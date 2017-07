Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced he would delay the start of the August recess until the third week of August.

“I strongly support Leader McConnell’s decision to delay the start of the August recess,” said Senator Corker. “The Senate has a number of critical issues on its plate, and I believe we should stay in Washington as long as it takes to complete our work on behalf of the American people.”