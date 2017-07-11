HCSO Responds To Motorcycle Fatality On Highway 134

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Tuesday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of what appears to be a single vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported fatality near the 600 block of Highway 134.



It does not appear any other vehicles were involved in the accident and at this time it is unclear when the accident occurred.



In regards to the incident, the portion of Highway 134 from the 600 block coming from Marion County, Tennessee to Dade County, Georgia has been temporarily closed so as to allow traffic investigators room to conduct their investigation into the cause of the accident.

Highway 134 runs through Marion County, Tennessee into Georgia with a small portion that falls within Hamilton County that is patrolled by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.HCSO Traffic Investigators are on the scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.No further details are available at this time.