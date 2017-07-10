Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BAIRD, CYNTHIA JOY
1562 BOYLES MILL ROAD DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BENN, CORNELIUS DEONTA
2409 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BLACK, JOSHUA WADE
27 MEADOW DR HOLLY POND, 35083
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
BLEVINS, TYLER J
7446 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FORGERY
FEL.
OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
---
BROWN, DEMARCUS MARTEZ
461 N. WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, MICHAEL LEE
333 COPELAND CEMETARY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BUSTOS-ARISMENDI, ISRAEL
,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CAFFEY, BRANDON LEBRON
5681 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
---
CALDWELL, BRETT DANIEL
1011 GADD RD APT 713 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
CANNON, BRYANT DEWAYNE
2433 MEADE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
---
CLAYTON, SHERRI LYNN
6174 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
COLBAUGH, WILLIAM JOHN
7514 WALNUT HILLS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DARBY, BRANDON J
4016 SHADY OAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
DOVE, BRANDON WESLEY
8108 BLUE SPRUCE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
400 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ELLIOTT, JENIFER LEA
7446 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FORGERY
FORGERY
FEL. OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BY FRAUD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
FLANIGAN, TYAIRA VIENNA
7437 PRIVATE LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
FOSTER, KEITH TARON
9 A ROPER DR DOUGLASVILLE, 30135
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
FAILURE TO CARRY AND DISPLAY LICENSE
---
GRIMES, MICHAEL EARL
132 DALE BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HALL, JAMES LEE
7342 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRIS, CHARLES EDWARD
714 HENDERSON AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARRIS, KENDRICK CORTEZ
119 HOLLY BERRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAYDEN, MONYETTA RENEE
643 LANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HUGHES, SIANA ABRIL
4827 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
HULL, JACQUELYN DENISE
122 A LUTTRELL SODDY DAISY, 37371
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CHILD NEGLECT
---
HURST, JOHN SPENCER
606 KENILWORTH CT DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
JONES, REGINALD ALEXANDER
2509 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082924
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, SHONDRIKA RENEE
4401 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (U/$1000)
---
LEE, ANTWON DEVON
6324 JOCELYN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM
---
LOCKE, MARION ROSS
107 MEMORIAL AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LOUALLEN, TIMOTHY L
2759 WEST VALLEY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MACKEY, DEMARCUS KEVON
202 SPRING CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MANLEY, STACY ALLEN
216 LAKESHIRE DR CROSSVILLE, 38558
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCBEE, NATASHA NICOLE
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCCULLOUGH, TRAVIS LAMAR
505 BRAINERD RD ROADWAY INN CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
MENDOZA-MORALES, JUAN
244 KILGORE LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
MOHR, RYAN MICHAEL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, CHRISTOPHER RAY
2423 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
---
MOORE, KEVIN DION
4045 EAST FREEDOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOG AT LARGE
---
PARDUE, WILLIAM EDWARD
4393 BENTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
PEREZ, GALDIRO HERRERA
244 KILGORE LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
PINEDA, RAMOS
1610 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
ROLL, AMANDA JO
1511 TRUEMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STEVENS, STEPHEN
4306 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TATE, TERRY
122 LUTTRELL DR APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, AURELYA NICOLE
2010 BACHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
TAYLOR, RANDY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
THOMPSON, BOBBY CONELL
510 CENTRAL DRIVE APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TOLLETT, JESSICA NICOLE
642 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
---
TURNER, ALEXIS CHRISTINE
1917 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
WARE, CHRISTOPHER GEORMONYAE
1901 E 25 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WEBB, ALEXIS TAYLOR
191 BEENE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRINKING UNDER AGE
---
WHITE, BRANDON ANDREW
2502 CHAMBERLAIN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE ANITA
1701 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, ROGER
508 PASCAL CT NASHVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WILLIAMS, UNIKE
5203 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
WRIGHT, CHRISTOPHER SIMMONS
314 CASTLE ROCK LANE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
FAILURE TO APPEAR (POSS OF DRUG OF PARA)
