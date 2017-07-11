Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10 BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) CHAMBERS, DANIEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY CHARLES, JON D

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/09/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/25/1973

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CROWE, RYAN ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/29/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES FITCH, MARIO DANYELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/14/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOSTER, SHERRY YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/07/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/17/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES FRAUSTO, MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FRAZIER, BUDDY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

EVADING ARREST

FAILURE TO APPEAR FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUENTES, REYES MARIBEL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/28/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 FULLER, ELIZABETH ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GANN, AMANDA ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/05/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/01/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GILPATRICK, TERRY C

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/25/1958

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAMBY, JAMES TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/31/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HARDEN, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, JOHNNY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/19/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JARRETT, LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/01/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, JOSHUA CAIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/29/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIHUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA) KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION KLEINSCHMIDT, JESSICA APRIL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 LINVILLE, LANCE AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LOTT, ANTHONY Q

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/08/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARTINEZ, TYLER ANGELINA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

MCCARVER, ALLEN DALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/13/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000 MCCLINTOCK, MARK DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/22/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCKINLEY, ARTHUR JR

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 12/08/1954

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEDCKIE, DUSTIN DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/02/1998

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL MURPHY, ANTHONY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OWENS, VICTORIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PASCUAL, FUENTES YADIRA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT POLLOCK, NICKOLAS PAUL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOKED)

PUGH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RIVERA, JOSE SANTOS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/13/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HAND GUN WIT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION SIAS, WILLIAM TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA) SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CARD) This record has been expunged!,

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/31/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/30/1968

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION WEBB, BILLY HAROLD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILBORN, ROGER LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/30/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/03/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMSON, CANDICE RUSHING

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED BUBS B

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS B

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATIONV( OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF OXYCODONE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)



