Pardue Arrested After Wrecker Company Owner Spots Truck Seen In Burglary Video

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Police have arrested William Edward Pardue in a burglary case after a wrecker company owner spotted a truck that matched that in video of a business break-in.

Police say Pardue, 46, of 225 Delores Dr., Hixson, was also involved in a burglary at a home being remodeled on Talley Road in which over $33,000 in items were taken.

In the first case, Guy Yates of Yates Wrecker said in late April that someone broke into his new building on Chickamauga Loop. A fiberglass shower that had already been installed was taken along with four doors. The loss was $5,000.

Video from a nearby business showed a white Ford Ranger with the shower and doors in the back.

Also stolen from the wrecker business were a Chevy Tahoe and a motorcycle. The video also showed a red Dooley Dodge truck with a flat bed towing a car hauler trailer.

Mr. Yates said he was driving on Bonny Oaks Drive on May 3 when he saw the red truck towing the car hauler trailer. He followed the vehicle to 4393 Bonny Oaks Dr. He said the white Ford Ranger was at the same location.

He said Pardue confirmed he was the owner of the vehicles, then he fled.

Pardue told police he was starting a business at that location and selling various merchandise.

At the business, police found the shower taken from the wrecker place along with the four stolen doors.

In the second case, police were contacted on July 8 by Austin and Pierre Swafford about the losses from the home being remodeled. Taken were several light fixtures, ceiling fans, a stove, a refrigerator, a microwave and a dishwasher (all of which had been installed and were new).

Also taken were two cedar chests which had been imported along with a go cart.

Pierre Swafford went to Pardue's business at 4393 Benton Dr. posing as a customer and found right in front of the door was his imported antique chest. Police said Pardue then picked up the chest and tried to hide it. In so doing, the chest was destroyed.

Police searched the business and found several more items taken from the Swaffords, including a small imported rug, a pressure washer, some camo clothing and tent, were found in a basement.

Also found in the basement was some insulation taken from Guy Yates.

Police found a double-barrel shotgun in Pardue's bedroom. Police said Pardue has an order of protection against him and is not suppose to be armed.