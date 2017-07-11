 Wednesday, July 12, 2017 79.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tristan Hensley, 20, Dies In Motorcycle Wreck On Highway 134

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Tristan Hensley, 20, of Whitwell, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called at approximately 10:30 a.m., to the scene of what appeared to be a singlevehicle accident involving a motorcycle with a reported fatality near the 600 block of Highway 134.

It does not appear any other vehicles were involved in the accident and at this time it is unclear when the accident occurred.

Preliminary results indicate that the man on a motorcycle travelling east on Highway 134 tried to negotiate a left hand curve and went off the right side of the road travelling down a steep embankment. 

Polices said they are not sure when the accident occurred. The accident was found earlier Tuesday morning. 

Highway 134 runs through Marion County, Tennessee into Georgia with a small portion that falls within Hamilton County that is patrolled by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.  
 


Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, BRANDY LASHEA  1911 S. KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)  announced  he would delay the start of the August recess until the


Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, BRANDY LASHEA  1911 S. KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI --- ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT

Opinion

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great "Equalizer." State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community

Roy Exum: An Example Of Chivalry

When Charlie Brown was just 21 years old and still "a farm boy from West Virginia," the young lieutenant was given command of a B-17 and on Dec. 20, 1943, he and a flight crew of nine guys he hardly knew took off from Kimbolton air field in England on a bombing raid over Germany. It was his very first sortie and you can only image what was going through Charlie's mind as he flew

Sports

Three Ooltewah Baseball Stars Sign With Cleveland State

Three Ooltewah baseball seniors have have signed to play baseball at Cleveland State for coach Mike Policastro. Sam Zettel, Ethan Walls and Daniel Willie, all key cogs in Ooltewah's district and region championships, will stay together as they enter their collegiate career. Zettel hit .277 with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored during his senior year while playing shortstop.

Lookouts Falter In Eighth Inning In 4-1 Loss At Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tyler Goeddel hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday. Zack Weiss struck T.J. White out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season. The double by Goeddel, part of a four-run inning, gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-1 lead before Blake


