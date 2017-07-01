Fire At McCallie Extinguished Quickly Saturday Evening

Saturday, July 1, 2017

A fire was reported in the boiler room in the basement of Sports and Activities Center at McCallie School Saturday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the fire before it was able to spread elsewhere in the building.

Campers and counselors involved in McCallie Summer Programs were not in any danger and all are safe, accounted for, and secure, said school officials.

“I want to thank the Chattanooga Fire Department for their quick response to this incident,” McCallie Headmaster Lee Burns ’87 said. “Their actions kept this situation from being much worse, and the McCallie community is grateful for help.”

With the assistance of the Chattanooga Fire Department, officials from McCallie are assessing the areas affected now, but it appears the fire and any damage was limited to the boiler room area.