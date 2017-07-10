Monday, July 10, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for June 30-July 6:

06-30-17

Savanna Slaton, 27, of 1 Ernest Drive, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.



Joshua Wayne Lowery, 27, of 103 Oglethorpe Ridge Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while suspended.



Alexander Hollis Rattanaxay, 21, of 302 Peachbloom Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, expired registration and searbelt violation.



07-01-16

Zachary Daniel Howard, 19, of 1339 Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, defective windshield, tag light, underage consumption and violation of class of license.





James Edward Elmendorf, 38, of 4911 Orchard Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and damage to property.Christopher Justin Harris, 27, of 14679 Highway 151, Trion arrested on an outstanding warrant.Zanequa Keyshaun Walker, 27, of 3817 Bredfred Drive, Midwest City, Oklahoma arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.07-02-17Kenneth Lloyd Gibson, 39, of 1319 East Sherry Lane, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tail lights.Micah David Enke, 24, of 4607 Paw Trail, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.Jeffrey Scott Fraley, 48, of 7 Hickory Lane, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on a charge of battery/simple battery.Stephanie Shea Davis, 37, of 603 Villard Street, Rossville arrested on an outstanding warrant.Christopher Adam Bell, 28, of 346 Bluff View Circle, Flintstone arrested on a charge of driving while license revoked.Jalisa Shanae Studdard, 24, of 3908 Zinnia Street, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.Rodneishia Elyse Boston, 27, of 6306 Walden Avenue, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.Edward Logan Walker, 27, of 1446 Nickajack Road, Flintstone arrested on charges of possession of schedule I, drugs not kept in original container and tag light.Douglas Cody Gass, 21, of 765 Deerhead Road, Dunlap arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended.07-03-17Kelly Brooke Crowder, 24, of 375 Patty Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.Jeremy Edward Thacker, 38, of 1213 Springview Drive, Chattanooga arrested on charges of outstanding warrant, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.Kirby Lee Marshall, 23, of 1403 Woodmore Lane, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to obey a traffic control device.07-04-17Charles Keith Vandergriff, 37, of 51 Perkins Lane, Rossville arrested for failure to appear.Nicole C. Whittington, 42, of 40 Destiny Lane, Chickamauga arrested on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.07-05-17Viola Mae Medrano, 38, of 1060 Pineville Road, Chattanooga arrested on a charge of theft by shoplifting.Ben Alexander Childers, 19, of 174 Honeyberry Lane, Rossville arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended/revoked.07-06-17Bryan Dylan Murphy, 29, of 209 Rail Road Street, Livingston, TN arrested on an outstanding warrant.Speeding……….23License required…………1Driving while license suspended or revoked………10Proof of insurance required……….5Following too closely………….11Operation of vehicle without current plate………..7Defective windshields and/or windshield wipers………..1When lighted headlights and other lights required……….1Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs………4Possession of marijuana……….1Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs……….2Pedestrians under the influence of alcohol……….1Underage consumption……….2Tail lights…………4Restrictions on use of flashing or revolving blue lights……….1Failure to exercise due care………1Suspended registration……….5Instruction permits and temporary licenses………….2Failure to move over for emergency vehicles………..1Failure to obey traffic control devices……….11Vehicle turning left…………2Seat belt violations………..21Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2Alteration of license plates……….1Removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal……….1Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1License to be carried and exhibited on demand………..3