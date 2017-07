Monday, July 10, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 3-9:

PARDON DUANE ALLEN W/M 39 Officer SCARBROUGH POSSESSSION OF METH

MAGIN CHRISTOPHER SHANE W/M 40 Officer AGREDANO PROBATION VIOLATION- F, FTA- F, FTA- F, OBSTRUCTION- M

NEFF AHSLEY MARIE W/F 25 Officer THOMAS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE IS SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO YIELD BEFORE ENTERING AN INTERSECTION W/ INJURIES

RICKEO HARRY CROFT W/M 59 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- F

CHAPMAN JAMES CLINTON W/M 38 Officer ELLIOT PROBATION VIOLATION- F

TURNER SONNY LEE W/M 40 Officer WEBBER POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

WHITFIELD DENZELL LAQUAN B/M 21 DEBORD GSP POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN ONE OZ.

BROWN CRISITI LYNN W/F 32 Officer ELLIOT ***

WELLBORN KEVIN ASHELY W/M 56 Officer STAFFORD FTA- M

HALL ANTHONY DUSTIN W/M 33 MULLIS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

HAMILTON IAN RUSSELL W/M 19 Officer WOOTEN DUI – LESS SAFE, UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

FARMER LEAH HOPE W/F 42 DTF POSSESSION MARIJUANA – M, POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

DAVENPORT CARRIE SUZANNE W/F 42 DTF POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

ENLOW DEWAYNE LEGERALD W/M 26 DTF POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

SCOTT DUSTY SCOTT W/M 35 DTF POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON, POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF FELONY

FRIZZELLE ANTHONY LEE W/M 34 DCS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

JOHNSON JAMES ALLEN W/M 44 Officer MILLER CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT (X2), AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER, PAROLE VIOLATION

LEE CORY GAGE W/M 22 Officer CAMPBELL DISORDERLY

ELDER ERIC LLOYD W/M 34 DCS POSSESSION OF COCAINE

HAILSTONE BRYAN MITCHELL W/M 30 DCS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – F, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

PLEDGER CHRISTOPHER JAMESSON W/M 23 Officer WILSON DUI, SPEEDING

KEETON MICHAEL PHILLIP W/M 31 PROBATION HOLD FOR DRC

HOWARD ZACHARY DANIEL W/M 19 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-F

BOWERS JUSTIN PAUL W/M 28 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METH, FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DISNEY APRIL MICHELLE W/F 45 Officer SIMPSON POSS METH, POSS SCHEDULE II

ANTHONY JOSUA DEWITT W/M 36 MATTHEWS PAROLE VIOLATION

EVANS JR BRONCE MCKINLEY W/M 68 Officer GALYON SUSPENDED LICENSE, PROBATION VIOLATION-F

CHRISTOPHER TERRI LYNN W/F 41 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-F

HELMS GREGORY ALAN W/M 39 Officer CAMPBELL BATTERY-FVA, HOLD FOR FLOYD COUNTY

SPATES JAMES LEE B/M 40 Officer WILSON POSS METH, POSS METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

MURPHY ANTHONY THOMAS W/M 37 Officer CHANDLER OBSTRUCTION-M, HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

PALMER BRANDON EUGENE W/M 38 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM BATTLEFIELD IMAGING

BLAIR MARY JEAN W/F 43 Officer WILLIAMSON THEFT BY TAKING-MISDEMEANOR

LAYNE NATHAN MACARTHUR W/M 34 Officer AGREDONO POSSESSION OF HEROIN, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

ENGLE SARENIA FAYE W/F 35 Officer AGREDANO POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

MILLWOOD AUSTIN LEE W/M 42 Officer BARKELY RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

WILLIAMS MARLON LAVAUGHN B/M 22 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

MCGREGOR LOVIE DENISE W/F 53 Officer HOUSER DUI-DRUGS

PASCUAL ANDROS ELESEO H/M 25 RPD HUGGINS CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

CAREATHERS TIMOTHY ALLEN B/M 36 Officer HOUSER SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

SPENCER AUSTIN KEITH W/M 23 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

MITCHELL WANDA MARLENE W/F 49 Officer SCARBOROUGH DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GRIBBLE ALLEN MARRICE W/M 22 Officer DYE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

DEAN SHANNON BLAKE W/M 45 Officer LOFTY RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE MEDICAL CENTER

TUCKER DEVON LEE W/M 19 Officer STAFFORD DUI-DRUGS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

DAVE DOMINIQUE JAMAL B/M 20 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMMISSION OF A CRIME

WHITTAKER STEVEN LEWIS W/M 57 RPD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

PAGLENO JR RICHARD LYLE W/M 34 RPD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, IMPROPER LANCE CHANGE

STEPHENS ERIC JUSTIN W/M 29 RPD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

PENSON HEATHER NICOLE W/F 25 Officer HOUSER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR, FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD

WEAVER JAMES MYRICK W/M 37 Officer ELLIOTT FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

SLATON JUSTIN RICHARD W/M 36 Officer WOOTEN FAILURE TO APPEAR MISDEMEANOR

MOTLEY KENNY ALLEN W/M 39 Officer STAFFORD PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

TIBBS MELVIN TRAMMELL B/M 24 Officer WEBER PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MORE THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, NO INSURANCE, NO TURN SIGNAL

CLEMONS TERRY DEWAYNE B/M 49 Officer DYE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

BASSETT MARK JASON W/M 42 Officer HOUSER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, SIMPLE ASSAULT (FVA)

SIMMONS STARNISHA QUANTESSA B/F 29 Officer HUGGINS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

WILLIAMS BRYAN LEE W/M 37 Officer GRIFFIN DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE