary Langford said the plane originated from Tennessee.

There was heavy rain and lightning in the area at the time of the crash.

Portions of the plane broke off and there was debris over a wide area.