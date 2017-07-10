Witnesses Say Michael Hicks Beat Sherie Hinds With His Fists And A Piece Of Furniture After Finding Her Fighting His Ex-Girlfriend

Monday, July 10, 2017

A 40-year-old woman was found dead at a residence on Caine Lane on Sunday night.

Michael Anthony Hicks, 29, has been charged with the murder of Sherie Hinds.

Police were told that Hicks found Ms. Hinds in a fight with another woman. Witnesses said Ms. Hinds was on top of Shalonda Percy at the Percy residence at 3922 Caine Lane, Apt. B.

The witnesses said Hicks, the ex-boyfriend of Ms. Percy, began to hit Ms. Hind in the face with his fist.

The witnesses said he then struck her in the head several times with a piece of furniture, then he fled the scene.

Police said trauma to the head was the apparent cause of death.

She was found lying on her back in the living room.

Police interviewed Ms. Percy as well as Jeremiah McClendon, who said he was at the residence with Ms. Percy. Hicks did not give a statement, but asked for a lawyer.

Chattanooga Police responded at 9:05 p.m. to a call for a person who was found deceased.

Patrol officers found the victim, who had marks and bruising on her body consistent with blunt force trauma.

Police said a suspect was identified, located, questioned, and arrested.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office will determine exact cause of death through autopsy.