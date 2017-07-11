Tristan Hensley, 20, Dies In Motorcycle Wreck On Highway 134

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Tristan Hensley, 20, of Whitwell, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 10:30 a.m., to the scene of what appeared to be a singlevehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported fatality near the 600 block of Highway 134.



It does not appear any other vehicles were involved in the accident and at this time it is unclear when the accident occurred.

Preliminary results indicate that the man on a motorcycle travelling east on Highway 134 tried to negotiate a left hand curve and went off the right side of the road travelling down a steep embankment.

Polices said they are not sure when the accident occurred. The accident was found earlier Tuesday morning.

Highway 134 runs through Marion County, Tennessee into Georgia with a small portion that falls within Hamilton County that is patrolled by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.





