 Tuesday, July 11, 2017 78.8°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


HCSO Responds To Motorcycle Fatality On Highway 134

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of what appears to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported fatality near the 600 block of Highway 134.

It does not appear any other vehicles were involved in the accident and at this time it is unclear when the accident occurred.
 
In regards to the incident, the portion of Highway 134 from the 600 block coming from Marion County, Tennessee to Dade County, Georgia has been temporarily closed so as to allow traffic investigators room to conduct their investigation into the cause of the accident.


 
Highway 134 runs through Marion County, Tennessee into Georgia with a small portion that falls within Hamilton County that is patrolled by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.  
 
HCSO Traffic Investigators are on the scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.
 
No further details are available at this time.


July 11, 2017

HCSO Responds To Motorcycle Fatality On Highway 134

July 11, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 10, 2017

McCullough Was Working At Chicken Place While 11-Month-Old Daughter Was In Hot Car; He Fled After Handing Her Lifeless Body To Passerby


Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of what appears to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL  101 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374156433  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Police said 30-year-old Travis McCullough was working in his father's chicken place on Tunnel Boulevard while leaving his 11-month-old daughter in a hot car on Saturday. He later found the daughter ... (click for more)


Breaking News

HCSO Responds To Motorcycle Fatality On Highway 134

Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of what appears to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported fatality near the 600 block of Highway 134. It does not appear any other vehicles were involved in the accident and at this time it is unclear when the accident occurred.   In ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BONNER, JOSHUA MICHAEL  101 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374156433  Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT --- BOWMAN, BLAKE HENRY  5303 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37323  ... (click for more)

Opinion

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great “Equalizer.” State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Salutes To Our Heroes

The Chattanooga community will get two chances to honor America’s heroes on Friday when a Gold Star Memorial is dedicated to “The Fallen Five” before a star-studded American Heroes Dinner will feature Oliver North at the Convention Center. Candace Chazen, representing the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, will unveil a Gold Star Memorial Marker at the Navy & Marine Recruiting ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Offense Sputters In 3-2 Loss To Blue Wahoos Monday

PENSACOLA, Fla.  -- Nick Longhi hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Monday. The home run by Longhi scored Nick Senzel and Gavin LaValley and provided all the offense for Pensacola. In the top of the fourth, Chattanooga grabbed the lead on a home run by T.J. White that scored Andy ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Nashville Tuesday In NPSL Playoffs

 Chattanooga FC kicks off the 2017 NPSL playoffs at home this Tuesday, thanks to a decisive 3-0 win Saturday night on the road against FC Carolina United. Goals by Felipe Antonio, Felipe Olivera, and Sindre Welo assured the boys in blue of playing one more match at Finley. The win cemented Chattanooga FC's #2 spot in the Western division, just ahead of Inter Nashville FC on ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors