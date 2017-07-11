Dr. Johnson Gets 4-Year Contract As School Superintendent At $197,500 Plus Bonuses

The County School Board on Tuesday afternoon approved a four-year contract for Dr. Bryan Johnson as school superintendent.
The pay was tabbed at $197,500.
However, he had the opportunity to earn three different $7,500 bonuses for reaching certain levels of student success.
Performance raises:
$7,500 when TNReady value-added grade increase by ten percentage points (one-time bonus)
$7,500 when Hamilton County Schools react Level 4 value-added state test scores (one-time bonus)
$7,500 when Hamilton County Schools reach Level 5 added value state scores.
His package includes moving expenses plus a $10,000 stipend for "reasonable and necessary transition expenses." He will also get the same raises all school employees receive.
His first day will be July 17.
Dr. Johnson will get $850/month car allowance and and technology equipment (computer, laptop, iPhone, etc.)
The Clarksville, Tn., educator was the school board choice in a recent 5-4 vote over interim Kirk Kelly.