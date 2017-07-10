 Monday, July 10, 2017 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Old Photo And Deep Zoom Technique Give Details Of St. Elmo In 1905

Monday, July 10, 2017

  • View from Lookout Mountain showing St. Elmo and Alton Park

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • 40th Street heading toward Alton Park with Forest Hills Cemetery on the south side

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • Incline Railway car above the halfway point

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • Two wagons pulled by two horses each cross over the Incline tracks halfway up Lookout Mountain

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • Trolley goes by North St. Elmo School. New railroad line left room for trolley underpass. This was later converted to use as part of Tennessee Avenue.

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • Large brick building in St. Elmo that is currently under renovation was in use as foods division of medicine company

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • Patten mansion was on a hill at the start of Old Wauhatchie Pike by the medicine company. A water tower was nearby.

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • View of St. Elmo Avenue and Whiteside Street (Broad Street)

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • St. Elmo business district around 1905

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • Underpass for raised train went over 37th Street. Train line continued on to Alton Park Boulevard. Scholze Rendering Plant was nearby.

    - photo by Will Stokes

  • Houses along St. Elmo Avenue and Alabama Avenue


An old photograph made by Will Stokes from Lookout Mountain - with amplification from Sam Hall's Deep Zoom - gives details of St. Elmo about 1905.

The picture date can be pinpointed because it shows the construction of the raised train track with several underpasses going from a new tunnel passing through Lookout Mountain opposite Moccasin Bend. The line was headed to the brand-new Terminal Station (Chattanooga Choo Choo).

Near the new line is seen the three-story brick North St. Elmo School.

A streetcar is visible by the school on the line that went from town to St. Elmo. This line followed Whiteside Street (South Broad Street) until veering off it to the rear of the school. It went by the school and through an underpass that was later put into use for vehicle as a part of Tennessee Avenue.

The large brick building seen along Alton Park Boulevard is the Scholze Rendering Plant. The Scholze family had several operations in this vicinity, including a tannery and saddlery.

You can see two horses pulled by two wagons each crossing over the Incline halfway up the mountain.

Visible is the Chattanooga Medicine Company (Chattem) with a roof-top billboard for Wine of Cardui, one of its staple products.

The Patten mansion is on a hill nearby. This is near the start of Old Wauhatchie Pike across the north end of the mountain.

You can see a large brick building in St. Elmo that is currently being remodeled for new uses. It was used then as part of the Chattanooga Medicine Company - the Patten Foods division.

Also seen are a water tower for the medicine company as well as two billboards on the hill above the lower Incline station.

The photo shows houses on Old Mountain Road by the Incline and stately homes on St. Elmo Avenue and Alabama Avenue - many of which still stand.

Here is the Deep Zoom link to the St. Elmo photo. You can click to zoom in or out.

http://deepzoomchattanooga.com/stokes537.php


