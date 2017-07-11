 Tuesday, July 11, 2017 78.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
101 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374156433 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BOWMAN, BLAKE HENRY 
5303 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE 
1807 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374041335 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER 
1157 CHIPPEWAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
CHAMBERS, DANIEL WAYNE 
397 MEADOWBROOK LANE TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
---
CHILEL-NIZ, EDGAR ERNESTO 
2271 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
---
CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO 
1904 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE 
703 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102106 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE 
1706 ESTRELLITA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FITCH, MARIO DANYELL 
5232 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN 
8632 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
---
FRAUSTO, MIGUEL 
5033 APPALOOSA WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
FRAZIER, BUDDY DANIEL 
343 A CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FUENTES, REYES MARIBEL 
314 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A35 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
FULLER, ELIZABETH ANN 
3301 GARDEN SPOT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GANN, AMANDA ANN 
744 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE 
4021 CLIFFORD WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON 
2813 RIDGE CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HAMBY, JAMES TRAVIS 
529 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARDEN, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN 
9746 WEST RIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, JOHNNY EDWARD 
1920 GUNBARREL RD #1412 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
---
HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE 
6414 EDGEMON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
3922 CAINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
---
JARRETT, LORENZO 
1816 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOHNSON, JOSHUA CAIN 
110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
KENDRICK, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
12613 HIGHWAY 84 EVERGREEN, 36401 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL 
4002 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
KLEINSCHMIDT, JESSICA APRIL 
5311 WOODY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
LINVILLE, LANCE AUSTIN 
5315 HARPER ST CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LYKES, DUTCHESS RICKETTE 
2114 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
PAROLE VIOLATION (AGGRAVATED ARSON)
---
MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA 
308 WERT ST CHATTANOOGA, 27405 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MARTINEZ, TYLER ANGELINA 
3010 WATERFRONT COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
MCCARVER, ALLEN DALE 
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000
---
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL 
551 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCKINLEY, ARTHUR JR 
PO BOX 1271 SODDY DAISY, 37384 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MEDCKIE, DUSTIN DAKOTA 
411 VINE STREET FORT PAYNE, 35967 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
---
MURPHY, ANTHONY THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
NASH, RODNEY EDWARD 
1301 HUDSON AVE DURHAM, 27705 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (DOUGLASVILLE GA)
---
PASCUAL, FUENTES YADIRA 
314 MCBRIEN ROAD APT A35 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE 
2906 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
PUGH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
2200 GEORGETOWN RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
REYNOLDS, JAMAAL K 
220 CULVER RD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RIVERA, JOSE SANTOS 
4717 TOMAHAWK CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, SAMUEL RAY 
4328 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK 
829 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, DAVID EUGENE 
1203 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CARD)
---
This record has been expunged!, 
529 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WILBORN, ROGER LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
---
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN 
8432 WEST CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BENTLEY, DEVIN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
BOYD, LONNIE LAVONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BREWER, DAMIEN XAVIER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
BUMPASS, AUSTIN-TYLER DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURTON, CLARENCE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
CHAMBERS, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL SIMULATION
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
CHARLES, JON D
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/09/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/25/1973
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CROWE, RYAN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CUMMINGS, LASHANDA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

DEAL, LAWSON BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/29/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, LAMAR MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FITCH, MARIO DANYELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/14/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOSTER, SHERRY YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/07/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
FOSTER, STEVEN ELDAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
FRAUSTO, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FRAZIER, BUDDY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FREEMAN, SHAINNA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUENTES, REYES MARIBEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/28/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FULLER, ELIZABETH ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GANN, AMANDA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
GIBSON, CHRISTY FINE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GILPATRICK, TERRY C
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/25/1958
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HAMBRICK, DARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAMBY, JAMES TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDEN, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, JOHNNY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT/DOMESTIC
HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HERMAN, BRITTANY SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/31/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JARRETT, LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/01/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JOSHUA CAIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JONES, JAMES DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/05/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIHUANA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
KLEINSCHMIDT, JESSICA APRIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
LINVILLE, LANCE AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOTT, ANTHONY Q
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARSH, MIIESHA CALANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MARTINEZ, TYLER ANGELINA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

MCCARVER, ALLEN DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000
MCCLINTOCK, MARK DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/22/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCKINLEY, ARTHUR JR
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 12/08/1954
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEDCKIE, DUSTIN DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/02/1998
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
MURPHY, ANTHONY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
OWENS, VICTORIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PASCUAL, FUENTES YADIRA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIERCE, PORSCHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
POLLOCK, NICKOLAS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REOKED)

PUGH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RIVERA, JOSE SANTOS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SEWELL, CALEB LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HAND GUN WIT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROPERTY (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHROPSHIRE, MARCUS D
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
SIAS, WILLIAM TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
SMITH, SHONIQUE NECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
STEPHENSON, SAVANNAH BROOK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CARD)
This record has been expunged!,
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/31/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/30/1968
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/11/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILBORN, ROGER LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/30/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMSON, CANDICE RUSHING
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED BUBS B
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS B
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIONV( OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF OXYCODONE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF METH)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARAPH)






July 11, 2017

HCSO Responds To Motorcycle Fatality On Highway 134

July 11, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 10, 2017

McCullough Was Working At Chicken Place While 11-Month-Old Daughter Was In Hot Car; He Fled After Handing Her Lifeless Body To Passerby


Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of what appears to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL  101 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374156433  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Police said 30-year-old Travis McCullough was working in his father's chicken place on Tunnel Boulevard while leaving his 11-month-old daughter in a hot car on Saturday. He later found the daughter ... (click for more)


Breaking News

HCSO Responds To Motorcycle Fatality On Highway 134

Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of what appears to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported fatality near the 600 block of Highway 134. It does not appear any other vehicles were involved in the accident and at this time it is unclear when the accident occurred.   In ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL  101 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374156433  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT --- BOWMAN, BLAKE HENRY  5303 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37323  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great “Equalizer.” State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Salutes To Our Heroes

The Chattanooga community will get two chances to honor America’s heroes on Friday when a Gold Star Memorial is dedicated to “The Fallen Five” before a star-studded American Heroes Dinner will feature Oliver North at the Convention Center. Candace Chazen, representing the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, will unveil a Gold Star Memorial Marker at the Navy & Marine Recruiting ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Offense Sputters In 3-2 Loss To Blue Wahoos Monday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Nick Longhi hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday. The home run by Longhi scored Nick Senzel and Gavin LaValley and provided all the offense for Pensacola. In the top of the fourth, Chattanooga grabbed the lead on a home run by T.J. White that scored Andy ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Nashville Tuesday In NPSL Playoffs

 Chattanooga FC kicks off the 2017 NPSL playoffs at home this Tuesday, thanks to a decisive 3-0 win Saturday night on the road against FC Carolina United. Goals by Felipe Antonio, Felipe Olivera, and Sindre Welo assured the boys in blue of playing one more match at Finley. The win cemented Chattanooga FC's #2 spot in the Western division, just ahead of Inter Nashville FC on ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors