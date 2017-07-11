Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
|
|BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
|
|BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|CHAMBERS, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|CHARLES, JON D
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/09/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CROWE, RYAN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/29/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|FITCH, MARIO DANYELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/14/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FOSTER, SHERRY YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
|
|FRAUSTO, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FRAZIER, BUDDY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- EVADING ARREST
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FUENTES, REYES MARIBEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|FULLER, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GANN, AMANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GILPATRICK, TERRY C
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/25/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HAMBY, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HARDEN, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARRIS, JOHNNY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
|
|HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JARRETT, LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/01/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIHUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
|
|KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|KLEINSCHMIDT, JESSICA APRIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|LINVILLE, LANCE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOTT, ANTHONY Q
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MARTINEZ, TYLER ANGELINA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
|
|MCCARVER, ALLEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000
|
|MCCLINTOCK, MARK DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- FORGERY
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCKINLEY, ARTHUR JR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/08/1954
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEDCKIE, DUSTIN DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|MURPHY, ANTHONY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|OWENS, VICTORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PASCUAL, FUENTES YADIRA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|POLLOCK, NICKOLAS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOKED)
|
|PUGH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RIVERA, JOSE SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HAND GUN WIT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SIAS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
|
|SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
|
|STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEWART, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CARD)
|
|This record has been expunged!,
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILBORN, ROGER LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
|
|WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMSON, CANDICE RUSHING
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED BUBS B
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS B
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIONV( OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF OXYCODONE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)
|