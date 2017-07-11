Signal Council Hears Concerns About Study To Set Up Own School District

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The agenda items scheduled for the July meeting of the Signal Mountain town council on Monday were overshadowed by citizens wanting more information about or speaking in opposition to the creation of a new school district by the town.

One citizen who has attended some of the school system viability committee (SSVC) meetings and who has listened to tapes of the meetings the committee had with independent school districts from the Memphis area spoke of her concerns. She felt the SSVC was only hearing part of the story because of the slant of the questions and comments they made during the meetings. She gave examples such as questions about how to get the community behind the idea and get them excited about it. This is supposed to be an unbiased committee, she said. Considering comments such as these, she asked, "How are we supposed to trust the committee has done an unbiased job?"

Another citizen said it is not only the residents of Walden and surrounding Hamilton County that are against breaking away from the Hamilton County School District, although that has been publicized. He is a town resident and is in favor of staying with the county. He said that he is proud of the schools and has not yet heard a good explanation of why it is being researched.

Another resident said that from the beginning he feared the creation of a separation. He came to the meeting armed with printed editorials to demonstrate the perception that has been created. "It accentuates that Signal Mountain is selfish," and he said it would be worse when people hear how biased the committee has been, citing two members who were on the original committee that proposed the idea. "I believe we’ve made a mistake and think the committed should do the right thing and stop it now," he said.

One speaker asked the committee to slow down. She said her original impression was that there would be a lengthy and thorough investigation. Instead, she said she is scrambling to keep up with the reports. She also asked for the town to give the new Hamilton County superintendent a chance.

Clair Griesinger introduced herself as a long time community volunteer and said she had been maligned by three members of the council and the city manager at the last town council meeting, where discussion took place about a citizen who went to the home of SSVC Chairman John Friedl. She said because she had no email address for him, she left a letter at his home, stating her concerns that Mayor Chris Howley had been too involved with what should be an independent committee. Bob Griesinger, her husband, asked for a written apology from the council members.

In scheduled council business, a zoning amendment was passed to make it easier for residents to have livestock on residential estate property of three or more acres. City Manager Boyd Veal said the change would correct discrepancies in the existing code. Only horses and goats are allowed.

A paving contract was awarded to Wright Brothers Construction Company for an amount not to exceed $378,000 for resurfacing Cauthen Way and a sizable portion of Timberlinks Drive. The work on Timberlinks is needed to repair sinking in the road caused by a sewer leak.

Approval was given to extend an agreement to continue purchasing water from Tennessee American Water. The contract is for 12 months starting July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018 for the price of $1.0344 per cubic foot. The town can terminate the agreement with 60 days notice, which was negotiated because Signal Mountain will soon be ready to issue RFPs for the sale or management of its water system.

Another agreement was approved with Conduent Government Solutions to provide IT support and a software system for the fire department. The five-year contract is for $14,250 and will be divided into annual payments. This software provides data management such as keeping all records, inspections, incident reports, personnel records and monthly and annual reports.

The city manager was authorized to buy a 2017 police Interceptor for the police department in an amount not to exceed $26,288. The town will also apply for the 2017-2018 Safety Partners Grant that will be used for safety devices, equipment, education and training for employees safety.

John Wade Rittenberry was appointed to the Centennial Committee to replace a member who is unable to continue serving.

Police Chief Mike Williams recognized officers with the department for their work in resolving two serious incidents that occurred in the town. Officers made two arrests and got confessions from both men for an armed robbery that took place when a drug deal went bad on May 30. They now face aggravated robbery charges. Two days later, fast action by officers apprehended an ex-boyfriend who took a two-year-old from his mother by threatening with a knife. He has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. "I rest well knowing they’re here to handle it," said Chief Williams.