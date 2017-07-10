 Monday, July 10, 2017 94.3°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 30-July 6

Monday, July 10, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 30-July 6:

06-30-17
Savanna Slaton, 27, of 1 Ernest Drive, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Joshua Wayne Lowery, 27, of 103 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while suspended.

Alexander Hollis Rattanaxay, 21, of 302 Peachbloom Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, expired registration and searbelt violation.

07-01-16
Zachary Daniel Howard, 19, of 1339 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, defective windshield, tag light, underage consumption and violation of class of license.



James Edward Elmendorf, 38, of 4911 Orchard Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and damage to property.

Christopher Justin Harris, 27, of 14679 Highway 151, Trion arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Zanequa Keyshaun Walker, 27, of 3817 Bredfred Drive, Midwest City, Oklahoma arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.

07-02-17
Kenneth Lloyd Gibson, 39, of 1319 East Sherry Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tail lights.

Micah David Enke, 24, of 4607 Paw Trail, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.

Jeffrey Scott Fraley, 48, of 7 Hickory Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of battery/simple battery.

Stephanie Shea Davis, 37, of 603 Villard Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Christopher Adam Bell, 28, of 346 Bluff View Circle, Flintstone arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.

Jalisa Shanae Studdard, 24, of 3908 Zinnia Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Rodneishia Elyse Boston, 27, of 6306 Walden Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Edward Logan Walker, 27, of 1446 Nickajack Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of possession of schedule I, drugs not kept in original container and tag light.

Douglas Cody Gass, 21, of 765 Deerhead Road, Dunlap arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.

07-03-17
Kelly Brooke Crowder, 24, of 375 Patty Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Jeremy Edward Thacker, 38, of 1213 Springview Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of outstanding warrant, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.

Kirby Lee Marshall, 23, of 1403 Woodmore Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.

07-04-17
Charles Keith Vandergriff, 37, of 51 Perkins Lane, Rossville arrested for failure to appear.

Nicole C. Whittington, 42, of 40 Destiny Lane, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.

07-05-17
Viola Mae Medrano, 38, of 1060 Pineville Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.

Ben Alexander Childers, 19, of 174 Honeyberry Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.

07-06-17
Bryan Dylan Murphy, 29, of 209 Rail Road Street, Livingston, TN arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Citation Statistics:

Speeding……….23
License required…………1
Driving while license suspended or revoked………10
Proof of insurance required……….5
Following too closely………….11
Operation of vehicle without current plate………..7
Defective windshields and/or windshield wipers………..1
When lighted headlights and other lights required……….1
Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………4
Possession of marijuana……….1
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2
Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol……….1
Underage consumption……….2
Tail lights…………4
Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights……….1
Failure to exercise due care………1
Suspended registration……….5
Instruction permits and temporary licenses………….2
Failure to move over for emergency vehicles………..1
Failure to obey traffic control devices……….11
Vehicle turning left…………2
Seat belt violations………..21
Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2
Alteration of license plates……….1
Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1
Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1
License to be carried and exhibited on demand………..3



Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For June 30-July 6

Witnesses Say Michael Hicks Beat Sherie Hinds With His Fists And A Piece Of Furniture After Finding Her Fighting His Ex-Girlfriend

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 30-July 6: 06-30-17 Savanna Slaton, 27, of 1 Ernest Drive, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant. Joshua Wayne Lowery, 27, of 103 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while suspended. Alexander Hollis Rattanaxay, 21, of 302 Peachbloom Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession ... (click for more)

