Dr. Johnson Gets 4-Year Contract As School Superintendent At $197,500 Plus Bonuses

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

The County School Board on Tuesday afternoon approved a four-year contract for Dr. Bryan Johnson as school superintendent.

The pay was tabbed at $197,500.

However, he had the opportunity to earn three different $7,500 bonuses for reaching certain levels of student success.

Performance raises:
$7,500 when TNReady value-added grade increase by ten percentage points (one-time bonus)
$7,500 when Hamilton County Schools react Level 4 value-added state test scores (one-time bonus)
$7,500 when Hamilton County Schools reach Level 5 added value state scores.
 
His package includes moving expenses plus a $10,000 stipend for "reasonable and necessary transition expenses." He will also get the same raises all school employees receive.
 
His first day will be July 17.

Dr. Johnson will get $850/month car allowance and and technology equipment (computer, laptop, iPhone, etc.)

The Clarksville, Tn., educator was the school board choice in a recent 5-4 vote over interim Kirk Kelly.


Top County Government Salaries 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Corker Agrees Congress Should Stay In Session To Deal With Critical Issues


Top County Government Salaries 2017

Here are top county government salaries for 2017. Those for the district attorney's office are at the bottom. Their pay comes from both county and state sources. The DA salaries do not include this year's raises. METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL MEDICAL EXAMINER $188,967.34 COGSWELL, STEVEN C FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST MEDICAL EXAMINER $178,592. BALES, DAVID ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABERNATHY, BRANDY LASHEA  1911 S. KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALI --- ALDER, DANA MICHELLE  251 RA GRIFFITH HWY JASPER, 37347  Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT ... (click for more)

Proposed Partnership Zone Raises Questions

For many of the last several weeks and months, there have been public inquiries, questions and concerns which center on several education-related issues. Education, a reflection of our democratic society, has been called the great “Equalizer.” State and local education leaders will soon meet in Chattanooga to plot a course forward, and we can only hope that our children and community ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Example Of Chivalry

When Charlie Brown was just 21 years old and still “a farm boy from West Virginia,” the young lieutenant was given command of a B-17 and on Dec. 20, 1943, he and a flight crew of nine guys he hardly knew took off from Kimbolton air field in England on a bombing raid over Germany. It was his very first sortie and you can only image what was going through Charlie’s mind as he flew ... (click for more)

Three Ooltewah Baseball Stars Sign With Cleveland State

Three Ooltewah baseball seniors have have signed to play baseball at Cleveland State for coach Mike Policastro. Sam Zettel, Ethan Walls and Daniel Willie, all key cogs in Ooltewah's district and region championships, will stay together as they enter their collegiate career. Zettel hit .277 with 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored during his senior year while playing shortstop. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Falter In Eighth Inning In 4-1 Loss At Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tyler Goeddel hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday. Zack Weiss struck T.J. White out with runners on first and second to end the game for his fourth save of the season. The double by Goeddel, part of a four-run inning, gave the Blue Wahoos a 2-1 lead before Blake ... (click for more)


